ROUNDUP: Kays win Grant Park Invite; Kays flag goes 2-0 in Peoria

(Friday)

BOYS GOLF

Grant Park Invite

Kankakee-Herscher (338) finished on the top of the 14-team leaderboard at Minne Monesse Friday, besting second-place Beecher (341) by just three strokes. Bishop McNamara (360) rounded out the top three, with St. Anne (387) and Peotone (388) completing the top five.

The Kays' Brennen Gessner led the victorious team with a 76. Cooper Meredith shot an 81, followed by Parker Mullady (90) and Jaxson Joiner (91).

Beecher's Jackson Reece was named medalist after shooting a 73. Peyton Serafin shot a 79, with Noah Berry's 86 and Danny Vallos' 103 rounding out the Bobcats' scorecard.

Braylon Ricketts shot an 82 to pace McNamara, with Nolan Andrews (84) right behind him. Griffin Meier shot a 95 and Preston Payne fired a 99.

The Cardinals were led by matching 92s from Brayden Meents and Noah Vining. Carson Meister was right behind with a 94, and Jackson Leggott and Wesley Hedges each shot 109s.

Joe Hasse's 87 led Peotone, who also got 98s from Gavin Costanzo and Billy Giese and a 105 from Josh Barta.

Manteno (393) took seventh as the next-best local finisher. Logan Bukowski's 91 led the team. Watseka (419) was ninth, led by Mason Galyen's 92. Iroquois West (430) took 10th, led by Ashton Ehmen (103). Preston Harrington-Dewitt (96) led 13th-place Donovan (450), and Preston Wallace shot a 97 to lead the 14th-place host Dragons (453).

(Saturday)

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Peoria Jamboree

Kankakee went 2-0 at the Peoria Jamboree to improve to 3-1. The Kays defeated Richwoods 18-0 and Peoria Manual 22-14. No individual stats were available.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Manteno Invite

The host Panthers finished third at their own tournament Saturday to lead all local schools. In pool play, the defeated Momence 2-1 (25-22, 23-25, 15-7) and Coal City (15-26, 25-22, 15-9), and were defeated 2-0 (14-25, 12-25). They defeated Pontiac 2-0 (25-23, 25-19) in the third-place match. Maddie Gesky (37 kills, 19 blocks, 14 digs, four aces) and Ava Peterson (51 digs) were named to the all-tournament team.

No other local stats were reported from the tournament.

Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival

Cissna Park had a strong showing Saturday with a second-place finish. The Timberwolves defeated Lena-Winslow 2-1 (25-21, 18-25, 15-6) and Mt. Pulaski 2-0 (25-13, 25-18) in pool play. They rebounded from a 2-0 (19-25, 13-25) loss to Unity Christian to defeat Williamsville 2-0 (25-13, 28-26) in the championship pool to take second.

Addison Lucht racked up 40 kills and 21 digs. Josie Neukomm had 21 kills, 22 digs and 10 aces. Ella Schluter had 55 assists and 22 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Watseka-Milford 6, Judah Christian 0

The Warriors got four goals from Narciso Solorzano and four assists from David Bell in Saturday's dominant win. Owen Avelar and Brian Morales-Macias also scored.