FOOTBALL: McNamara scores upset win over Aurora Christian for homecoming victory

KANKAKEE — Coen Demack never had played a snap of defense before this football season, but during Friday night’s homecoming game against Aurora Christian, the junior looked like a seasoned vet.

After snagging an interception on the opening drive of the second half that led to a Julius May 67-yard go-ahead touchdown run on the ensuing McNamara drive, Demack hauled in a second interception of Eagles quarterback Asa Johnson in the endzone with just more than two minutes left to preserve the Fightin Irish’s 17-14 homecoming win.

McNamara improved to 3-2 and 2-1 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference as the Eagles fell to 3-2 (1-2).

“This was an awesome one,” Demack said of Friday’s win. “Coming into it, Homecoming game, a lot of energy; Jordan [Callaway]’s brother being on the other team — not only that, we had an amazing week of practice.

“I knew coming into this one, it would be a great one.”

With stiff wind gusts affecting passes, punts and kicks all night, the Eagles were able to take a 7-0 lead quickly with Johnson’s 38-yard touchdown to Vinny Delgado on a 3rd-and-16 to cap off an opening drive that began at the McNamara 33-yard line after Connor Wilson’s punt went from a missile to a dud the second it caught a gust.

The Irish were able to get on the board when Wilson put a 28-yard field goal through with 8:05 left in the first half and then countered Johnson and Delgado’s second touchdown hookup of the half, an 8-yard score on 4th-and-7, with a Gavin Antons 36-yard touchdown pass to May with 1:21 left in the half that made it a 14-10 Eagles lead at the half.

“It was really important to go into halftime with momentum,” May said. “It just kept the morale high; we kept believing in the calls and got it done.”

The Eagles began the second half with the ball, but Demack stepped in front of Johnson’s target on a 3rd-and-11 pass over the middle to keep the Eagles off the board and give them possession at their own 20-yard line.

“Everybody says the first drive in the second half means everything; it will decide the game,” Demack said. “Coming in, getting a pick, it was awesome. To stop their score and then turn it around, it was awesome.”

On the ensuing Irish drive, May came across from the right slot in jet motion, took a handoff from Antons and found the edge, outrunning the Aurora Christian secondary for a 67-yard scoring scamper that threw the crowd at Rich Zinanni Stadium into a frenzy and put the Irish on top 17-14 five minutes into the second half.

“Thank you to all my blockers; I couldn’t do it without y’all,” May said. “As soon as I turned the corner, I saw daylight, and my dad always says, ‘You’ve just gotta keep on going.’”

May’s electrifying touchdown eventually would be the final scoring of the night, despite the Eagles reaching the red zone two more times. Zach Zappia’s 25-yard field goal attempt into the wind went wide left with 8:56 remaining, and after a McNamara punt set the visitors up at their own 20-yard line with 5:36 remaining, they went marching down the field.

After a 23-yard completion and 15-yard McNamara facemask penalty, the Eagles quickly got into Irish territory and, when Jackson Kirchner was flagged for pass interference on a ball thrown well high of the intended target, eventually got to as close as the McNamara 12-yard line.

Lowenstrom and Demack were able to get Johnson for a 7-yard sack before the Eagles’ signal-caller caught his own pass that slipped out of his hand on a pump fake attempt for a 2-yard loss, giving them a 3rd-and-19 from the 21-yard line.

On that third down, Johnson looked downfield for one of his five wide receivers out of the empty shotgun set, and after a quick scan, heaved one into the endzone, where Demack once again beat the receiver to the ball, hauled it in and quickly hit the ground for a touchback that allowed the Irish to run out the remaining 2:26.

“I came across, and then I didn’t play my coverage very well, but I saw the ball going up, kind of just went for it, went down right away and sealed the deal,” Demack said.

After the win, jubilant tears filled the eyes of multiple players and coaches, which signified the emotions behind the contest and importance of the final score for the hosts. After suffering a 56-0 blowout loss to the Eagles last season, Friday’s win showed both the Irish and the members of the conference that the 2024 team at McNamara isn’t nearly the same as the 2023 version.

“I think the message at the very end was, I was so proud of our guys. It’s high school sports,” Irish head coach Bob Kelly said. “Our guys were very aware of what happened last year, down by more than 40 points at halftime, a 56-0 loss, and for them to come out and mentally overcome and prove to ourselves that we’re a good team, better than what our record shows, and go head-to-head with one of the best teams in our conference, I’m so proud of them.”

And for junior running back Jordan Callaway, whose brother, freshman Jalen, was his positional counterpart for the Eagles, Friday’s win also gave him a little family bragging rights.

“It was a lot of talking, smack talking about how we’d see who the best brother was at football,” Jordan said. “We saw it on the field, and it came down to us winning.

Powered by their three-headed rushing attack of May (85 yards), Jordan Callaway (74 yards) and Deshaun Whiters (53 yards), the Irish totaled 259 rushing yards, going over 200 for the second straight week. After an early-season approach saw tons of spread out passing attacks, McNamara seems to have found its bread and butter via the ground game.

“It’s high school sports, everybody’s got opinions,” Kelly said. “But once [the team] realized that the guys in that room, the guys in the huddle, are the guys they need to lean on and believe in, man, they’ve been rolling.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

May scored both McNamara touchdowns, going for 85 rushing yards on seven attempts to go with two catches for 41 yards. Jordan Callaway’s 74 yards came on 19 carries, and Whiters’ 53 yards came on 10 attempts. Antons was 4-for-11 passing for 69 yards, a touchdown and an interception and added 44 rushing yards on eight attempts. Richie Darr had a 20-yard reception, and Tucker Inman caught an 8-yard pass.

Demack had two interceptions and half a sack. Tobey Hansen had two sacks and an additional tackle for loss. Lowenstrom had two tackles for loss and half a sack. Kian Bramer also had a sack.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish take on Wheaton Academy (4-1) at home at 7 p.m. Friday.