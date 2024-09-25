GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beecher's RVC streak reaches 50

BEECHER — The Beecher girls volleyball team extended its conference winning streak to 50 games with a 2-0 home win against Central on Tuesday evening. The Bobcats are now 11-3 on the season, 6-0 in conference play and have won three games in a row. Central dropped to 1-5 in conference play with the loss and 3-14 on the season.

The two teams battled back and forth in the early portion of the first set before Beecher pulled away to win 25-14. The second set also was close early on, though not for quite as long, and the Bobcats took it 25-13 to pick up the win.

Beecher head coach Jon Herron said he felt his team did a great job receiving the ball and putting it in positions for the hitters to be successful.

“It starts with the pass,” he said. “We had really good passing from our back row and that allowed us to run the net with a lot of speed and have a lot of options for hitters.”

The attack, although eventually effective, took a little time to get going. Central opened the game on a 4-0 run, and in fact led by four points on five separate occasions in the opening set, with the latest such lead coming at 12-8 after Beecher had rebounded and tied the score at 7-7.

Once the score was 12-8 in favor of Central, however, Beecher came back to knot things at 12-12. Central then went up 13-12 before Beecher started a big push to claim its first lead at 14-13 and score 13 of the final 14 points in the set.

In the second set, this time it was Beecher that went up 4-0. Central then put together a 4-0 run of its own, but Beecher responded and kept the Comets at arm’s length for the rest of the set.

Central head coach Jennifer Ostrowski said she saw her team showcase improvement in some areas during the match, and those incremental improvements are what the team is focusing on.

“It’s just focusing on those little victories and continuing to push ourselves to get better each game,” she said. “I think our block is looking a lot better. The timing on our block is a lot better. Our middles and our setters are starting to connect, so I look forward to seeing that progress.”

For the Bobcats, the team is looking to keep their momentum rolling forward toward the end of the season, although they will be doing so with some players who might not have been expected to be major contributors yet.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year with a couple of seniors with injuries, and we’ve been plagued by a lot of injuries, and we’ve been able to persevere through it,” Herron said. “Some of our underclassmen have been able to step up and be productive parts of the team, and that makes it a lot more manageable task to get through some of these injuries.”

He also said as the season goes on, it is important for those younger players to continue to get touches and gain experience so everyone is ready to play at a high level when postseason play begins.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are back in RVC action at 6 p.m. Thursday, when the Bobcats host Grace Christian and the Comets visit Grant Park.