ROUNDUP: Boilers girls flag football wins first regional game; Parra powers Herscher

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

IHSA Danville Regional semifinals

Bradley-Bourbonnais 36, Belleville East 6

The No. 2 seed Boilermakers won their first girls flag football postseason game in school history to advance to Saturday’s regional championship against host (7)Danville at 11 a.m. Saturday. No individual stats were available.

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 5, Reed-Custer 1

Luis Parra had two goals and three assists as the Tigers (14-6-1, 3-3 Illinois Central Eight) beat the Comets. Trevor Hoffeditz also scored twice for Herscher, Charlie Benoit added one goal and Rowan Keigher contributed two assists. Owen Duay had seven saves.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Coal City 4, Streator 0

Carter Nicholson stopped eight shots to earn the shutout as the Coalers (14-6-1, 4-2) won in the Illinois Central Eight. Carter Hollis scored twice and had an assist for Coal City, while Dane Noffsinger and Parker Jacovec had one goal each. Adrian Dames and Evan Greggan also contributed assists.

Grant Park 2, Central 1

Aiden Overbeek scored twice in the first 20 minutes and the Dragons held on to beat the Comets. Rigo Venegas and Ian Hamann had assists for Grant Park and Cameron Becker had six saves.

No individual stats were available for Central.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Oakwood 0

Addison Lucht’s eight kills helped the Timberwolves (20-2, 8-0 Vermilion Valley) stay perfect in conference action. Ella Schluter added 13 assists and four aces, Josie Neukomm had six kills, Mady Marcott contributed nine assists and Sophie Duis had three blocks.

Coal City 2, Streator 0

Alysin Fite had five kills as the Coalers (15-10, 8-2 Illinois Central Eight) won 25-22, 25-23. Also contributing for Coal City were Sydney Larson (11 assists, seven service points), Jaela Vasquez (five assists), Abby Viano (three kills), Maggie Carlson (three blocks, four kills, four points) and Lilly Fiesley (10 digs, three points).

Milford 2, Schlarman 0

The Bearcats won 25-18, 25-14 to move to 6-15 overall and 2-4 in the Vermilion Valley. No individual stats were available.

Westville 2, Watseka 0

The Warriors (20-6) lost 26-24, 25-17 despite Ella Smith’s seven kills and 13 digs. Megan Martin added five kills for Watseka, Noelle Schroeder had 22 digs and Christa Holohan added 18 assists.

Lisle 2, Peotone 0

The Blue Devils fell 25-16, 25-19 in the Illinois Central Eight. Mia Connelley had eight kills for Peotone, Allie Werner added nine assists and Ella Stupegia finished with six digs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Putnam County 1

The Panthers won a thriller of a nonconference match Tuesday, winning 27-25 in the first set and then rebounding from a 23-25 loss in the second set with a 25-18 win in the third.

Kayla Scheuber scooped up a whopping 37 digs. Maddie Simms did it all, finishing with 10 kills, 10 digs, 14 assists and four aces. Nina Siano had had nine kills, 13 digs, an ace and an assist. Kendall Huston finished with eight kills, 13 digs and an ace. Liv Siano had 21 digs, 16 assists and four kills and aces apiece.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1

Sarah Parsons (No. 1) and Rosie Koester (No. 2) swept the singles for the Warriors (7-6) in a match played using a pro-set format. Watseka also had doubles wins from Skyla Buwalda and Marisa Clark at No. 1 and from Kiaria Wright and Reagan Anderson at No. 2.