FOOTBALL: Comets pull away for rivalry win over Watseka

CLIFTON — It was a windy Friday night in Clifton for the football game between Central and Watseka, and perhaps as a result, there was not a whole lot of offense on display. Still, the Comets pulled ahead early and then sealed a 30-6 win with a strong second half to pick up their second victory in the past three weeks. Central improved to 2-3 with the win, and Watseka dropped to 3-2 with their second straight loss.

The Comets scored as early as possible Friday. The opening kickoff from Watseka was sent into a stiff wind and fell a bit short, and Central’s Aidan Podowicz snagged it and ran it 65 yards into the end zone. Up 6-0 after that, the Comets scored again in the first, when the wind knocked down a Warriors punt and gave Central the ball deep in Watseka territory at the 31. Derrek Rodriguez capped off the short drive with a 13-yard touchdown run for Central.

Neither team scored in the second or third quarters, but Watseka got on the board on the first play of the fourth with a 3-yard touchdown run from Dennis Goodman. Central’s lead was cut to 14-6, but they responded with touchdowns on their next two possessions to put the game away. The first score was an 11-yard touchdown run from quarterback Brady Shule with 5:43 left in the game. Then, with 1:31 left, Evan Cox added some insurance with a 3-yard touchdown run of his own.

Central head coach Brian Spooner said the win felt as though it could prove to be a pivotal one for the season, getting them in the postseason hunt with four regular season games to play.

“This is maybe a turning point for us,” he said. “We actually played well in a second half, which we haven’t done for a lot of this season.

“Hopefully, it’s a situation where this is the way we’re going to finish the season, playing hard in the second half and making sure we execute our gameplan.”

After a sluggish second quarter, Spooner said the team had to sort of regroup at halftime. This time, they were able to regain their focus and maintain it during the second half.

“I just think at halftime we talked about making sure we finish the second half,” he said. “We executed and we played with some passion and enthusiasm because it seems like in the previous four weeks, we’ve kind of had some let-downs in the second half, and it really kind of snowballed against us, and we didn’t know how to recover.

“I felt like tonight in the second half, we played a lot more disciplined, a lot harder.”

As for Watseka, head coach Max Fransen said he felt the level of focus and execution needed to beat a team such as Central was not quite there Friday night, and it was vital to execute with the team missing some key pieces.

“Central is a well-coached team, so we always know going into Central that Spooner is going to have them ready to go and we need to come out and execute,” he said. “We were down a few people with injuries and grades and stuff, but that’s not an excuse. We’ve got to come out and execute and perform.”

He said he hopes to see his team be able to bounce back next week and get back on track to avoid a third straight loss after a 3-0 start, a season-opening bright spot that saw them match the previous two years’ combined win total with that 3-0 start.

“We’ve got to bounce back, and this is a team that’s still learning how to navigate the season,” he said. “But a lot of these guys have played a lot of football before, so we expect to see them bounce back, have a good week of practice and then perform next Friday night.”

The conditions this week presented some challenges for both teams. For the entire game, sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour blew from the north endzone straight down toward the south, at times greatly affecting the kicking game and limiting what the teams could do through the air.

Shule was 3-of-9 passing for 41 yards for Central while Watseka’s Andrew Shoemaker was 4-of-14 for 25 yards for a pair of interceptions.

Spooner said the wind forced the Comets to run the ball more than they wanted to, but he was pleased with the production on the ground.

“The wind and weather [were] a little bit of a factor tonight,” he said. “I really wanted to try and throw the ball more, but it is what it is. I thought our run game really started going, and when we get the run game going, we do a lot of good things.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Central was led by junior Evan Cox with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Derrek Rodriguez had 27 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries, and Brady Shule had 6 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Shule was also 3-of-9 passing for 41 yards. Cox caught three passes, two from Shule and one from Aidan Podowicz, for 28 yards. Podowicz had a 13-yard catch.

Defensively, the Comets got a fumble recovery from Grant Brault and interceptions from Podowicz and Kaedyn Meents. Podowicz contributed in all three phases, also having a 65-yard kick return touchdown to open the game.

For Watseka, Dennis Goodman had 13 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. DaVincci Lane carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards. Goodman and Lane each had two catches apiece, with Lane recording 18 receiving yards and Lane having 7. Quarterback Andrew Shoemaker was 4-for-14 passing for 25 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Central will stay at home and host Westville on Friday. Watseka will stay on the road for a matchup with an undefeated Bismark-Henning team. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.