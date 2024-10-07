GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grace rallies to top Kays in three

KANKAKEE — The Grace Christian girls volleyball team held on to win a three-set thriller over nonconference rival Kankakee on Monday night. The Crusaders bounced back after dropping the first set by winning a closely-contested second set and then staving off a Kankakee push in the third to secure the win. The Kays dropped to 9-11 with the loss while Grace Christian improved to 6-11.

The game was back-and-forth from start, with the opening set seeing five lead changes and seven ties, with the seventh tie being 13-13.

From that point, Kankakee went on a 6-0 run to claim a 19-13 lead that became a 25-17 first-set win

The Kays maintained a lead for the early stages of the second set, turning a 6-6 tie into a 12-8 lead before Grace Christian fought back to tie it at 12 apiece. The set was hotly contested from there, also being tied at 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24 points. The Crusaders ended up winning the set 26-24.

Kankakee jumped ahead 5-3 in the decisive third set, but Grace Christian went on a 6-0 run to claim the lead. The set was tied 10-10 later on, the Crusaders scored the next eight points to put the Kays in a position they would not recover from. It was not for lack of trying on Kankakee’s part, though.

The Kays managed to cut the deficit as low as four points on four separate occasions, but the Crusaders held off the comeback attempts to win 25-20 and get their first win over Kankakee since the two began regularly scheduling one another in 2020.

Grace Christian head coach Hollie Erickson said that the team’s ability to recover from mistakes helped them pick up the win on Monday, something they may not have been able to do earlier in the year.

“We battled all season long with the mentality of shutting down when we’ve made mistakes, but they really chose to dig deep and keep their spirits up,” she said. “I truly believe the Lord honored the joy that they had on the court and they were able to keep their heads up instead of looking down on themselves after a mistake.”

The Crusaders got off to a bit of a slow start to the season. They lost their first eight games of the season, but then won four games in a row to flip the losing streak into a winning one. That streak was snapped with a loss to Kankakee last month, a loss the Crusaders were just able to respond to Monday.

Erickson said she believes the team’s more recent trend of successful results can be attributed to the seniors’ desire to try and end their final season strong.

“I think that my seniors are realizing that this might be the last few games that they ever play, so they’re digging deep,” she said. “Our juniors sort of carry our team, and I think the seniors are starting to rise to meet the juniors where they’re at, so it’s exciting to see that growth.”

On the Kankakee side, first-year head coach Lauren Penrod said she saw that her team was willing to compete throughout and play hard, but some missed opportunities at the service line proved to be detrimental late in the game, something she doesn’t anticipate seeing again over the course of a busy week.

“I saw hustle, and we made some good plays,” she said. “We missed some key serves, but we’ve got three more games this week and we’re going to win them all.”

There is still a busy slate of games ahead for the Kays as the regular season enters its final few weeks. In that time, Penrod said she wants to see the team continue to grow and improve mentally as well as in the physical aspects of the game.

“I’ve seen some great attitudes on the court,” she said. “We’re really working on that, being positive and uplifting when someone makes a mistake. We’re right back in on the next play. We have some really skilled players this year, so I just hope as the season goes on we can fine tune some of the little things we’re messing up on.”

Monday’s game was the first of four games in four days for the Kays. Next up are three home games against Thornridge, Grant Park and Thornton. Grace Christian has just two more regular season contests left, one against Families of Faith on Oct. 8 and the finale against Tri-Point on Oct. 10, before the start of the River Valley Conference Tournament on Oct. 14.

Erickson said she wants to see the team finish up strong to enter the postseason with a little momentum, which may be needed to take down a strong Momence team in the opening round.

“I would love for them to hang in the RVC Tournament,” she said. “We have a tough first game. We’ve already lost to Momence. I would love to see them compete better, compete how they did tonight, to finish the season on a high note.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After they host Thornridge in Southland Athletic Conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Kays return to nonconference action when they host Grant Park at 5 p.m. Wednesday. After a nonconference tilt at Families of Faith at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Crusaders wrap up the River Valley Conference regular season when they host Tri-Point at 6 p.m. Thursday.