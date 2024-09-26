BOYS SOCCER: Herscher's High, Beecher's Compton reach milestone marks at Rivals Cup

The last week of September is arguably the most exciting regular-season week of the local boys soccer season, thanks to the Rivals Cup, a week-long tournament held by Manteno and Peotone that consistently sees fantastic finishes and heavy star power.

But there’s no arguing this fall. By the second day of group stage action that ended Wednesday night, a pair of longtime area coaches hit monumental milestones. With a 7-0 win against Grant Park (8-6-2), Beecher (12-3) head coach Dawn Compton recorded her 250th career win to kick off the day in Peotone, and Herscher’s Alan High got his 300th career win in Manteno later on after the Tigers (9-5) held off Tinley Park 3-2.

<strong>High’s 300 wins come with emotion and memories</strong>

MANTENO — He was just 25 years old and “just hoping not to mess up” when he was promoted from assistant to head boys soccer coach at Herscher in 2008, but coaching always has been a part of Alan High.

The son of longtime Lincoln-Way freshman boys basketball coach, the late Jim High, a once-prominent athlete at Momence before a college baseball career at Illinois State, Alan lived the childhood of the kid of a coach. The 1998 Lincoln-Way High School graduate spent time at games and practices idolizing the older kids his dad coached, many of whom he still talks to today.

And it’s also where he learned the foundational lessons of coaching he would go on to take with him to the Tigers.

“I learned a lot from him, especially from the beginning, that character is more important than victories,” High said of his father. “It’s not just about what happens on the field, it’s about how they’re gonna carry themselves for the rest of their lives.”

While off-field growth has been High’s primary objective, the secondary objective of winning soccer games has been quite successful as well. With a 300-118-14 record after Wednesday’s game, the Tigers have won 11 IHSA Class 1A Regional titles, four sectional titles and two state appearances, a second-place finish in 2013 and third-place finish in 2014.

He also stepped in for four years as the head girls coach as Longtin took a leave, guiding the Tigers to a 52-21-6 record that included three more regional titles, another sectional and a 2011 second-place state finish during his girls tenure from 2010-13.

“It’s been an absolute trip,” High said. “Herscher has been — I can’t explain it. It’s just been a great fit, and like I told the boys, it’s them, everyone who came before them, their parents, the administration. It’s everybody.”

That everybody includes decades of people. High credited his own high school soccer coach, 804-game winner Brian Papa (between boys and girls), and former Lincoln-Way football coach Rob Glielmi and boys basketball coach Steve Little for showing him how to be successful as well.

As he got to Herscher, he coached under recently retired athletic director Todd Schwarzkopf and, aside from coaching with Longtin in both boys and girls action, has seen other varsity sports coaches ranging from girls basketball coach and brother-in-law Phil Peacock to longtime baseball coach Eric Regez serve as his assistant through the years.

“If you surround yourself with people smarter than you, it helps,” High said of his staff throughout the years.

His biggest anchor through it all has been his wife, Patty, the “most supportive wife a coach could ever ask for.” As the girls assistant, he now gets to coach his daughter, sophomore Gianna, who, like his fifth-grade son Dom, gets to come to practice with dad just like their dad did when he was a kid, a true full-circle feeling.

“I remember going to basketball practices with my dad, and I still talk to the players from his teams when I was Dom’s age and Gia’s age,” High said. “It’s one of those things where I learned how to be a coach, but also try to help them out in life and teach them life lessons like accountability, some things kids don’t get anymore.

“That’s always something we’ve strived for. And it’s never been me, it’s always been we.”

As for the game itself, it was one High told his team after it ended was a “classic Tigers win.” They fell behind 1-0 midway through the first half, but Luis Parra’s penalty kick with five minutes in the first half tied things up.

Parra struck again just three minutes in the second half to give the Tigers the lead for the rest of the way, with Trevor Hoffeditz adding what went on to be a pivotal insurance goal just four minutes later, which allowed the Tigers to withstand a late Tigers goal in the final 10 minutes and hold on.

“It was a good Herscher win tonight,” High said. “The kids played hard, both teams played hard. They figured out a way to do it.”

Parra, a junior who has carved a larger role this season after playing Robin to Jaden Jaime’s Batman the last two years, was proud to be a member of the team that made High the 37th boys soccer coach to reach 300 wins in IHSA history.

“It’s amazing for him because I know he deserves it,” Parra said. “He’s a great coach and has always been a great mentor.

“ ... He’s personal with it. He connects with every single player; he’s always trying to be there for your problems and whatever you’re going through.”

<strong>Compton’s 250th win the latest in milestone-filled Beecher season</strong>

PEOTONE — Aside from the fact they earned pivotal group stage points against one of their biggest rivals, Beecher boys soccer coach Dawn Compton thought Wednesday’s win over the Dragons was just another victory to celebrate, along with her birthday.

But her players, coaching staff and family all knew something the birthday coach didn’t — it was her 250th win.

Following the game, and before her twin daughters, Kennedy and Kamryn, greeted her with celebratory flowers, the Bobcats and assistant coach/girls head coach Jon Kypuros informed Compton of that milestone before celebrating with her.

