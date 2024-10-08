BOYS SOCCER: Beecher stays perfect in RVC with win over Momence

BEECHER — A 5-0 first-half advantage had the Beecher boys soccer team poised for a big River Valley Conference win over Momence on Tuesday afternoon. Although the Bobcats still held on for a 6-1 win, a more competitive second half made that win feel a bit less comfortable than it looked on paper.

Still, a win is a win, and for Beecher it saw them improve their overall record to 19-3 and RVC record to 9-0. Momence is now 6-9 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

Beecher grabbed an early lead with two goals in the first five minutes, one from Wences Baumgartner on an assist from Miguel Corral and the second from Logan Wilkins on an assist from Baumgartner. Wilkins netted his second goal with 22:17 to go in the first half to make it 3-0, and Baumgartner got his second with just over 13 minutes before halftime. Wilkins completed the first-half hat trick with 8:12 to go on a penalty kick.

But after the half, the offensive production would not come as easily for the Bobcats. Momence threatened to seize the momentum on a few pushes spearheaded by Roman Ojeda and Cencere Smith. However, legitimate scoring chances never quite came together until Momence got on the board on a goal from Ulises Garcia Herrera. Beecher got the final tally when Baumgartner found the back of the net for the third time with just under five minutes to play.

Beecher head coach Dawn Compton said a lapse in discipline led to the team’s dip in play in the second half, which is something they have encountered before.

“Today was kind of a tale of two halves,” she said. “We weren’t as disciplined in the second half as we were in the first, and it showed in the outcome. We’ve talked about being disciplined all season long, and if we play disciplined we’re tough to beat.

“When we don’t play disciplined I think we expose ourselves,” she added. “Props to Momence. They made some nice adjustments and gave us a run for our money in the second half.”

While the competitive second half was a point of concern for Beecher, it was unsurprisingly a bit of a silver lining for Momence. Momence head coach David Acevedo said that there were some minor tweaks to the lineup made at halftime, but what really made the difference was the team’s tweak in attitude.

“The second half was characterized by a lot better defensiveness and intensity going for those 50-50 balls,” he said. “Mainly it was coming out with a more competitive mindset that changed the game a little bit.

“We were pleased with the second half, but we have a problem starting slow, and perhaps a bit of a history of having challenges with this team.”

That history refers to a now eight-game losing streak for Momence against Beecher. The last time Momence beat Beecher was Aug. 28, 2021, a season where Beecher then beat Momence two more times, including in the postseason. The Bobcats also won this season’s first matchup 7-0 on Sept. 12.

Acevedo said he anticipates a possible rematch in regional play next week. With the team recently getting injured players back healthy and the promising second half on Tuesday, he hopes they can fare better in the season’s third meeting with Beecher.

“We’re trying to get our chemistry back we had at the beginning of the year,” he said. “But you can’t take away anything from [Beecher]. They’re very well coached.

“We played better this match than we did in the one earlier this year,” he added. “I’m proud of the boys the way they came out in the second half and corrected some of our weaknesses.”

Momence has one more regular season match left, a home match against Manteno on Wednesday, before regionals begin. They will face Bishop McNamara to open regionals with the winner playing Beecher on Oct. 19.

For Beecher, Wednesday’s home finale against Grant Park was the last date on the schedule before postseason play, leaving the Bobcats idle for a bit. Instead of the time off, Compton said the team elected to add matches against Lincoln-Way West on Oct. 11 and Bradley-Bourbonnais on Oct. 16 to stay locked in for regionals.

“I want them to see good competition because it’s only going to prepare us better for the postseason,” Compton said. “We talked about having to focus on staying disciplined in those games, because if we don’t we’re going to have a hard time.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

he Bobcats host Grant Park at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before they visit Lincoln-Way West at the same time Friday. After a home tilt with Manteno at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the regular season, Momence will

Beecher will host Grant Park on Oct. 9 before traveling to Lincoln-Way West on Oct. 11 and Bradley-Bourbonnais on Oct. 16. Those matches will begin at 4:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. Momence will host Manteno at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 before beginning regional play against Bishop McNamara in next week’s IHSA Class 1A Momence Regional quarterfinals. A time and date for that game has not been set at the time of print.