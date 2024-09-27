ROUNDUP: Rivals Cup group stage ends; Warriors get 10th win in blowout fashion

Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Rivals Cup

Manteno 3, Reed-Custer 0

Eric Eldridge, Maddox Toepper and Kash Goranson scored for the Panthers, who advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Herscher 2, Crete-Monee 2

Luis Parra had two goals for the Tigers, and Henry Crain stopped 14 shots. Jacob Benoit and Rowan Keigher had assists for Herscher, which plays Peotone on Saturday.

Central 4, Unity Christian 2

No individual stats were available.

Tinley Park 7, Momence 3

No individual stats were available.

Coal City 7, Illinois Lutheran 0

No individual stats were available.

Rich Township 3, Grant Park 1

No individual stats were available.

Beecher 4, Peotone 0

No individual stats were available. The Bobcats advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Regular season

Watseka-Milford 9, Blue Ridge 0

Owen Avelar’s hat trick powered the Warriors, who improved to 10-3. Narciso Solorzano and David Bell each had two goals and an assist, and Jose Tobar added a goal and two assists. Santiago Solorzano contributed a goal and an assist, and Jason Moore had two saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Armstrong 1

Addison Lucht had 16 kills as the Timberwolves (15-2, 6-0 Vermilion Valley) rallied to win 24-26, 25-22, 25-13. Josie Neukomm added 10 kills and nine digs for Cissna Park, Sophie Duis had nine kills, Ella Schluter added 16 assists and three aces, and Mady Marcott contributed 17 assists and three aces.

Watseka 2, Schlarman 0

Lauren Tegtmeyer had 10 kills, two blocks and two aces as the Warriors (13-5) won 25-7, 25-11 in Vermilion Valley action. Ella Smith added eight kills, Noelle Schroeder had 10 digs, Christa Holohan added 21 assists, and Abby Quick chipped in with five digs.

Grant Park 2, Central 1

Set scores were unavailable for the Dragons’ River Valley win. Taylor Panozzo led Grant Park with 14 kills, four aces and 12 digs, and Ava Desiderio had 14 digs, Claire Sluis added eight digs and three aces, Natalie Smiley and Bella Bruni each contributed four kills, and Emily Voigt added 17 assists and two aces.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Peotone 2, Herscher 0

Cora Pagliarulo’s 12 kills powered the Blue Devils to a 25-18, 25-16 Illinois Central Eight win. Also chipping in for Peotone were Mia Connelley (five kills), Allie Werner (16 assists), Peyton Bisping (four digs, nine service points, two aces), Ella Stupegia (seven digs) and Olivia Moe (four digs).

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Manteno 2, Coal City 0

The Panthers swept the Coalers 26-24, 25-19. Sydney Larson had 15 assists, five service points and three digs for Coal City (12-10, 5-2 Illinois Central Eight). Also contributing for the Coalers were Abby Viano (four kills, three blocks), Emma Rodriguez (four kills, eight digs), Addison Hodgen (three kills, three points), Alysin Fite (three kills, four points) and Lilly Feisley (three kills, four points).

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Donovan 0

The Panthers (7-6, 6-1 River Valley) won 25-13, 25-19 as Nina Siano had six kills and four digs. Maddie Simms added five kills and seven assists, Liv Siano contributed four aces, six digs and six assists, Madison Wright served three aces, and Kayla Scheuber had nine digs.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Milford 2, Hoopeston 1

The Bearcats (2-9, 1-2 Vermilion Valley) rallied to win 24-26, 25-17, 25-21. No individual stats were available.

Tri-Point 2, St. Anne 1

The Chargers downed the Cardinals 25-12, 18-25, 25-17 in River Valley action. No individual stats were available.

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 192, Beecher 223

Claire Steinacker shot a 4-over 38 to earn medalist honors and lead the Boilermakers past the Bobcats. Also scoring for Bradley were Liv Contreras (46), Allie Trudeau (53) and Beatrice White (55).

Beecher’s individual scores were unavailable.

Wednesday

GIRLS GOLF

Ottawa Invite

The Coalers made program history with their best 18-hole score ever, finishing third with a team tally of 358. Kylee Kennell shot a 79 to finish second overall. Darcy Ness shot an 86 to finish fifth overall. Madi Petersen’s 95 was good for 10th overall. Peyton Gibson shot a 98 and finished 14th.

Watseka 209, St. Anne 227

Kyah Westerfield (47) and Sophie Simpsn (49) gave the Warriors a pair of golfers under 50, with Westerfield winning the day individually. Rennah Barrett shot a 55. Maya Machev shot a 58.

Alexis Schultz was just a shot back of the medalist spot and led St. Anne with a 48, followed by Andie Zeedyk (53), Riley Behrends (62) and Natalie Dundas (64).

BOYS GOLF

Donovan Triangular

Watseka (212) narrowly bested Momence (215) for first place at Shewami on Wednesday, with host Donovan (230) in third.

Mason Galyen shot a 45 to lead Watseka and earn co-medalist honors. David Parmenter shot a 52, followed by Andrew Yates (55) and Andrew Snowden (60).

Momence’s consistency led them to a runner-up finish, as the four scoring golfers were separated by just half a dozen strokes. Kingston Wood’s 50 led the team, with Dylan Billadeau adding a 54, Liam Madison adding a 55 and Levi Walk adding a 56.

Donovan’s Preston Harrington-Dewitt shot a 45 to share medalist honors. Carter Ponton shot a 54, followed by Seth Boyajean (61) and Hunter Adam (70).

Peotone 189, Illinois Lutheran 200

The Blue Devils enjoyed a comfortable nonconference win, powered by a 40 from Joe Hasse, a 43 from Mason Early, a 46 from Gavin Costanzo and a 51 from Donovan Esquivel.