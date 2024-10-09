2-Minute Drill: Honoring an icon; Pursuing perfection

One of the sure signs of a strong community is not only the leaders who serve as the pillars, but also the reverence they’re shown by the ones they’ve walked alongside of and in front of.

And with people like Jess Gathing, Kankakee’s a stronger community.

Gathing, a 40-plus year local coach, volunteer, Kankakee School District board member and just about everything in between, has molded thousands of youth in Kankakee, including dozens of current teachers, coaches and other community leaders.

That’s why it was no surprise that when Gathing was honored with the Kankakee High School track and field officially named in his honor last Friday, the community he’s helped create and city he’s helped lead showed out to support and pay respect to one of the most influential role models around.

One of the beauties of covering an area that spans almost two dozen schools and four counties is getting to learn about, and if I’m lucky enough, meet, the people who make their respective schools, towns and communities what they are. And Mr. Gathing is one of those people who transcends their own school, town and community, a name, face and personality respected and beloved by all who know him.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 6:

<ul><li>(6A-3)Kankakee 59, Rich Township 6</li><li>(7A-9)Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Stagg 14</li><li>(4A-5)Wheaton Academy 41, Bishop McNamara 0</li><li>(4A-7)Manteno 21, (3A-RV)Peotone 7</li><li>(4A-9)Coal City 50, Reed-Custer 0</li><li>(3A-2)Wilmington 42, Herscher 13</li><li>(2A-4)Momence 28, Salt Fork 21</li><li>(2A-6)Bismarck-Henning 59, Watseka 12</li><li>Westville 48, Central 40</li><li>Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 48, Iroquois West 8</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 70, Unity Christian 28</li><li>St. Anne 51, Blue Ridge 16</li></ul>

<strong>Pursuing perfection</strong>

With two-thirds of the regular season in the rearview, a trio of local teams still remain undefeated, with Manteno, Momence and Wilmington all 6-0 through six weeks. It’s the first time since 2016 that three local schools made it through six weeks unscathed, when the Wildcats were joined by Bradley-Bourbonnais and Herscher in accomplishing the feat.

The two purple Illinois Central Eight Conference teams, Manteno and Wilmington, have both been in control of all six wins, with Wilmington winning by a running clock in five of those six games and the Panthers seeing their first five wins all come by at least three scores, with their first Rumble on Route 50 win against Peotone since 2019 last Friday serving as their closest of the season. Meanwhile Momence has shown resilience in a 15-14 win over Westville last month and bouncing back from a first-half deficit in last Friday’s win at Salt Fork.

None of the three teams have yet to face their biggest tests, as Momence meets fellow 6-0 Bismarck-Henning for what could very well determine the Vermilion Valley Conference and Manteno, Wilmington and a red-hot Coal City team all playing one another over the final third of the season.

All three of these teams will be huge threats once the postseason begins next month, and the Coalers, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee all look mighty scary with their 5-1 records as well. Throw in a 4-2 St. Anne team that can make its first football postseason in program history this weekend and a bevy of 3-3 teams looking to win two of their final three — Bishop McNamara, Herscher and Watseka — and even a 2-4 Central team that’s seen some tough luck and is capable of winning out, and we could have a historic number of local playoff teams on our hands.

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 6:

<strong>PASSING</strong>

Shule, Cen 17-for-32, 377 yards, 5 TDs

Neukomm, M-CP 7-for-10, 179 yards, 4 TDs

Castillo, Mom 13-for-28, 178 yards, TD, INT; 64 rushing yards, rushing TD

Henline, CC 6-for-7, 111 yards, TD

Velasco, Peo 7-for-19, 88 yards, TD

<strong>RUSHING</strong>

Martinez, M-CP 137 yards, 2 TDs

Clutteur, M-CP 134 yards, 2 TDs; 19 receiving yards, receiving TD

Hunt, Kan 118 yards, TD

Harrod, Man 116 yards, TD; 4-for-8 passing for 52 yards, passing TD

Benson, CC 111 yards, TD

<strong>RECEIVING</strong>

Podowicz, Cen 167 yards, 2 TDs; kickoff return TD

Meier, Cen 118 yards, 2 TDs

Renteria, M-CP 96 yards, 2 TDs

Halpin, Mom 80 yards, TD

Nevau, Cen 79 yards, TD