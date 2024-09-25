FOOTBALL: Week 5 capsules

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Julius May, TE/LB Toby Hansen

Preview: Not only did the Fightin’ Irish bring home a one-score win at previously unbeaten Christ the King last Friday, but they might also have brought home a new offensive identity. May saw his most carries in a game yet and feasted, going over 100 yards and finding the endzone twice, leading a stable of backs that includes Jordan Callaway and Deshaun Whiters. Keeping the ball on the ground and out of the hands of Aurora Christian’s up-tempo look can keep them competitive. And when the Knights do have the ball, look for Hansen to continue making plays for an Irish defense that’s been steady all season long. The Irish snapped an eight-game homecoming losing streak last year, and now look to start a homecoming winning streak.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 22, Aurora Christian 20

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Zyon Turner, OL/DL Corey Tucker

Preview: A week after proving their worth with a two-score win over Normal, the Kays head back to Southland Athletic Conference play, where they’ve had four shutouts in a row and have won their games by a combined score of 447-13 since the start of 2023. Turner caught a touchdown from his younger brother, Phillip Turner, and had a second called back last week, giving the Kays consistent playmaking on both sides of the ball. Tucker’s been consistent as well, serving as one of the anchors of the boys up front for the past two seasons now. The recipe for success has been to get out to a quick start and bury their opponents early, and there’s not much of a doubt in that continuing this weekend.

Pick: Kankakee 49, Thornwood 0

Game time: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Milford-Cissna Park — QB/DB Dierks Neukomm, TE/LB Caleb Clutteur; St. Anne — RB/DB Chris Link, RB/WR/DB Demarius Lucas

Preview: With both teams getting wins in three of their first four games, the novelty of last year’s first-ever all-local 8-Man football meeting can become a full-fledged area rivalry in the second installation. After spotting 11-Man teams a week of games with last week’s forfeit win to Schlarman, Link can still become the area’s first player to 1,000 rushing yards this season, sitting at 840 (Editor’s note: Link’s rushing stats in last week’s capsules were missing one game). He’ll be the focal point Friday, but other speedsters like Lucas have shown night-and-day improvement on both sides of the ball since last season. As the Cardinals go for their fourth win in a row, the Bearcats will look to build a new winning streak after falling to St. Thomas More. Even in defeat, Neukomm went for almost 300 passing yards and totaled four touchdowns, including a pair to Clutteur, who’s just as much of a threat to score from anywhere as Link.

Pick: St. Anne 44, Milford-Cissna Park 40

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Coal City — RB/LB Landin Benson, OL/DL William Johnke; Peotone — RB/LB Tucker Cain, QB/DB Ruben Velasco

Preview: As the Coalers keep getting hotter, going Chiquitas for 74 points last week, the Blue Devils are looking to rebound from a running clock loss to Wilmington as they make their way through a mid-season gauntlet that continues at Manteno in Week 6. As the Illinois Central Eight Conference big matchups tend to do, the trenches are where this game will be decided. The Coalers rely on tons of juniors on the front lines, but Johnke is a senior anchor who will look to give Benson room to go for three more touchdowns like he did last week. The Blue Devils showed some shotgun looks with Velasco last week, an area Peotone knows can be game-changing when it’s going well. Against a defense as stingy as the Coalers, who have allowed 12 points in their last three games combined, that’s easier said than done.

Pick: Coal City 28, Peotone 21

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Wilmington — RB/DB Ryan Kettman, RB/DB Nate Cupples; Reed-Custer — QB/DB Jacob Reardon, WR/DB Kaiden Klein

Preview: A week after a gut-wrenching 8-7 homecoming loss to Herscher last week, the Comets have to quickly turn the page if they want to upset the defending ICE champions this weekend. As Peotone did its best to key in on top backfield dog Kyle Farrell last week, Kettman took advantage by going for over 100 yards and a pair of scores, and Hunter Osipavicius also breaking a big one early. The Comets have seen Reardon become their offensive heart and soul the past two seasons, and as he looks for new weapons to emerge this year, look for Klein, a freshman, to continue to see opportunities increase. Reardon will have to look out for Cupples, who’s been a ballhawk with picks in multiple games this year.

Pick: Wilmington 42, Reed-Custer 12

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: OL/DL Tyler Laskowski, RB/LB Levar Lee

Preview: The Panthers are continuing to enjoy their longest unbeaten streak in almost a decade (2015), and they’re one of four area teams who can reach playoff qualification this weekend, which would be Manteno’s first since 2019. Perhaps the biggest change from last season has been the team’s improvement up front, where the offensive line has progressed to perfectly align with the development of running back Niko Akiyama and dual threat quarterback Connor Harrod. As they head to visit a Lisle program reeling from a 74-0 loss to Coal City last week, look for other members of the backfield to get some opportunity Friday, including Lee, an exciting junior who’s flashed in spurts already.

Pick: Manteno 49, Lisle 6

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Gaige Brown, OL/LB Gavin Hull

Preview: The first month of the season has been a bit of an emotional roller coaster for the Tigers, who stumbled out of the gate to Chicago Christian, rebounded for a rivalry win over Bishop McNamara, got running clocked against rival Manteno and then rebounded with a late Brown interception return for a touchdown and Keegan Andre 2-point conversion for an 8-7 win at Reed-Custer. Through it all, the Tigers are at .500 and have a chance to snap the area’s longest playoff drought and reach their first postseason since their trip to the Class 3A semifinals in 2018. With heavy hitters like Wilmington, Coal City and Peotone awaiting, the Tigers know they have to do their job against the Bulldogs this week to keep any margin for error in that quest for five wins.

Pick: Herscher 31, Streator 13

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Watseka — RB/DB Austin Morris, QB/LB Andrew Shoemaker; Central — QB/LB Brady Shule, WR/DB Aidan Podowicz

Preview: After the Comets put up a 50-burger two years ago, this rivalry got much tighter in 2023, when Central had to hold on for a 13-12 victory. Another year later, the 2024 version figures to be much closer to last year’s slugfest, and by the time the dust on this season settles, whoever wins this one could look back as it being the win that eventually got them into the postseason. The Warriors got a reality check after their 3-0 start was abruptly ended in a 47-6 loss to Salt Fork, while the Comets are looking to rebound from a soul-breaking late loss at Oakwood. It will be a fun matchup of big, strong quarterbacks who will change the game not just passing, throwing and tackling, but also blocking for their playmaking teammates like Podowicz and Morris.

Pick: Central 23, Watseka 21

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Momence — WR/DB Eddie Ferreira, OL/DL Moses Jackson; Iroquois West — OL/LB Kobie Hendershot, RB/LB Chase Ritzma

Preview: Momence can qualify for its second straight postseason Friday, and if it does so, it will be a lot of the same faces from the 2023 squad helping them qualify once again Friday. With teammates like Brogan Halpin and Marchello Draine commanding so many yards and scores, it’s easy for players like Ferreira to get overlooked. But any defense that overlooks him will quickly see how regrettable that decision can be, as can punt teams who don’t see him coming to make a game-changing block. Jackson can be one of the area’s most feared big guys when he’s locked in, one of several strong standouts up front. For the Raiders, they know that in an upset situation, it will have to be the senior leaders, such as Hendershot and Ritzma, who grab the bull by the horns. But this week, that bull looks tough to handle.

Pick: Momence 42, Iroquois West 14