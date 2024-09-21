FOOTBALL: Wilmington keeps rolling with five-score win over Peotone

WILMINGTON — On a night where the 2014 state champion Wilmington football team was recognized for the upcoming 10-year anniversary of their IHSA Class 3A title, the 2024 Wildcats, themselves defending state champs in Class 2A, put that winning legacy on display.

They hosted Peotone for a Friday-night matchup between 3-0 teams and improved to 4-0 with a commanding 49-13 win over the Blue Devils. The Wildcats went up 21-0 in the first quarter, extended that lead to 49-7 by halftime and coasted through the second half with a running clock to drop Peotone to 3-1 on the year in a battle of state-ranked Class 3A teams (Wilmington second, Peotone seventh).

Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said after the game that he believed the team’s hot start got them heading in the right direction early on.

“I think momentum is a big thing in high school football,” he said. “We got the momentum in the beginning part of the game. I think our defense did a great job of going three-and-out and getting our offense the ball with great field position.”

The Wildcat offense got the scoring started on just the second play from scrimmage when Hunter Osipavicius ran for a 63-yard touchdown. That set the tone for a rushing attack that gained 350 yards on 30 carries in the game.

Star senior Kyle Ferrell, who last week became Wilmington’s all-time leading rusher, was held relatively in check, although he still had 65 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior Ryan Kettman stepped up with 187 yards on 10 carries, including rushing touchdowns of 75 and 51 yards. The other two Wilmington scores came from a pair of pick-sixes.

Reents said he liked what he saw from all three running backs in the game and how their depth at the position helps keep their running game dangerous.

“Offensively I think our speed showed tonight,” he said. “It was great that Hunter Osipavicius got off to a great start with that first touchdown. Kettman had a great night.

“[Peotone] really took away Ferrell tonight,” he added. “They concentrated on that, but I thought our other backs came through with flying colors.”

Defensively, the Wildcats were able to put constant pressure on Peotone quarterback Ruben Velasco throughout the game. Reents said that both interceptions in the game, the first from Nate Cupples and the second from Ryan Nelson, were a result of that strong pass rush.

“I think we were fortunate to put a little pressure on the quarterback,” he said. “We made him throw it before he wanted to and we were able to be there for an interception.”

On the losing end of Friday’s game was a Peotone team that was off to a 3-0 start with wins of 55-14, 42-13 and 42-7. Wilmington was the Blue Devils’ toughest test so far, and Peotone head coach Apostolos Tsiamas said that the loss will require them to hit the reset button heading into next week.

“We got served a big piece of humble pie tonight and we’re back to the drawing board Monday,” he said.

The Blue Devils had some self-inflicted challenges in the game, with the pair of pick-sixes causing big swings. Additionally, Peotone committed penalties on four of their kickoff returns in the game and had to start those drives backed up deep in their own territory.

Still, quarterback Ruben Velasco was able to find some rhythm on the team’s sixth possession. He got the ball moving with a couple of chunk plays to Rorey Hart. He then withstood the Wilmington pass rush and find Chase Rivera on a 34-yard touchdown pass to get Peotone on the board with just under three minutes until halftime. That made the score 35-7, but Wilmington shut the door with two more touchdowns before the half.

Still, the costly turnovers and penalties made things more difficult than they had to be for the Blue Devils. Tsiamas said that the team has to be able to maintain control of what they can control throughout the game to give themselves the best chance to be competitive.

“Attention to detail, we talked about all offseason,” he said. “In the early part of the year we were really good at it, but our fundamentals and our attention to detail tonight was about as bad as it’s been in a long time here. When you’re playing a program as great as Wilmington, you’re going to get 40-pointed in the first half.”

Velasco finished the game with 56 passing yards and that touchdown to Rivera. The Blue Devils ran for 97 yards as a team, led by Wyatt Smith with 31 yards and Dalson Sala with 26 yards. Tommy Raschke had 21 rushing yards for Peotone and scored its final touchdown with 4:28 left in the game.

But Friday belonged to the Wildcats, for whom the win was able to come on a night where several members of the 2014 state championship team were in attendance and honored in a halftime ceremony. This title was the first for the Wilmington football program and Reents, who coached that team, said it was great to be able to pay tribute to players who played a pivotal role in program history.

“I haven’t seen some of those guys in five or six years, so to see them is awesome,” Reents said. “I’m glad we had a huge crowd here tonight to celebrate that. We’re very proud of our tradition here.

“They’re our first state champ team and, boy, I’m indebted to those guys a lot for what goes on in our program.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Wildcats will be on the road against a struggling Reed-Custer team next Friday as they look to improve to 5-0 on the season. Looking for a bounce back performance, the Blue Devils will have a tough task as they host an explosive Coal City team that has won its last three games by a combined score of 183-12. Both games are at 7 p.m. Friday.