Thinking about how respected and admired she is by her program with the care they showed with Wednesday’s celebration drew a bit of emotion from Compton, especially considering the success they’ve had of late, looking for their fourth straight 20-win season this fall.

“It means a lot,” Compton said. “It’s been a long journey; it’s been over 20 years of coaching high school soccer and there are a lot of memories involved in that.

“A lot of those memories include this group of seniors, the last four years of them leaving their mark on Beecher soccer. It’s been a fun journey with them.”

Compton coached the girls team for the program’s first 20 years of existence, guiding them to a 195-155-11 record from 2003-22 before stepping down to the assistant role in the spring. She was also the co-cheer coach from 2009-16, leading the program to a state appearance in 2015-16.

But it’s the boys soccer program where she’s found the most success. She took over in 2007 and led the program to a decade of seasons with at least 10 wins to start, including back-to-back IHSA Class 1A Regionals in 2015 and 2016, with a sectional title as well in 2015.

After a four-year stretch that saw just one year of double-digit wins, the magic came back with the arrival of the current senior class as freshmen in 2021. They won a Class 1A Sectional title that fall, and as of Wednesday’s win, have gone 78-20-2, winning two regionals in the process.

Senior Logan Wilkins, who became the first player in program to reach 100 career goals Sept. 3, said seeing their coach find success like Wednesday’s win is “everything we want as players.

“ ... Coming into this program, maybe they weren’t having the best couple seasons, but I’m glad we got to turn that around for her,” Wilkins said. “She deserves every single one of those wins that have come these past couple years.”

Wilkins wasn’t the only Bobcat with 100 career goals for long, as junior Wences Baumgartner joined him just nine days later. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros is also setting the school’s career shutout record as the season goes on, making Compton’s 250th win the latest Bobcats accolade in a season full of them.

But as fun solo honors have been, what Compton loves about this group is their desire for bigger, better team accomplishments as the year goes on.

“We’ve hit a lot of individual milestones this season, but at the end of the day this group knows that we want to hit those team milestones,” Compton said. “The individual accolades are great, but we know we have bigger fish to fry, like winning a regional, winning our conference, and we’re focused on those big-picture goals this year.”

Performances such as Wednesday’s are a good indicator the Bobcats can achieve their goals. They scored five times in the first half and hit the seven-goal mark for the sixth game this season.

Baumgartner had four goals, with Sebastian Juarez adding a pair and Wilkins scoring and notching three assists. Trevor Panozzo, Gavin Graham and Tyler Kramer each had assists and Jimmy Kypuros had four saves.

After Manteno snapped their seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 win in Beecher last week, Wednesday’s win gave them their third win in a row since.

“We flipped some things and made some changes, and I think they’ve been for the better,” Compton said. “We went down last weekend and played really well against a good Urbana University team, and I think this team has done a great job rebounding from that Manteno lost.

“We just turned the page and kept going.”

As they turned that page Wednesday, they turned to one that will be framed in the school’s history books with Compton’s achievement. And as the members of the Bobcats fill out the final chapter of their high school careers this fall, the memories and lessons from Compton will translate to later chapters in life.

“She helps us a lot and does a lot for us,” Kramer said of Compton. “She’s done many things privately, just to help me get through life, school. She’s a great coach and just really mentally tutors you.”

<strong>at Manteno</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 8, Central 0</strong>

Reed-Custer continued its recent sizzle, winning its sixth game to counter a six-game losing streak to open the season. Brady Schultz had a hat trick, and Jayden Bustos scored twice. Tyler Compton, Mason Vasil and Matthew Kuban each scored goals. Kuban and Gio Baldo each had two assists. Vasil and Bustos each had assists. Joshua Conger had seven saves.

Kaden Lafine had 13 saves for Central (6-9).

For Reed-Custer coach Andy Gleixner, seeing his team start to heat up the week of Rivals Cup, which precludes the stretch run of Illinois Central Eight Conference play and the postseason, couldn’t come at a better time.

“We knew we were capable of [getting back to .500]. We’ve got a lot of good veteran players mixed in with these younger players that have played together for a long time,” Gleixner said. “ … It’s definitely a good time at the end of September to find our groove, work on some things and now we can fine-tune that for the end of the year.”

<strong>Manteno 9, Unity Christian 0</strong>

Seven different Panthers scored Wednesday as the team saw its unbeaten streak reach 12 to open the season (10-0-2). Kash Goranson and Maddox Toepper had a pair of goals apiece. Gio Zuniga, Eric Eldridge, Justin Foster and Hugo Sanchez each scored. Goranson and Gio Arrigo each had two assists, with Eldridge, Brady Ruff and Jake Krisko each adding a helper.

<strong>Crete-Monee 7, Momence 4</strong>

No individual stats were available for Momence, who fell in Wednesday’s opening game at Manteno.

<strong>at Peotone</strong>

<strong>Coal City 1, Fisher-Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0</strong>

No individual stats were available for the Coalers, who earned a big group stage shutout victory.

<strong>Peotone 4, Rich Township 0</strong>

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils. With three-plus goals and a shutout, they earned the maximum amount of group stage points (seven) with their victory.