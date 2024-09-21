FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Boilers, Irish get big wins; Coalers explode for 74 points

(Friday)

(7A-9)Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Rock Island 14

The Boilermakers saw their undefeated start to the season increase to 4-0 with a lopsided homecoming victory.

Lyzale Edmon scored a pair of touchdowns, a 60-yard kickoff return and 1-yard reception. He had a total of four catches for 71 yards and a score. Ellis Johnson was 5-for-10 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a touchdown. Gavin Kohl threw and ran for a touchdown apiece, going 7-for-9 passing for 46 yards to go along with four carries for 54 yards. Kyren Edmon had eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-0) visits Lincoln-Way Central (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop McNamara 29, Christ the King 22

The Fightin’ Irish emerged with a one-score road victory to improve to 2-2 on the year and 1-1 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Julius May exploded for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Jordan Callaway tallied 89 yards and a score on 13 carries. Tucker Inman ran a 1-yard touchdown. Dashaun Whiters contributed 76 yards on seven attempts.

Gavin Antons was 4-for-9 for 50 yards and an interception. He also had three rushes for 27 yards. Coen Demack caught three passes for 45 yards, with Callaway adding a 5-yard reception.

Demack and Jack Latham each had interceptions defensively. Inman had a sack.

McNamara (2-2) hosts Aurora Christian (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4A-RV)Coal City 74, Lisle 0

The Coalers stayed scorching hot, winning their third in a row to improve to 3-1 and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with one of the highest-scoring nights in program history.

Landin Benson found the end zone three times and tallied 97 yards on just eight attempts on the ground. Rey Gonzalez ran for a touchdown and 61 yards on three carries. Ayden Housman also ran for a 30-yard touchdown, as the Coalers ran for 188 yards and five touchdowns as a team on just 13 carries.

Connor Henline was 4-for-6 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Natyshok caught both touchdowns, one a 27-yarder and the other a 28-yarder. Dylan Young had three catches for 44 yards.

The Coalers scored four return touchdowns — Gabe McHugh’s 88-yard kickoff return and 14-yard interception return, Brody Widlowski’s 47-yard punt return and Cade Poyner’s 14-yard fumble return.

Coal City (3-1) visits Peotone (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(4A-10)Manteno 49, Streator 8

The Panthers scored the game’s first 42 points and took care of the Bulldogs to improve their best start to a season since 2015 to 4-0, including 2-0 in the ICE.

Niko Akiyama turned a dozen carries into 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Connor Harrod accounted for four total touchdowns, running for three scores and 122 yards on five carries to go along with a 3-for-8 night passing for 100 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown to Dylan McIntyre. Tyson Clodi had an interception as well.

Manteno (4-0) can qualify for its first postseason in five years on Friday when it visits Lisle (0-4) at 7 p.m.

<strong>(2A-3)Momence 48, Hoopeston 14</strong>

After surviving a one-point scare against Westville last week, Momence got back to its blowout ways, improving to 4-0 (all in the Vermilion Valley Conference) with a running clock win Friday.

Brogan Halpin’s 78-yard touchdown run kicked off the scoring in the first quarter, with the senior adding three catches for 72 yards, totaling 150 yards on offense and an interception on defense. Erick Castillo ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and was 8-for-14 for 120 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Marchello Draine had 113 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and also caught a 15-yard pass. Mitchell Taylor had three catches for 32 yards, and Austin Lynch and Brody O’Neil each caught touchdowns from a yard out. Taylor and Damion Upton joined Halpin with interceptions on defense.

Momence (4-0) visits Iroquois West (0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>(1A-10)Salt Fork 47, (2A-RV)Watseka 6</strong>

The Warriors’ undefeated start came to an end, as they fell to 3-1 (3-1) in Friday’s VVC matchup with Salt Fork (4-0, 4-0). No individual stats were immediately available.

Watseka (3-1) heads to Clifton for a rivalry tilt at Central (1-3) Friday at 7 p.m.

<strong>Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 7</strong>

Gaige Brown returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown with 6:10 remaining, with Keegan Andre’s 2-point conversion giving the Tigers a dramatic victory that improved them to 2-2 and 1-1 in the ICE, as a late Comets (0-4, 0-2) field goal attempt was no good.

Tanner Jones was 9-for-26 passing for 79 yards and two interceptions, and added a team-high 35 rushing yards on eight carries. Alek Draper had nine carries for 20 yards. Full receiving stats were not available for the Tigers.

The Comets led for a good chunk of the game, taking a 7-0 lead when Jacob Reardon found Kris Budick for a 15-yard touchdown in the first half. Reardon was 9-for-15 passing for 79 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and ran for 56 yards on 16 attempts. Budick had four catches for 34 yards and his score. Thomas Emery had a pair of catches for 31 yards. Landen Robinson had a 28-yard rush. Kaden Klein had four carries for 25 yards and two catches for nine yards.

Emery and Brady Tyree each had interceptions.

The Tigers (2-2) host Streator (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time the Comets (0-4) host Wilmington (4-0).

<strong>(2A-8)Bismarck-Henning 50, Iroquois West 8</strong>

No individual stats were immediately available for the Raiders (0-4, 0-4 VVC).

Iroquois West (0-4) hosts Momence (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

<strong>(Saturday)</strong>

<strong>St. Thomas More 56, Milford-Cissna Park 46</strong>

The Bearcats were handed their first defeat of the season, falling to 3-1 on the year with Saturday’s road loss. Dierks Neukomm was 9-for-22 passing for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 13 carries for 77 yards and a score.

Caleb Clutteur caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Skylar Estay had 98 yards and a touchdown on three catches and another touchdown and 23 yards on four carries. Mario Martinez had a team-high 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Milford-Cissna Park (3-1) visits St. Anne (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

<strong>St. Anne 2, Schlarman 0 (Forfeit)</strong>

The Cardinals had the weekend off after Schlarman forfeited, improving to 3-1. They host Milford-Cissna Park at 6:30 p.m. Friday.