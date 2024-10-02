GAME OF THE WEEK: Peotone at Manteno

<strong>Peotone (3-2) at Manteno (5-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Blue Devils</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/DB Wyatt Smith, RB/S Chase Rivera

<strong>Blue Devils on offense: </strong>As is typically the case with the Blue Devils, it all starts offensively with getting the wingbacks going early and often to keep churning out first downs, grinding down the opposing defense and eventually find the endzone. Rivera and his 10 touchdowns are the top dog of that system, but as defenses have seen this season, any number of other backs are capable of having big nights, whether that be Smith, Tucker Cain or Connor Pasch. Against a potent Panthers offense, the passing game may be of use for the Blue Devils to keep stride, and while it hasn't been at its best the last couple weeks, the connection of quarterback Ruben Velasco and receiver Rorey Hart is always a threat.

<strong>Blue Devils on defense: </strong>Of course, head coach Apolstolos "Tolly" Tsiamas and defensive coordinator Keith McMaster weren't thrilled with Coal City breaking free for a pair of late touchdowns on the Peotone defense last week, but for the better part of four quarters, the Blue Devils defended the red-hot Coalers better than anyone else did over their scorching September. Smith is the leading tackler, a threat to get from the defensive backfield to the offensive backfield in an instant. While their traditional ideas don't typically suggest it, the Blue Devils will see a pretty similar approach with the Panthers that they did with the Coalers — outstanding senior running backs and dual-threat quarterbacks with tremendous blocking up front.

<strong>Panthers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/LB/DT Niko Akiyama, OL/DL Jacob Boeschel

<strong>Panthers on offense: </strong>After playing to their strengths with four standout senior wide receivers last year, the Panthers have shifted some to the strength of their senior running back, Akiyama, who's wowed with 846 yards and eight scores. But the passing game has still been a nuisance for opposing defenses as well, with Harrod going for five scores last week against Lisle, putting him at double-digits in both passing touchdowns (11) and rushing touchdowns (10). With a handful of different players on the receiving end of those scores, defenses can't just key on any one receiver. Head coach RJ Haines has had plenty of rockstar offenses during his time at Iroquois West and Manteno, and this one is shaping up to be up there with the best of them.

<strong>Panthers on defense: </strong>The offense may be grabbing most of the headlines, but the defensive side of the ball has been equally responsible for the team's 5-0 start. They've forced eight turnovers and allowed just over 10 points per game, relying on playmakers at all three levels. But thanks to a defensive line that's seen three players in the team's top five tacklers, it's in the trenches where Boeschel and his boys create the most chaos. Against a Peotone team dedicated to discipline in the ground game, it's at that front line where the Panthers will look to fill their gaps and keep the Blue Devils in disadvantageous down-and-distance situations.

<strong>Pick: </strong>One of the most heated area rivalries, the Rumble on Route 50 never fails to deliver. And with both teams looking like solid playoff squads, a classic could be in store. <strong>Manteno 29, Peotone 28</strong>

