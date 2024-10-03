ROUNDUP: Plethora of boys golfers advance to sectionals; Manteno boys soccer wins ICE

(Wednesday) BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional

Host Bradley-Bourbonnais dramatically earned the third and final team spot into the sectional round, as their 330 team score was one stroke ahead of Champaign Central. Washington (314) won the regional title, followed by second-place Pekin (318).

Max LaMore (77) led the Boilers and tied for third overall. Sam LaMore (82) tied for 12th. Kaden Davis (85) tied for 22nd individually and Zach morrey (86) tied for 24th.

Kankakee-Herscher freshman Jameson Warner shot an 84 to advance individually and finish tied for 20th overall.

IHSA Class 1A Beecher Regional

The host Bobcats (308) were crowned regional champions with a 19-stroke win over second-place Bishop McNamara (327). Chicago Christian (342) also advanced.

Consistency was the key for Beecher, who saw its four scoring golfers finish within four strokes of one another. Jackson Reece (75) went to sudden death to determine the medalist and took third. Noah Berry (76) finished fourth, followed by Peyton Serafin (78) in fifth and Ben Anaclerio (79) tied for sixth.

Nolan Andrews also shot a 79 and led the Fightin’ Irish. Braylon Ricketts and Griffin Meier (81) tied for ninth and Preston Payne (86) tied for 16th overall.

Locally, Momence and Watseka (408) tied for ninth. Donovan (431) was 11th and Grant Park (457) was 12th. No individual golfers advanced locally.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional

Coal City (365) finished seventh, followed by St. Anne (410) in eighth and Reed-Custer (422) in ninth place. The Coalers Jerry Carlson and the Comets’ Kyle Highland shot an 89 to advance to the sectional round individually.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional

Wilmington’s Caius Drown (93) and Iroquois West’s Bryce Rogers (94) are headed to the sectional round as individuals after their regional success.

At the team level, the Raiders (392) finished eighth, followed by the Wildcats (393) in ninth and Cissna Park (452) in 13th.

IHSA Class 2A Lemont Regional

Peotone’s Joe Hasse shot an 82 to advance to next week’s sectional round and tie for 10th individually. The Blue Devils shot a 373 as a team to finish sixth. Manteno (379) finished ninth.

(Thursday) BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 3, Lisle 0

The Panthers (13-2-2, 5-1) blanked the Lions in a matchup of the top two teams in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, giving them their first Illinois Central Eight championship since they won the inaugural ICE title in 2019.

Kash Goranson, Dylan Polito and Justin Foster all scored. Maddox Toepper and Eric Eldridge had assists.

Herscher 2, Peotone 1

The Tigers (12-6-1, 2-3 ICE) got a pair of Luis Parra goals, one on a free kick, to get past the Blue Devils (5-12, 1-4). Henry Crain had eight saves.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Coal City 6, Reed-Custer 0

The Coalers (13-6-1, 3-2 ICE) celebrated both senior night and homecoming with a big conference win over the Comets (9-8-1, 1-4). Dane Noffsinger and Julian Micetich each had two goals for Coal City while Adrian Dames and Dylan Fatlan each had one.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Watseka-Milford 9, Iroquois West 0

The Warriors (13-3, 8-2) got hat tricks from Santiago Solorzano and Owen Avelar in their win over the Vermillion Valley rival Raiders (4-14, 3-7). For Watseka, Narciso Solorzano had two goals and an assist, and Jose Tobar had a goal and two assists. Aiden Bell and Logan Zaragoza each had an assist.

No individual stats were available to Iroquois West.

Beecher 8, St. Anne 0

Beecher’s Logan Wilkins lit up the score sheet with five goals and three assists to lead the Bobcats (18-3, 8-0 RVC) to the win over the conference rival Cardinals (0-15, 0-8). In addition to Wilkins Wences Baumgartner had two goals and Chris Rauch had one.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Hope Academy 5, Bishop McNamara 0

The Fightin’ Irish fell to 0-5 in Chicagoland Christian Conference play with the loss. They are now 2-15 on the season. Danny Buzas had 15 saves on a busy night in net for the Irish.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Donovan 2, Central 1

The Wildcats (4-12, 2-7 River Valley Conference) beat the Comets (3-19, 1-8) to snap a seven-match losing streak. Central won the first set 25-21 but Donovan took the next two by scores of 25-21 and 25-22. For Donovan, Layne Heffelfinger had 10 kills, Jenna Schermann had 11 kills, 2 digs and 2 assists while Lily Anderson had 20 assists and 3 aces.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Coal City 2, Peotone 1

The Coalers (14-10, 7-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference) won the second and third sets to beat Peotone (11-7, 4-5) in a conference matchup. Peotone took the first set 25-23 but Coal City won the next two 25-17 and 25-22. Peotone was led by Mia Connolley with 18 kills, Allie Werner with 25 assists and Ella Stupegia with 16 digs. For the victorious Coalers, Sydney Larson had 36 assists. She set up Addison Hodgen for 12 kills and Abby Viano for 10 kills.

Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston 0

The Timberwolves moved to 19-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play this season after cruising to a 2-0 win over Vermillion Valley rival Hoopeston. They took the first set 25-7 and the second set 25-17. Addison Lucht led the team with seven kills and seven aces. Ella Schluter had a team-high 11 assists.

Watseka 2, Bismar-Henning 0

The Warriors (19-5, 6-0 VVC) extended their winning streak to 10 matches with a 2-0 road conference over Bismark-Henning. They took a long first set by a score of 26-24 and won the second 25-15. Noelle Schroeder led the team with 25 digs, Lauren Tegtmeyer had 13 kills and Christa Holohan had 27 assists.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Illinois Lutheran 1

The Panthers (12-8, 8-1 RVC) came back after losing the first set to earn a road conference win. They took the second set 25-19 and third set 25-18 after losing the opening set 25-22. Maddie Simms filled the box score with six kills, nine assists and seven digs. Kayla Scheuber led the team with 15 digs.

South Newton (Ind.) 2, Milford 0

The Bearcats dropped both sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-13. They are now 4-15 overall. No individual stats were available for Milford.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Thomas More 5, Watseka 2

The Warriors fell at home to drop to 6-5 on the season. One of their points came on a win from Onyx Greene at No. 4 singles, who won 8-7. The other came from Greene and Lilli Sorensen, who won 8-6 at No. 3 doubles.