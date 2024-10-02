2-Minute Drill: First to five

While last year not only saw four-win teams make the playoffs, but even one such squad, Nazareth, win an IHSA Football State championship last year, five wins are the required number for playoff qualification, and after just five games, a trio of area schools have reached that number in the minimum amount of attempts.

And while there’s little surprise any of them are 5-0, all three area schools — Wilmington, Momence and Manteno — are all at different points of their ascensions to the top of the mountain.

The Wildcats, the defending IHSA Class 2A State champions and a playoff fixture under 30th-year head coach Jeff Reents, making every postseason since 1996, haven’t lost a game since Week 1 last year, and have put up 40 points or more in every game this season, outscoring opponents 230-48. For the Wildcats, getting that fifth win is just business as usual.

After a splendid season a year ago, Momence, like Wilmington, returned a plethora of primetime performers from 2023, and have ridden that momentum into a sizzling start out of the gate. Similarly to Wilmington, Momence has been equally dominant on both sides of the ball and outscored opponents 184-46, a clip even more impressive considering one of those five wins was a 15-14 victory over Westville.

And although those who followed the Panthers over the offseason knew the potential for Niko Akiyama and Connor Harrod to work magic behind a stout offensive line, the Panthers are looking well on their way to a season on the short list for the best in school history. Through their five games, Manteno’s combined margin of victory is 221-53.

Those three teams are the first to earn 11-Man football playoff qualification, but several more can do so in the coming weeks, and a total of nine area teams find themselves in the playoffs if the season ended today, per the IHSA’s latest Playoff Outlook that was released Monday. That’s the most our area has had in the third outlook of the year.

Despite back-to-back losses, Watseka is still currently in the Class 1A field, albeit the third-largest and a potential Class 2A team, sitting at 3-2 on the year and the 27th overall seed in the 32-team field. With back-to-back wins, Central has risen to just outside the current field, sitting at 2-3 and the fourth team out.

Class 2A includes a pair of undefeated bubble teams. Momence is currently the fifth overall seed in the field, but also the smallest of the current 32 playoff teams with an enrollment number of 307. Fellow 5-0 Wilmington sits sixth overall, but as the second-largest team in the current field (409.5), could end up a class up. Bishop McNamara (3-2) has gotten into the current field as the 27th overall Class 2A team.

If the Wildcats do end up a Class up in 3A, they’ll likely be locally joined by at least one of the two current teams in the field. Fellow Illinois Central Eight Conference squads Herscher and Peotone are both 3-2, and currently seeded 26th and 27th, respectively.

Another pair of ICE squads are high up in the Class 4A field. In addition to 5-0 Manteno, the third seed in the class as of now, Coal City won its fourth game in a row, pulling away late from Peotone, to sit at 4-1 as the 16th overall seed and a team no No. 1 would want to see in the second round.

In addition to the Coalers, the two largest teams in the area can qualify for the playoffs this week. Kankakee (4-1) has the 14th overall seed in Class 6A after shutting out Thornridge, and after picking up its first loss of the season last week, Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-1) can qualify again this week. The Boilermakers are the 17th overall Class 7A seed, and while they’ve trended towards being more comfortably in Class 7A, are still tied for the fifth-smallest team in the field (1877.50)

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 5:

(6A-3)Kankakee 42, Thornwood 0

Bishop McNamara 17, Aurora Christian 14

Lincoln-Way Central 28, (7A-7)Bradley-Bourbonnais 6

(4A-RV)Coal City 27, (3A-RV)Peotone 13

(4A-10)Manteno 49, Lisle 7

(3A-2)Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 7

Herscher 31, Streator 30

(2A-4)Momence 35, Iroquois West 0

Central 30, Watseka 6

Milford-Cissna Park 32, St. Anne 26

<strong>Late-game heroics</strong>

With such a lengthy look at the current postseason scope, there’s just one group of highlights to look at, but the subject of late-game heroics was a common theme in the area last week.

Coal City scoring a pair of touchdowns in the last half of the fourth quarter to turn a 13-13 tie into a two-score win over the Blue Devils was dramatic enough, but that was just the start of thrilling finishes throughout the area.

McNamara held off Aurora Christian late as well, as the Eagles appeared primed to take a late lead as they drove deep into Fightin’ Irish territory. But that’s when junior Coen Demack stepped in front of his second interception of the night, this one in the endzone, with just over two minutes remaining to preserve the mild upset.

Even still, two more area games came down to even later moments. The all-local 8-Man football duel between the Bearcats and Cardinals wasn’t settled until Dierks Neukomm and Caleb Clutteur connected for a 12-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left to turn a 26-24 score into their 32-26 victory.

And in Herscher, the Tigers found themselves behind 30-28 until Jack Coutant’s 39-yard field goal cleared the uprights as time expired. Pressure? What pressure?

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 5:

PASSING

Castillo, Mom 16-for-21, 301 yards, 5 TDs, INT

Harrod, Man 7-for-9, 116 yards, 5 TDs

Neukomm, M-CP 9-for-13, 110 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 106 rushing yards

Miller, IW 8-for-19, 101 yards; 29 rushing yards

Henline, CC 8-for-14, 72 yards, 2 TDs

RUSHING

Link, SA 250 yards, 4 TDs; 19 receiving yards

Akiyama, Man 238 yards, 2 TDs

Benson, CC 218 yards, TD; 32 receiving yards

James, Wil 127 yards, 3 TDs

Farrell, Wil 112 yards, TD

RECEIVING

Halpin, Mom 228 yards, 2 TDs

Melgoza, IW 55 yards; 38 rushing yards

Taylor, Mom 54 yards

May, Mac 41 yards, TD; 85 rushing yards, rushing TD

Buehler, Man 35 yards, 2 TDs