FOOTBALL: Late score lifts Milford-Cissna Park past St. Anne

ST. ANNE — The only 8-man football teams in the area squared off in St. Anne on Friday night, and they did not disappoint.

In a windy back-and-forth thriller, the Bearcats came out victorious against the Cardinals 32-26, with quarterback Dierks Neukomm finding Caleb Clutteur for the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

The Bearcats now sit at 4-1 on the year, and the Cardinals fell to 3-2 in gut-wrenching fashion.

“That was unbelievable,” Milford-Cissna Park head coach Clint Schwartz said. “I couldn’t be more happy of the fight that we had and just the team effort.”

Milford-Cissna Park sophomore Skyler Estay scored on a 5-yard run to give the Bearcats a 6-0 lead just more than three minutes into the game. The Cardinals answered quickly when Chris Link scampered in a 35-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 7-6 in favor of St. Anne with 7:20 to go in the first.

“He’s a workhorse; he’s a competitor; he loves to win for his team and that’s what matters to him,” St. Anne head coach Alan Rood said of Link, who went more than 1,000 yards on the season with 25 yards and four scores Friday. “He tries to do everything he possibly can to win for his team.”

The Bearcats would grab the lead back from a 33-yard touchdown run by sophomore Mario Martinez to bring the score to 12-7, which would be the score to end the first quarter.

Defensive prowess from both teams showed in the second quarter. Both teams turned the ball over on downs twice in the frame. The difference of the quarter was an interception by junior Matthew Langellier with 2:01 remaining that put St. Anne in Bearcats territory. Link ran in a 44-yard touchdown shortly after to put the Cardinals on top 13-12 heading into halftime.

The Cardinals started the second half strong. Junior quarterback Grant Pomaranski found Langellier for a 33-yard gain to put the Cardinals deep in the red zone. Link would run it in the endzone the next play to extend the Cardinals lead to 19-12 with 10:21 left in the third.

But Neukomm and the Bearcats would not leave the third quarter without an answer. He found junior Ethan Tuttle for a 29-yard touchdown to bring the score to 19-18 in favor of St. Anne with 5:06 left in the third.

Neukomm said of his performance: “Just forgetting the bad plays and just moving forward.”

After both teams had turnovers that effectively stalled both offenses, the fourth quarter began with the Cardinals having the ball and the one-point lead. It would increase to an eight-point lead when Link rushed in an 18-yard touchdown to put the Cardinals ahead 26-18 early in the fourth.

The ensuing Bearcats drive led to points as well. Clutteur rushed in a 5-yard touchdown run to make it a 26-24 game with 5:01 to go. On the ensuing Cardinals drive, they again looked to Link on a 4th-and-1 from the M-CP 43-yard line, but the standout star wasn’t able to find the first down.

With 2:41 to go and on its own 43-yard line, Milford-Cissna Park had time to go down the field and grab the lead. And they did just that.

With 42.5 seconds to go in the game on the St. Anne 12-yard line, Neukomm rolled out to his left, found Clutteur streaking wide open in the end zone and tossed it to him for the game-sealing touchdown.

“Coach called a great play,” Clutteur said. “The offensive line did what they were supposed to do, and then Dierks threw a great ball to me.

“Things worked out on that play in our favor.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Link’s 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns came on 30 carries, and he had a reception for 19 yards. Grant Pomaranski completed two out of his seven pass attempts for 52 yards to go along with 29 rushing yards. Matthew Langellier had one reception for 33 yards. Thompsen had four rushes for 16 yards.

Langellier had three interceptions along with a fumble recovery.

Neukomm was 9-for-13 passing for 110 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through the air and added 106 rushing yards on 20 carries. Clutteur had two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown and added 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Martinez had 14 carries for 101 yards and a score and caught a 17-yard pass. Estay had six carries for 36 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 40 yards. Tuttle had a 29-yard touchdown catch.

Clutteur had a sack and recovered a fumble he forced. Zaiden Koester recovered a pair of fumbles, and Martinez and Coy Lucht each forced fumbles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cardinals visit Blue Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and the Bearcats host Unity Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.