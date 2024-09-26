BOYS GOLF: Boilers finish on top of competitive All-City battle; Kays' Joiner earns solo title

KANKAKEE — The All-City boys golf tournament came down to the last hole at the Kankakee Elks on Wednesday, when a putt on the 18th green from Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore Sam Lamore clinched the win for the Boilermakers, giving them 328 points to Bishop McNamara’s 329. Kankakee-Herscher was a close third with 334 points and had the individual first-place finisher in junior Jaxson Joiner.

Bradley-Bourbonnais had four players in the top 10 on Wednesday, with junior Max Lamore (79) in fourth place, junior Kaden Davis (80) in fifth, Sam Lamore (83) tied for sixth and senior Ben Corum (86) in 10th. Bishop McNamara had three in the top 10, led by sophomore Braylon Ricketts (76) in second place. Freshman Nolan Andrews (78) placed third and sophomore Preston Payne (83) tied for sixth. Kankakee-Herscher filled out the top 10 with Joiner (75) in first and seniors Cooper Meredith and Brennen Gessner tied for eighth with a pair of 85s.

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach John Klimchuk said he was happy to see his team really play full rounds from top to bottom to pick up the team win in a close contest.

“I’m just elated with the effort our kids gave from one through six,” Klimchuk said. “All our kids played great; they played the whole round; they didn’t quit or give up on their round.

“It was a great competition, as it always is. Some people think it’s going to be a lopsided event by looking at previous scores through the season, but it’s never that way,” he added. “It’s always tight; it’s always competitive, and I’m so happy we were able to come out on top this year.”

The Boilermakers will be back out at the Elks next Wednesday as the host of the IHSA Class 3A Regionals, and Klimchuk said he hopes the All-City performance bodes well for the future.

“If we can duplicate this round and shoot in the 320s, I’m optimistic that we would have an opportunity to maybe advance as a team to the sectional,” he said. “If not, I hope we can get some individuals to the sectionals that’s going to take place in Decatur in a couple weeks.

“We’ve had a great year this year, and I’m just so happy for our guys. Our group has done a super job, and I’m just very fortunate and happy to be able to coach them.”

For Bishop McNamara and first-year head coach Wes Andrews, the second-place team finish was still a sign the team is getting hot at the right time of year, which is promising considering their relative lack of experience.

“We have a young group, so our top four golfers are two freshmen and two sophomores,” Andrews said. “To have a young, inexperienced group come out here and two of them in the 70s, I’m really impressed by that.

“We’re starting to play well at the right time with regionals coming up next week, and hopefully we can keep this going for a couple weeks.”

With a young team that might not be able to rely too much on experience to be successful, Andrews said attention to detail is important. Even with some good scores in All-City, there were a few strokes during the day that perhaps could have been picked up, and could be vital in regionals and beyond.

“It’s just the finer points of the game,” he said. “To shoot those kinds of scores, with two in the 70s, you start looking at some of the finer points of the game, probably around the green.”

The Kays’ third-place finish still came with a team score of 334, which rookie head coach Matt Donley said would have put them on top in other tournaments this season.

“The boys really battled out there,” Donley said. “We shot a team 334, which in a lot of tournaments, is good enough to win.

“Being here was a really tough field. The whole 18 we were checking the leaderboard all the time, and the boys really battled through today.”

As for Joiner picking up the individual All-City crown, Donley said it was nice to see him continue to grow and improve late in the season.

“Individually, Jaxson played fantastic,” Donley said. “All season we knew that this was his potential. We knew that he’d be able to shoot this, especially late in the season, so it’s really nice to see him coming through late in the year and shoot some really good scores.”

Joiner said although he was disappointed the team came up short of the team title, he felt his all-around game was working well Wednesday.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t take the win home, but as an individual, it feels pretty good,” he said. “My ball strike was pretty good, and I was dropping in some pretty good puts out there. Everything was just going my way.”

With regionals set for Wednesday back at the Elks, Donley said he just wants to see the team focus on their game on a shot-to-shot basis and not get caught up if they have a bad hole against what is sure to be stiff competition.

“Having that mental toughness is going to be really big going through because this last week we’re going to be playing some really good teams,” he said. “I’m looking forward to that. Hopefully, we’re continuing that positive momentum, and we can do something special as a team.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

All three teams will be competing in their regional tournaments Wednesday. Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee-Herscher will be back at the Elks with a 9 a.m. tee time in Class 3A. Bishop McNamara will be in Crete for Class 1A action at the Lincoln Oaks Golf Course, also with a 9 a.m. start.