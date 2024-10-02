GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cissna Park starts and finishes strong in win at McNamara

KANKAKEE — It didn’t take Cissna Park girls volleyball coach Josh Landon very long to see that the Timberwolves had come ready to play at Bishop McNamara Tuesday night.

By the time the Timberwolves quickly scored the first point on a Sophie Duis kill set up by a perfectly-placed assist from Josie Neukomm, Landon had quite the inkling the visiting team had a victory on its hands, which was the case when the Timberwolves left town with a 2-0 (25-11, 25-17) win over the Fightin’ Irish.

After using the early momentum from their early lead in the first, the Timberwolves turned a 16-16 tie in the second set into a 25-17 win after Mady Marcott (five aces) caught fire from the service line and helped them to a 9-1 game-ending run that was just as strong as their start.

“We always try to talk about getting a good, fast start and being able to set the tempo for the match,” Landon said. “The first ball was a great, workable ball from Josie and Sophie just put it away. It’s like a switch went off and it was just good energy from there.”

The Timberwolves, who reached the IHSA Class 1A State Finals a year ago, are enjoying another stellar season at 17-2 overall, as Bishop McNamara fell to 5-9.

<strong>Defending state finalist Timberwolves maintaining high standard</strong>

While the 2023-24 Daily Journal Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, Lucht, and the rest of a loaded junior class have picked right up where they left off last season, the Timberwolves have also seen new contributors step up like freshmen Marcott and Ella Schulter step up, and have also seen seniors Savannah Kaeb and Sarah Chatterton thrive as top-of-the-line role players.

“Obviously last year, making it to state was awesome, and this year we have similar girls, but we’re just taking it one game at a time,” Lucht said. “We’ve definitely got some new girls in there — we’ve got two freshmen in the lineup right now, we’ve got Savannah, who’s stepped up as a senior, and Sarah, who’s given us some good serves for us.

“I think this team’s really close. We have good chemistry and have the same goal,” she added. “Every practice we know what we’re capable of and we’re hungry from last year. We made it to state, but didn’t do what we wanted to do there, and I think that gave us motivation.”

Lucht piled up seven kills to power the Timberwolves, but aside from her, it was the two freshmen phenoms that led the stat sheet for Cissna Park Tuesday. Marcott’s five aces and 12 assists both led the team, with Schluter setting the table herself with seven assists and leading the defense with six digs.

Lucht, Neukomm and Duis, all three-year starting juniors, aren’t far removed from being the freshmen who were called right up to the bright lights after IESA State Finals runs in eighth grade, much like the freshmen this year are doing.

“We were there, it just seems like yesterday,” Lucht said. “We were in their shoes, so we get it.

“We’re just trying to be there for them all the time because we know what it’s like. Coming from junior high to this is just so different.”

And although Chatterton and Kaeb aren’t in the featured roles their junior peers occupy, usually subbing in and out for one another, it’s the selfless leadership displayed by the team’s most senior members that give Landon perhaps the biggest boost of confidence that the Timberwolves can keep up their successful stretch.

“The kids have just really bought into the team first, me second, starting with our seniors, who are coming in for each other,” Landon said. “ … What they were hoping for as a senior as far as playing time, as opposed to ‘this is what I need to do for the team’ shows really great leadership on their part.”

As for the Irish, the 4-1 start to their season has turned into what has now become an eight-game losing streak following that splendid start. That lone loss in the opening five tilts was to the same Timberwolves team they saw Tuesday, down at the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off to open the season.

And while that early-season loss to the Timberwolves came in three sets compared to the two sets that were played Tuesday, head coach Ryan Thomas has seen some progress made since then, with Tuesday’s game one of the better the Irish have played over their recent skid.

“We played them at the beginning of the year in their tournament, went to three with them, hit this little slide we’re on, but it’s good to see where we’ve progressed,” Thomas said. “They’re a sold team. They went to state last year and pretty much returned all key players.”

<strong>Schools, communities come together in support</strong>

Tuesday’s game was played on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with both teams, coaching staffs and fans honoring those affected by the disease by dressing in pink. Several gift baskets were raffled in addition to a standard 50-50 raffle as part of the special night, but rather than donating the money towards charities and families affected by breast cancer, the host Irish decided to change the subject of their fundraising efforts.

All money raised is being donated to the family of the late Colson Carley, a Cissna Park senior who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 21. The gesture from McNamara was the latest in a long line of acts of support and love the Cissna Park community has seen since their stunning loss.

“We appreciate everybody’s continued support, and their thoughts and prayers for our school with the passing of Colson,” Landon said. “It’s just one of those things where small communities continue to rally around each other.”

Landon, who also serves as the athletic director and girls basketball coach at Cissna Park, has a longstanding relationship and friendship with Bishop McNamara athletic director, who formerly served as the athletic director of Crescent City Grade School, which feeds into Cissna Park High School, and also has a co-op with St. Paul’s Lutheran, where Carley himself attended grade school.

In Landon’s eyes, the ties the two athletic directors have to one another, and that Hamilton has with the Cissna Park community, and what Hamilton and McNamara decided to do in the wake of tragedy perfectly represented the beauty of sports and how they can connect communities.

“Aaron would have had Colson in junior high when he was at Crescent [City], so that’s part of it with the connection,” Landon said. “It’s just cool that you’re playing and you’re competing, but everybody still has each other’s backs.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After returning home to take on St. Joseph-Ogden at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Timberwolves have another 7 p.m. home match Thursday against Hoopeston. McNamara hosts St. Edward at 6:30 p.m. Thursday