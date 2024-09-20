Central celebrating Hall of Fame night with induction of 1984 football team

Forty years after putting together the first 10-win season in program history, the Central High School 1984 football team will be back in the spotlight and under the Friday Night lights at Bill Burrell Field.

On Sept. 27, the Comets’ 1984 squad, which was led by the legendary Norm Henderson, will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame during the football game against Watseka, which begins at 7 p.m.

The 1984 Comets had an undefeated 9-0 season, and by the time they finished the year with a 10-1 record and their third straight IHSA Class 3A Playoff appearance, they were the school’s first football team to reach 10 wins.

“The Central High School football team of 1984, under the leadership of coach Norm Henderson, achieved unparalleled success during their season,” the school said in a news release. “With an outstanding record and remarkable performances, they captured the hearts of the entire school community.

“Their dedication, skill, and sportsmanship have set a standard of excellence that continues to inspire current and future generations of Central High School athletes.”

For more information on Hall of Fame night, contact athletic director DJ Harris at 815-698-2321, ext. 2111, or dharris@cusd4.org.