FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Manteno takes down rival Peotone for first time since 2019

MANTENO — For the first time since 2019, the Manteno football team has defeated rival Peotone. The Panther defense fended off a Blue Devil push early in the fourth quarter and then ran out the clock for a 21-7 homecoming win in the latest installation of the Rumble on Route 50 Friday night.

The Panthers, ranked seventh in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll, moved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference in the process. (3A-RV)Peotone fell to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in conference play with the loss, their third straight.

The score was at 21-7 at the end of the third quarter with Peotone set to punt the ball away. Punt they did to open the fourth, but the kick was muffed by Manteno and recovered by Peotone at the Manteno 22-yard line.

After a Blue Devil false start turned a 4th-and-6 into a 4th-and-11 from the 23, Peotone quarterback Ruben Velasco kept the game alive with a 19-yard completion to Chase Rivera. It was at that point that the Manteno defense, backed up into their own endzone, made a stand. A first-down run ended in a two-yard loss and was followed up with a 13-yard sack from Franklin Jordan that pushed Peotone back to the 19.

The Panthers then forced consecutive incompletions to keep the lead at 14 points with 7:23 to play, basically ending the game. Manteno’s offense grinded out run after run to drain the clock and kept the ball for the remainder of the contest.

Manteno head coach RJ Haines praised his defensive players and coaches after the game. While a Peotone touchdown to open the fourth quarter would not have given them the lead or even tied the score, Haines said the Panthers defense showed what they were made of in the moment.

“To me, that was probably the most special part of the game,” he said. “That shows character and mental toughness, because it would be really easy to let up. Our kids dug in, and the two back-to-back stops were huge.”

That was not the only point in the game that the Manteno defense was effective. They held Peotone to just 156 total yards and a lone touchdown. After allowing 32 points in a season-opening win over Sandwich, they have held their opponents to just 28 total points in the last five games.

For Peotone, head coach Apostolos Tsiamas said that there were simply too many negative plays on the offensive end, with some costly ones coming in that sequence to open the fourth.

“That was the ball game right there,” he said. “We preach moving forward and trying to be physical, and we just went backwards with some of our lack of execution. I’m extremely disappointed tonight in how we played.”

The scoring on Friday night began on the first drive of the game for Manteno. After gaining eight yards on runs and another five on an offsides call against Peotone, Tyler Buehler put the Panthers on top with a 53-yard touchdown run. It was his only carry of the game.

Later on their third drive of the game, the Panthers had excellent starting field position at the Peotone 21-yard line. The drive threatened to stall out when they were faced with a 4th-and-goal from the eight, but quarterback Connor Harrod found Nathan Hupe in the end zone, who made a contested catch for the score with 4:54 to go in the second quarter.

Peotone was then able to mount its lone scoring drive of the day on the ensuing possession. The Blue Devils drove 75 yards in just over four minutes, grinding out some smaller plays before Velasco connected with Rivera for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.

After Peotone’s first possession of the third ended in a turnover-on-downs, Manteno mounted a 75-yard scoring drive of its own. The first play was a 47-yard run from Harrod, followed by two runs from Niko Akiyama for a combined eight yards. Harrod then carried the ball on the next four plays, gaining 20 yards and scoring on a one-yard run.

Harrod had 16 carries for 116 yards in the game. Akiyama carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards as the Panthers collected 239 rushing yards in the game.

Haines said that consistency up front on the offensive line helped the Panthers to be successful on the ground for all four quarters.

“We were consistently getting off the line of scrimmage, and just staying with our offense and staying with the process,” he said. “Our running back ran hard, our o-line was getting good push, just being consistent up front and executing.”

For Peotone, Friday’s loss was their third straight after a 3-0 start to the season. The first loss came Sept. 20 when they lost 49-13 against a Wilmington team that is now 6-0 on the year. They then lost 27-13 to a now 5-1 Coal City team the following week before falling to an unbeaten Manteno.

Tsiamas said that the team knew heading into it that this three-game stretch would be vital, and unfortunately they came up short in all three.

“We wanted to try to get to the next level, and we knew these middle three weeks were going to be that opportunity,” he said. “Plain and simple, we failed. We failed as coaches, we failed as a program, and I’m extremely disappointed in how we played this football game tonight. It’s not what I expect from our football team.”

Peotone will look to rebound at home next week against a struggling Streator squad while Manteno will be looking to advance to 7-0 against a still-winless Reed-Custer team that has scored just 39 points in six games.

Haines said that he wants to see the team focus on staying healthy and continuing to put in the work like they have been in order to have a chance at a long and fruitful season.

“We’ve got big goals, so it’s about that process,” he said. “I think we came out pretty healthy tonight. I’m proud of them, but it’s back to work Monday morning.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Harrod led all players with 116 rushing yards on 16 carries in the game. He also was 4-of-8 passing for 52 yards and had one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown to Nathan Hupe. Niko Akiyama had 14 carries for 54 yards and Tyler Buehler had one carry for a 53-yard touchdown.

Peotone quarterback Ruben Velasco was 7-of-19 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown. Chase Rivera caught three of those passes for 50 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown. Rivera also had 11 carries for a team-high 39 yards.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Both teams will play Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents next week. Manteno will head on the road for a matchup with Reed-Custer while Peotone will host Streator. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.