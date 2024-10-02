GIRLS TENNIS: Bradley-Bourbonnais defends All-City title

BRADLEY — It took until the sun had almost completely set over Bradley on Wednesday night, but after nearly six hours of tennis the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls tennis team claimed the All-City title over Kankakee and Bishop McNamara. As tournament hosts, the Boilermakers picked up 17 total points, ahead of Kankakee with 13 points and a young Bishop McNamara team with 0 points.

The win continue Bradley-Bourbonnais’ run of All-City dominance, extending a streak that dates back at least beyond the start of this century. Boilermaker junior Mary Claire Dwyer took first place in singles play while the team of Kate Corbus and Abby Morrey claimed the doubles title for Bradley-Bourbonnais as well.

Head coach Tyler Bontrager, in his first year in the role after taking over for long-time coach Cathy Olshefski, said he was pleased with what he saw out of his team throughout the day to keep the streak alive.

“Coach Olshefski defended her title for 22 years, and she said it had been defended before that but she couldn’t remember for how long,” he said. “It was a great team performance.

“Obviously it was a long day of tennis, but it’s a great day when we get a good team result and defend our title. It always feels good.”

For Kankakee, this result was as close to an All-City win as they have come in recent years. With the result still up in the air until the final few matches, head coach Tyler Prude said the team could have had a better chance if they managed to play a bit cleaner.

“I’m really pleased with how hard they played,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve actually been this close to winning All-City.

“They played phenomenal matches, but a few points in which unforced errors really made the difference.”

Bishop McNamara was the youngest and least experienced team in the tournament on Wednesday. Many players on the roster have only been playing tennis since August, but head coach Austin Earsley said he was happy to see the team continue to make progress and fight through their matches.

“We’re a really young team, so any time you get together in a local tournament where everyone wants to beat the familiar teams, it’s always going to be tough no matter what kind of team you bring,” he said. “I saw a lot of really good rallying back in the second sets when we were behind, especially from my first singles [Ana Garcia].

“She had a really tough first set and then was down really, really bad in the second set, down 5-1, and she rallied back to be down 5-4 and made it really close,” he continued. “But I think the girls just got nervous near the end and the ball didn’t roll our way.”

The singles match he mentioned was one of the opening round matchups between Bishop McNamara’s Garcia and Bradley Bourbonnais’ Brianna Carrigan, who won 6-1 and 6-4.

The opening round of singles play also saw Kankakee’s Samantha Medina beat Bishop McNamara’s Maya Romero 6-0 and 6-1.

Medina advanced to face the top seed in Dwyer, who came out on top by scores of 6-4 and 6-1. Carrigan faced Charisma Hill of Kankakee with Hill winning 6-0 and 6-2. Medina came out on top in the third-place match against Carrigan, winning 6-2 and 6-1. Dwyer then beat Hill 6-2 and 6-3 to win the All-City title.

On the doubles side of the bracket, the Bradley-Bourbonnais team of Claire King and Haylea Grilli beat Bishop McNamara’s Diana Alvarado and Violet Alvarado 6-2 and 6-0. Kankakee’s Ava Nelson and Mishelle Gaytan won their doubles match over Natalie Castro and Rozalie Stipp of Bishop McNamara.

Kankakee’s Ahmarai Chavez and Brandaya Spencer took down King and Grilli in the semifinals in a marathon, winning 3-6, 6-4 and 6-2. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ top team of Corbus and Morrey beat Nelson and Gaytan 6-4 and 6-2.

King and Grilli played another long three-set match in the third-place game, this time winning 5-7, 6-3 and 8-6 against Nelson and Gaytan. Corbus and Morrey claimed the doubles title over Chavez and Spencer by scores of 6-4 and 6-1.

Bontrager said he felt his team showed a lot of grit to keep pushing through long matches and be able to find as much success as they did.

“Just some really good determination across the board,” he said. “These girls played hard today and played a lot of long matches, so it was really good to see them stick with it, even when it gets dark and late and they’re tired. It’s really good to see that push.”

With conference play up next for the Boilermakers, Bontrager said he wants to see the team keep this momentum rolling into next Friday and Saturday.

“The girls are in a great spot,” he said. “We’re really excited to go compete up at Lincoln-Way Central. It should be a really good time, so just to continue and take this energy into conference would be great.”

For Kankakee, Prude said that the Kays are looking to head into their conference tournament next Thursday and continue the recent string of success they have found at that late stage of the season.

“We have conference next week, and the goal is to win conference,” he said. “Traditionally we have either taken first or second in conference over the past few years. … They’ve got to focus and cut down on the unforced errors and the double faults.

“I think that is where we’ve been hurting ourselves all season. If we can correct that, I’m sure we’ll win.”