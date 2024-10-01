ROUNDUP: Grant Park soccer kicks past Iroquois West; Watseka tennis falls just short to Southland

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 5, Iroquois West 2

Aidan Overbeek scored four times and assisted on Brayden Heldt’s goal to lead the Dragons to a nonconference win. Blake Brown added three assists, and Ryder Greenholt and Emma Bozzolan each had one. Cameron Becker contributed four saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Southland Prep 3, Watseka 2

The Warriors (5-4) had wins at No. 2 doubles (Onyx Greene and Kiaria Wright) and No. 3 doubles (Reagan Anderson and Elika Hardisty).

BOYS GOLF

Milford Quadrangular

Hoopeston Area shot a 170 to win the four-way meet at Shewami, followed by Illinois Lutheran (194) and Donovan (221). The hosts did not have a full squad. Hixon LaFond shot a 55, and Isaac Schaumburg had a 65 for Milford. Donovan’s individual scores were unavailable.

GIRLS GOLF

Milford Quadrangular

Hoopeston Area was the only school with a full team at Shewami, shooting a 222. Sophie Newman had a 63, and Molly Harms shot a 67 for Milford. Donovan had a 60 from Laylah Walters and a 66 from Haley Cavanaugh. Illinois Lutheran also competed.

