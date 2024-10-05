FOOTBALL: Coal City powers past Reed-Custer, qualifies for 13th consecutive postseason

COAL CITY — When the Coal City football team took the field in front of its home crowd Friday night, it was doing so with the intention of reaching the playoffs with a win over rival Reed-Custer.

Behind senior Landin Benson rushing past the century mark with 111 yards, the Coalers dismantled their Illinois Central Eight rivals by the score of 50-0. The No. 9 team in the latest IHSA Class 4A AP Poll is now postseason-bound for the 13th consecutive year after improving to 5-1 and 4-0 in the ICE. Reed-Custer is 0-6, 0-4.

“It’s always exciting to be able to [make the postseason],” Coal City head coach Francis Loughran said. “We’ve got a good, strong tradition here and it’s always a goal for our guys to do it.”

While it was a joyous night overall, the start wasn’t an auspicious one, as a Coalers fumble on the opening kickoff gave the Comets the ball on their own 41-yard line. But Coal City’s defense stood tall and forced Reed-Custer to turn it over on downs, which was a common theme in this game.

“We didn’t start strong, but we came back from [the fumble on the opening kickoff],” Benson said. “Our defense and offense today stepped up.”

A long, methodical drive by the Coalers coming down the field ended in a Benson three-yard touchdown run to put the Coalers up 7-0 with 4:07 to go in the first. The Comets started their next drive on their 20-yard line, but a Coaler sack of senior quarterback Jacob Reardon was for a loss of 19 yards, which pinned Reed-Custer at their one-yard line.

From there, Coalers senior John Keigher batted a punt out of the endzone to give Coal City a safety and a 9-0 lead with under two minutes in the first quarter. The Coalers used their next possession to score yet another touchdown from Benson, who had a 58-yard run stopped at the Comets 1-yard line, then finished the deal from a yard out to give Coal City a 16-0 to end the first.

“I definitely put up [the yards] I needed, and took every carry as hard as I could,” Benson said.

Coal City would go on to score 15 unanswered points in the second quarter. The first came from senior quarterback Zander Meents’ four-yard pass to senior Gabe McHugh after McHugh’s long punt return to set the Coalers up inside the five. The second came from McHugh again, this time scoring a 50-yard punt return touchdown to put Coal City up 30-0 entering halftime.

Coming out of the halftime break, it was more of the same dominance from Coal City. The defense turned Reed-Custer over on downs to start the half, then the offense capitalized on their plus field position when Meents found sophomore Logan Natyshok for a six-yard touchdown to put the Coalers up 37-0 with 8:16 to go in the third.

“I think I did alright, but I’m not satisfied yet,” Meents, a senior returning from a Week 1 injury against Morris, said. “Our offensive line made it possible for me to get open looks, I thought I did alright.”

The Coalers would end the third quarter with a 44-0 lead after sophomore quarterback Connor Henline found junior Gavin Berger for a 62-yard touchdown. A four-yard rushing touchdown from junior Brody Widlowski brought the score to the game’s final, 50-0.

“All three phases [of the game] contributed tonight,” Loughran said. “It was just a well-rounded game, we’re just happy to get a win.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Zander Meents had 68 yards in the air, completing five out of six attempts with two touchdowns. Connor Henline had 111 yards in the air and completed six out of seven attempts with a touchdown. Landin Benson had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Coalers. Brody Widlowski had 25 yards on the ground and Meents had seven. Gavin Berger had 62 receiving yards and a touchdown, Gabe McHugh had 43 receiving yards and a touchdown and Logan Natyshok had 24 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Emmett Easton led the Coalers with six tackles on the night which was two more than Brody Widlowski, Cade Poyner, and Mason Garner. Donnie Ladas and Jake Cerutti had three tackles each.

Jacob Reardon finished with eight yards passing and completed two out of his five pass attempts. Brady Tyree had 41 rushing yards and Landen Robinson had 51 rushing yards. Collin Monroe had eight receiving yards.

Dominic Eddy led the Comets with four tackles and Dominic Alaimo was one-shy with three. Kris Budick and Brady Tyree each recorded two tackles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Coal City will head to Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Reed-Custer hosts Manteno.