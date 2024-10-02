ROUNDUP: Coal City's historic performance highlights girls golf regionals; Conference volleyball action continues

GIRLS GOLF

Class 1A Dwight Regional

Coal City made history by winning its first regional title, shooting a 394 at Dwight Country Club. Hoopeston Area (428) and Watseka (436) also advanced as teams to Monday’s El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

The Coalers had four of the top eight finishers in Dakota Clubb (third, 94), Kylee Kennell (fourth, 97), Madi Peterson (seventh, 101) and D’Arcy Ness (tied for eighth, 102).

“I am extremely proud of how these girls have started playing together as a team to accomplish goals they set at the end of last season,” Coal City coach Harlan Kennell said. “We struggled on the front nine today, but stayed positive and put together a great back nine.”

Watseka’s scorers were Rennah Barrett (103), Kyah Westerfield (104), Sophie Simpson (114) and Ainsley Urban (115).

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Warriors coach Darin Hartman said. “They battled all day with tough winds and fast greens.”

Eight more local golfers advanced as individuals: Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes (99), Reed-Custer’s Addison Brown (102), Iroquois West’s Kala Kimmel (104), Reed-Custer’s Kaitlyn Lantka (106), Beecher’s Fiona Hagan-Storbeck (107), Bishop McNamara’s Ava Brockell (107), Donovan’s Laylah Lou Walters (108) and Grant Park’s Leah Etter (108).

Rounding out the team scores were: Grant Park (440), Dwight (447), McNamara (461), Reed-Custer (466), Manteno (471), Beecher (472), Iroquois West (472) and St. Anne (481). Illinois Lutheran’s Julia Karl shot an 87 to earn medalist honors.

Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished 10th of 12 teams at 459 and did not have any individual sectional qualifiers at Seneca’s Oak Ridge in LaSalle. The Boilermakers’ scorers were Liv Contreras (100), Claire Steinacker (105), Beatrice White (115) and Allie Trudeau (139).

Lincoln-Way East (321), Lincoln-Way Central (330) and Lincoln-Way West (344) advanced to the Normal U-High Sectional.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1

Ella Smith’s 11 kills and 15 digs helped the Warriors (18-4) rally to win 20-25, 25-10, 25-20. Haven Storm had seven aces for Watseka, Noelle Schroeder added 30 digs, Lauren Tegtmeyer had eight kills and five blocks, and Megan Martin chipped in with three blocks.

Coal City 2, Lisle 1

The Coalers (13-10, 6-2 Illinois Central Eight) won 25-19, 24-26, 25-15 as Emma Rodriguez had nine kills, five digs and four service points. Sydney Larson added 26 assists, 13 points (including three aces) and three digs, while Addison Hodgen chipped in with seven kills and five service points. Also contributing for Coal City were Alysin Fite (five kills, five service points), Abby Viano (three kills), Aylie Castle (four service points, three aces), Lilly Feisley (nine digs, three service points) and Ava Kenney (four digs).

Peotone 2, Manteno 1

Mia Connelley had 19 kills, three blocks and eight digs as the Blue Devils (11-6, 4-4 Illinois Central Eight) got past the Panthers 20-25, 25-20, 25-17. Also aiding in the win were Allie Werner (20 assists, five service points), Cora Pagliarulo (four kills), Ellia Stupegia (seven digs, three points) and Payton Schelle (nine points).

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 0

Rachel Smith had seven kills and 18 digs as the Wildcats beat the Comets 25-17, 25-13 in Illinois Central Eight action. Also contributing were Molly Southall (four kills, 14 digs, 12 assists) and Maggie Lindsey (five kills).

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0

Liv Siano helped the Panthers (11-7, 7-1 River Valley) sweep the Cardinals 25-14, 25-23, finishing with five aces, three kills and four assists. Kayla Scheuber added four aces and five digs, while Nina Siano chipped in with five kills, and Maddie Simms had three aces and eight assists.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Grant Park 2, Donovan 0

Claire Sluis and Taylor Panozzo had five kills each as the Dragons (6-15, 3-4 River Valley) won 25-23, 25-10. Also contributing for Grant Park were Emily Lenczycki (19 digs, three aces), Natalie Smiley (four blocks), Bella Bruni (four blocks), Emily Voigt (four aces) and Abby Garcia (three aces).

For Donovan, Layne Heffelfinger had seven kills, Lily Anderson added seven assists, and Laylah Lou Walters contributed eight digs and three blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 7, St. Anne 0

Brayden Heldt had a hat trick and two assists to pace the Dragons to a River Valley win. Luis Maldonado added two goals, while Blake Brown and Oliver Malkowski had one each. Brown also contributed three assists, while Aiden Overbeek, Rigo Vonegas, Collin Mort and Sam Cordes added one assist each. Cameron Becker stopped one shot.

Marian Central Catholic 5, Bishop McNamara 1

Yahir Hernandez had a goal for the Irish, Michael Brieske added an assist and Juan Torres finished with nine saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 2

The Warriors (6-4) had singles wins from Sarah Parsons (No. 1), Marisa Clark (No. 2), Skyla Buwalda (No. 3) and Reagan Anderson (No. 6). Watseka also swept the doubles, getting victories from the teams of Parsons and Kiaria Wright at No. 1, Buwalda and Clark at No. 2, and Onyx Greene and Lilli Sorensen at No. 3.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Watseka’s Drew McTaggart ran a 17:03 to finish eighth in the ROCKtober El Paso-Gridley Invitational.