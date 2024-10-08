ROUNDUP: Beecher boys golf wins second-ever sectional; Watseka, Peotone, Milford straight-set volleyball winners

BOYS GOLF

Class 1A Bismarck-Henning Sectional

Beecher won the second sectional title in program history, shooting a 326 to edge North Shore Country Day by one stroke at Turtle Run in Danville.

Jackson Reece led the Bobcats with a 77, good for seventh place individually. Beecher’s other scorers were Ben Anaclerio (13th, 80), Peyton Serafin (15th, 81) and Noah Berry (88).

Bishop McNamara finished 10th among 12 teams at 365. Individual scores for the Fightin’ Irish were unavailable.

Beecher advances to the Class 1A state tournament, which starts Friday, Oct. 18 at Prairie Vista in Bloomington. The Bobcats’ previous sectional title came in 2021.

IHSA Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais (333) did not advance as a team, nor did any individuals advance to state. Jake Kehoe’s 78 led the Boilermakers, followed by Sam LaMore (83), Max LaMore (84) and Kaden Davis (88).

IHSA Class 2A Lemont Sectional

No local golfers emerged out of Lemont, with Peotone’s Jose Hasse shooting an 80.

IHSA Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional

No local golfers advanced to state out of Champaign. Reed-Custer’s Kyle Highland shot an 85 and Coal City’s Jerry Carlson shot a 99.

GIRLS GOLF

Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional

Coal City finished 10th of 12 teams, shooting a 441 at El Paso Golf Club. No area golfers qualified for state.

The top local individuals included Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes (98), Coal City’s Kylee Kennell (99), Watseka’s Kyah Westerfield (106), Iroquois West’s Kaia Kimmel (108) and Coal City’s D’Arcy Ness (110).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, St. Anne 0

The Warriors (20-5) won 25-20, 25-8 in nonconference action as Ella Smith had eight kills and 10 digs, Lauren Tegtmeyer and Megan Martin added five kills each, Martin also had three blocks and Christa Holohan contributed 17 assists.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Peotone 2, Beecher 0

Mia Connelley had 13 kills to power the Blue Devils (12-7) to a 25-15, 25-17 nonconference win. Allie Werner added 17 assists and eight service points, while Ella Stupegia had 11 digs and six points. Cora Pagliarulo contributed five kills.

No individual stats were available for Beecher.

Milford 2, Central 0

Stephanie Sterrenberg had 10 kills to lead the Bearcats past the Comets 26-24, 25-20. Cabery Brown added eight digs and three aces for Milford (5-15), Kami Muehling had 16 assists and Molly Coffey served four aces.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Woodland 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

The Panthers (12-9) dropped the nonconference match 25-17, 25-23. Nina Siano had six kills and 10 digs for Gardner, Kendall Huston contributed five kills and five digs, Liv Siano had three kills, 11 digs and seven assists, and Maddie Simms chipped in with three kills, nine assists and eight digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Danville 7, Watseka 0

In a match that utilized a pro-set format, Watseka’s Sarah Parsons took Danville’s Aliya Morgan to a tiebreaker at No. 1 singles before losing 9-8 (10-5). The Warriors are 6-6.