FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Boilers rebound at Stagg; Momence, Wilmington stay unblemished

(7A-9)Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Stagg 14

The Boilermakers rebounded from their first loss of the season last week to improve to 5-1 on the year and 2-1 in the SouthWest Valley Conference, qualifying for their third straight postseason.

No individual stats were immediately available.

Bradley-Bourbonnais returns home to host Homewood-Flossmoor (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

(2A-4)Momence 28, Salt Fork 21

Brogan Halpin intercepted a deflected Salt Fork pass in the endzone to preserve Momence's unblemished season, improving to 6-0 (6-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) in a game that saw Momence fall behind 14-8, score 20 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter before hanging on late.

Marchello Draine had a pair of touchdowns and 78 rushing yards on 19 attempts to go along with a 28-yard reception. Erick Castillo threw a 31-yard touchdown to Halpin and ran for a one-yard score, finishing the night 13-for-28 passing for 178 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go with 64 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Halpin had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Dakota Lewke had three carries for 50 yards and a 24-yard catch.

Halpin's game-sealing pick was one of his three interceptions. Mitchell Taylor also had an interception. Nick Charbonneau had a team-high six tackles.

Momence hosts fellow unbeaten (2A-6)Bismarck-Henning (6-0, 6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(3A-2)Wilmington 42, Herscher 13

The Wildcats took a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on their way to a 6-0 record and 4-0 mark in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Herscher sits at 3-3 (2-2).

Kyle Farrell ran for 89 yards and a pair of first-quarter touchdowns on six carries. Ryan Kettman also had two touchdowns in the first quarter, a 54-yard reception from Lucas Rink on the only Wilmington pass of the game and a 73-yard run, finishing with two carries for 80 yards. Hunter Osipavicius had a 13-yard touchdown run and a 49-yard interception return touchdown as the Wildcats hauled in five interceptions as a team.

Alek Draper had 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 29 yards for the Tigers. Tanner Jones also ran for a score, finishing with 39 yards on two carries as a runner to go along with a 12-for-32 night passing for 39 yards.

The Wildcats host (4A-9)Coal City (5-1) and the Tigers host Lisle (0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Westville 48, Central 40

In a contender for Vermilion Valley Conference game of the year, the Tigers (3-3, 3-3) were able to hold the Comets (2-4, 2-4) off down the stretch in a barnburner.

Aidan Podowicz returned the game's opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown, his second straight week doing so. He also caught two of Brady Shule's five touchdowns and tallied 167 yards on seven catches. Shule was 17-for-32 passing for 377 yards and five touchdowns. Derek Meier had a pair of touchdowns and 118 yards on four catches. Kaden Nevau had three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Central visits Hoopeston (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4A-5)Wheaton Academy 41, Bishop McNamara 0

The Warriors (5-1, 4-0 Chicagoland Christian Conference) did their scoring before the half as the Fightin' Irish fell to 3-3 (2-2).

No individual stats were immediately available.

Bishop McNamara visits (2A-RV)Chicago Christian (5-1, 3-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 70, Unity Christian 28

The Bearcats (5-1) had their biggest offensive output of the season Friday night.

The Bearcats accumulated 536 yards of total offense, including 357 on the ground. The duo of Mario Martinez (seven attempts, 137 yards) and Caleb Clutteur (eight attempts, 134 yards) each tallied two rushing touchdowns. Ayden Schaffer also ran for a touchdown and had 20 yards on four attempts. Dierks Neukomm was 7-for-10 passing for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Jream Renteria caught two of those scores that combined for 96 yards. Ethan Tuttle had a pair of catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Clutteur had two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Clutteur added a defensive touchdown when he recovered a fumble for a score, and also had a sack. Martinez, Jace Comstock and Jacob Schaubert each forced fumbles. Coy Lucht and Lucas Summers each recovered two fumbles. Renteria and Zaiden Koester each had half a sack.

Milford-Cissna Park visits Schlarman (0-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

St. Anne 51, Blue Ridge 16

The Cardinals rebounded from a last-minute loss last week with a dominant showing Friday that improved them to 4-2 on the year. Grant Pomaranski was a perfect 4-for-4 passing for 79 yards and two touchdowns, a six-yarder to Elijah Gibbs and a 24-yarder to Elijah Van Scyoc. Chris Link had four carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. Quinton Thompsen ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on two attempts.

Jayden Burton forced a fumble that Damarius Lucas recovered. Deion Fifer, Van Scyoc and Thompsen had four tackles apiece.

St. Anne hosts Unity Christian (1-5) at 6 p.m. Friday.

(2A-6)Bismarck-Henning 59, Watseka 12

The Warriors (3-3, 3-3 Vermilion Valley Conference) ran into a buzzsaw in the Blue Devils (6-0, 6-0) Friday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Watseka hosts Westville (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48, Iroquois West 8

The Buffaloes earned their first win since 2019 Friday to improve to 1-5 and 1-5 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. The Raiders fell to 0-6, 0-6.

Iroquois West hosts Oakwood (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.