GAME OF THE WEEK: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-0) at Lincoln-Way Central (2-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Boilermakers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>WR/DB Lyzale Edmon, DB Owen McCarty

<strong>Boilermakers on offense: </strong>In a homecoming extravaganza, the Boilers erupted for 49 points in a game that saw six different players cross the goal line against Rock Island last week, but this week will be a fiercer test. Edmon caught a touchdown and returned a kick for another, and his ability to score from any spot on the field makes him a threat the Knights have to constantly be on alert for. The front five have done a great job of front in keeping quarterbacks Gavin Kohl and Ellis Johnson on their feet, as well as pushing the pile when they go in burn clock mode late. Being able to consistently win up front to allow the bevy of explosive playmakers the chance to get in space will again be the battle where the Boilers can win.

<strong>Boilers on defense: </strong>The Bad Boys defense on North St. has lived up to its nickname all season long thus far, most impressively in its SouthWest Valley Conference opener against Waubonsie Valley two weeks ago. As the Boilers hit the road Friday, they'll see a strong Knights offense that has seen both the pass game and run game both pop at different points. McCarty, one of the leaders of the unit, will be busy on both fronts, looking to break up passes and also step up and make plays in the ground game. The Boilers have shown through almost half the season that they have a wealth of depth on the defensive line, allowing fresh bodies to roll in and out that can not just consistently fill their gaps, but also get to the quarterback.

<strong>Knights</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Drew Woodburn, LB Jalen Byrd

<strong>Knights on offense: </strong>After a pair of losses in which they scored a combined 34 points, the Knights reached that mark, and then some, in their 39-6 handling of DeKalb last week. Woodburn is just a junior, but in his first year running the offense, has had a couple solid performances in two wins that have seen them combine for 95 points. But last week, Tyler Tulk and the ground game did most of the heavy lifting from the jump, and they'll likely look to get Tulk going early again. If the Knights can keep the ground attack consistently steady, they can churn up yards on the field and seconds off the clock, keeping the ball away from a Boilermaker offense full of standout athletes ready to strike at any second. That ground game also extends to Woodburn, whose mobility allows him to keep plays alive until his handful of pass-catchers can get open.

<strong>Knights on defense: </strong>An opportunistic Lincoln-Way Central defense forced a handful of Barbs turnovers last week, with Byrd accounting for three of them, including one he took back for a touchdown. For the most part, the Boilers have been able to avoid turnover issues, but that won't stop the Knights from staying aggressive and looking to grab momentum with game-changing defensive efforts. Even in defeat, the Knights have shown a tremendously steady defense over the last three weeks, rebounding from the 40 points they surrendered in a 56-40 Week 1 victory over St. Charles East by allowing 49 combined points over the past three.

<strong>Pick: </strong>These two put on one of the best games of the area season last year, a 42-41 Knights overtime win. It'll be tight again, with the Boilers looking to return the favor on the road. <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Lincoln-Way Central 21</strong>

