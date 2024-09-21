FOOTBALL: Kays make statement in primetime win over Normal

KANKAKEE — Whenever they take the field, the Kankakee football team knows there’s a pretty good chance its got the speed advantage, whether it be the physical speed of their players or the tempo in which they can control the game.

And in Friday’s matchup against Normal, the Kays wasted no time using that fast tempo and team speed to quickly get out to a 26-0 lead by halftime that they held onto for a 26-13 nonconference win between state-ranked squads.

The Kays, who entered play ranked fourth in the IHSA Class 6A AP Poll, improved to 3-1, the same record Normal, ranked sixth in Class 7A, now holds as well.

“The message all week was ‘Kays speed,’” Kankakee head coach Miles Osei said. “To us, that means that we’re playing fast on defense, on offense, and making them have to adjust to our speed early on.

“I think we did that in the first half, and then in the second half, obviously had a lot of corrections to make.”

The Kays went with a no-huddle approach almost immediately out of the gate, including quickly getting to the ball and snapping it after converting for first downs, which paid off with a big touchdown to open the scoring roughly halfway through the first.

After making a first down inside the Normal 40-yard line, the Kays’ up-tempo look caused confusion for the Ironmen, which allowed sophomore quarterback Phillip Turner to find his big brother, senior wideout Zyon Turner, with no defender in his zip code for perhaps the easiest 33-yard touchdown the Kays will have all year, giving them a 6-0 lead at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter that they kept all night.

According to Phillip, he and his brother have connected for plenty of touchdowns over the years, beginning in the back yard as kids. But doing it under the Friday night lights adds even more to the feeling.

“It feels good,” Phillip said with a smile and laugh that indicated quite how good it felt.

Again in the second, the Kays were too quick for the Ironmen, snapping the ball from the Normal 3-yard line before a majority of the defense was set, allowing James Stampley to sneak in for a 3-yard score that put them ahead 13-0 with 7:33 left in the half.

On the ensuing drive, the Ironmen’s failed fake punt attempt on 4th-and-6 from their own 33-yard line gave the Kays a short field, and it only took them one marvelous play to get all 33 of those yards.

After pressure forced him to roll to his left, Phillip Turner made a throw on the run and off his back foot to the front left pylon, where Zeke Sherrod somehow contorted his body to haul in a pass that looked to be headed out of bounds, all while keeping his toes in bounds, including his right foot and the ball in the endzone for a touchdown catch for the ages.

“I said ‘[the cornerback] can’t guard me, just throw me the rock,’” Sherrod said. “He had good coverage, I just made a play. I just trusted my quarterback.”

The highlight reel didn’t have much time to rest, as on the very first play of the next drive, Ja’Kari Lewis hauled in a tipped pass and returned it 25 yards for paydirt to give the Kays a 26-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half.

“From the skill guy standpoint and offensive line standpoint, our defense, in that first half we showed what we’re capable of,” Osei said. “ ... Our defense continues coming through. They have timelessly throughout the year, and that’s what they do.”

The Ironmen were able to find the endzone twice, with quarterback Kyle Beaty finding running back Calen Tyler for a 35-yard touchdown on a screen pass and perfectly-placed 9-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth.

But the Kays, who had a 99-yard Sherrod fumble return touchdown and 79-yard Zyon Turner touchdown called back due to penalties in the second half, were able to run enough time off the clock and keep their defensive ferocity for long enough to double up their foes.

The emergence of Phillip Turner and his combination of blazing speed that’s accounted for two games of two or more touchdown runs and a powerful arm that went for 210 yards and two touchdowns Friday has given them a vertical threat in the passing game to compliment their speed and desire to use that speed to get to the edge and get the ball in space before cutting up field, making defenses responsible for all parts of the field at all times.

Sherrod said the sophomore signal-caller is a young Lamar Jackson, and while Osei, a former quarterback himself at the University of Illinois, has seen great things already, he also know there’s more in store for his young leader.

“He’s progressing,” Osei said. “He’s got a long way to go, but he’s been doing some good things.

“We just want to see him continue progressing throughout the year, and he can be elite.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillip Turner’s 210 yards and two touchdowns came on 16-for-22 passing. Stampley led the Kays in rushing (20 carries, 107 yards, touchdown) and receiving (six catches, 76 yards). Zyon Turner caught three passes for 64 yards and a score. Sherrod’s 33-yard touchdown catch was his only reception, and Cedric Terrell III had six receptions for 37 yards.

Will Hill had a sack defensively. Jyheir Sutton totaled three tackles for loss, with Kennyan Chandler and Camren Johnson each responsible for two tackles for loss. Lewis had a pick-six and Sherrod both forced and recovered a fumble.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays return to Southland Athletic Conference play, where they’re currently 1-0, when they host Thornwood at 7 p.m. Friday.