BOYS SOCCER: Watseka-Milford's banner year continues with shutout of Central

WATSEKA — What has turned out to be a banner year for the Watseka-Milford boys soccer program kept rolling Monday afternoon, when the Warriors took down Central 6-0 at home Monday. The win was the sixth shutout of the year for Watseka-Milford, setting a new program record with seven games still to play, improving the Warriors’ record to 11-3. Central fell to 7-10 on the year with the loss.

“I think we had a really slow start, but once we got some touches on the ball and relaxed a little bit, everything just started to fall for us,” Watseka head coach Diego Cintora said. “We went up against a really strong team. They gave us a lot of scares, especially in the first half where they could’ve pulled away, but it was a pretty evenly matched game, I’d say.”

The Comets looked to be in control early on in the game, continuously putting pressure on the Warriors defense in the opening minutes and getting a couple of corner kicks off of those chances in the early stages. The Comets were unable to capitalize on those early chances and Watseka-Milford soon got its footing and grabbed the momentum.

Sophomore Jose Tobar got the scoring started with 33:13 left in the first half. He added another goal with 12:17 left, and then with just less than a minute to go until halftime, Owen Avelar found the back of the net to make it 3-0.

The second-half scoring opened when Avelar found Narciso Solorzano on a cross and Solorzano headed it in for a goal with 31:42 left in the game. The Warriors then put the game away with a pair of goals late in the half, the first being from Avelar with 11:18 to go and another coming on a penalty kick from Aiden Bell just one minute later.

Watseka might have felt as though it dodged some bullets on those early chances from Central, but for the Comets, those just felt like frustrating missed opportunities. Head coach Drew Granzow said he felt the team squandered some early positives once the Warriors got on the scoreboard. He said they need to do a better job rebounding once they fall behind to avoid things snowballing on them.

“That’s what upsets me the most, is in the first 10 minutes, we’ve got them on their heels,” he said. “We’re playing really good; we’re passing; we’re running; we’re getting shots — those corner kicks; and then, [Watseka] puts one in the net, and we drop our shoulders, drop our heads.

“We just need to figure out a way to, if we’re down, get back out there and put one in and tie the game back up,” he continued. “It just seems like once they scored in the first 10 minutes, we were done at that point, which is very disappointing. I know what this team can do.”

With just five games left on the schedule in the regular season, Granzow said the team is looking to shore up some of their problems during the next few games in order to try to finish the season on a high note.

“We need to lock it down right now,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of rebound games coming up that we, hopefully, [will] look to capitalize on, so, hopefully, we can fix and fine tune everything there.”

<strong>Watseka’s program-defining season</strong>

Now in the fifth season of its co-op with Milford, the Watseka boys soccer program is having a stellar season. After going 0-23 in 2019 and 0-13 in 2020, the Warriors began to see incremental growth. A 3-20 record in 2021 grew into a 10-16 2022 campaign. They went back above .500 last season with a 14-11 record.

After an 0-2 start to 2024, albeit against stiff competition, the Warriors then put together a streak of nine wins. They outscored their opponents by a total score of 54-11 in that stretch. On Sept. 24, a 5-2 loss to Oakwood, which also beat the Warriors in the season opener, ended that streak. But they rebounded with a 9-0 win against Blue Ridge two days later, setting a season high in goals in the process, and then got the 6-0 win against Central on Monday.

Cintora said the team had to mix in a lot of newer players this season after losing a sizeable senior class from last season, and those new guys have been able to adjust and help the program build on last season’s step forward.

“I’ve seen a lot of our newer players really grow into high school soccer in general — understanding the game and the demands of it,” he said. We’ve had some upperclassmen and even underclassmen really step up into those roles.

“I always knew our attack was electric,” he continued. “It took a while for them to find their chemistry and movement, and everything has been starting to click for us.”

Cintora, now in his second season as head coach, said the general trajectory of the program has benefited greatly from the co-op with Milford in recent years. A Milford native himself, he said he really has seen the game grow in the area, and that growth now has reached the high school level.

“This season has been our biggest recruitment year from Milford ever,” he said. “I think we’ve got nine players from Milford. It’s great to see the sport growing down there.

“That’s where I grew up, and I remember it was me and my brother as the only kids [who] played soccer in Milford,” he went on. “Now, I see so many junior [high] kids and this freshmen group that have been kicking the ball around town, and it’s great to see that.”

With that younger crop of players waiting in the wings, this year’s team is intent on finishing strong. In a season that already has seen some program records fall, Cintora said he and the team might be poised to set a few more as they get tuned up for postseason play.

“We’ve got our eyes set on breaking a lot of program records,” he said. “We just broke the most clean sheets in a season, and right now, we’re looking to break the most wins in a season.

“And, obviously, we’ve got our eyes set on regionals and the rest of the postseason.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Central will look to bounce back with a home game against Beecher on Oct. 1 and a road matchup with Illinois Lutheran on Oct. 3. Watseka will be on the road against Bismark-Henning on Oct. 1 and then hosts Iroquois West on Oct. 3.