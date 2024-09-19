ROUNDUP: Central football falls in heartbreaker; GP soccer wins overtime thriller

Thursday

High school FOOTBALL

Oakwood 42, Central 34

After pulling out to a 22-0 lead on the road, Central (1-3) saw Oakwood (2-2) bounce back late in a battle of Comets from the Vermilion Valley Conference. Aidan Podowicz caught touchdown passes of 1, 76 and 5 yards, totaling six catches for 126 yards and three scores. He added another rushing touchdown and team-high 48 yards on five carries and was 1-for-2 passing for 37 yards and an interception.

Brady Shule was 12-for-20 for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He added eight carries for 25 yards. Evan Cox ran for 33 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Derrek Rodriguez had 37 yards on 11 carries. Andrew Rohlwing had four catches for 39 yards, and Derek Meier caught Podowicz’s 37-yard pass.

Rodriguez and Rohlwing each had interceptions.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 1, Momence 0 (OT)

Cameron Becker’s 11-save shutout effort allowed Aiden Overbeek’s goal on a free kick from Rigo Venegas to stand as the overtime winner in a River Valley Conference classic.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Manteno 3, Coal City 1

The Panthers got a big Illinois Central Eight Conference win Thursday, powered by goals from Kash Goranson, Gio Arrigo and Matthew Ritzke. Ritzke, Maddox Toepper and Gio Zuniga had assists.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Chicago Christian 5, Bishop McNamara 0

The Fightin’ Irish were blanked in Chicagoland Christian Conference play Thursday. Danny Buzas recorded a stellar 15 saves in net.

Lisle 4, Herscher 0

The Tigers took an ICE loss Thursday. Henry Crain recorded eight saves.

Watseka-Milford 8, Hoopeston 0

Owen Avelar’s hat trick powered Watseka-Milford to victory. Jose Tobar contributed two goals and two assists, Narcisc Solorzano added two goals, David Bell had one goal, Santiago Solorzano chipped in with two assists and Brian Morales-Macias had an assist. Jason Moore stopped four shots, including a penalty kick.

Streator 2, Peotone 0

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning 0

The Timberwolves (10-1, 4-0 Vermillion Valley) swept Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-15, 25-22 as Addison Lucht had eight kills and seven digs. Sophie Duis contributed seven kills, Ella Schluter added 14 assists, Mady Marcott had seven assists and Sarah Chatterton served three aces.

Watseka 2, Oakwood 0

The Warriors (10-5) swept the Comets 25-10, 25-16 in Vermilion Valley action as Lauren Tegtmeyer had seven kills and five aces. Also contributing for Watseka were Noelle Schroeder (three aces, 10 digs), Ella Smith (15 digs, three kills) and Christa Holohan (10 assists).

Momence 2, Donovan 0

Momence downed Donovan 25-19, 25-14 in River Valley action. Layne Heffelfinger had five kills for the Wildcats, Lily Anderson added five assists and two digs, and Chloe Ponton contributed four digs and two blocks.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Grace Christian 2, St. Anne 0

The Crusaders swept the Cardinals 25-20, 25-18 in River Valley action. Tiffany DeYoung had three blocks for St. Anne.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Central 1

The Panthers earned a pivotal RVC win, rebounding from a 20-25 first set to take the ensuing two sets 25-18, 25-13. Nina and Liv Sinao each had six kills and seven digs, with Nina adding an ace and assist apiece and Liv adding eight assists. Maddie Simms had three kills, two aces, a block, 13 assists and seven digs. Madison Wright also had three kills, adding two blocks and digs apiece. Kayla Scheuber had three aces, two kills, 19 digs and an assist.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Grant Park 2, Tri-Point 0

The Dragons earned a 25-22, 25-21 RVC sweep Thursday. Taylor Panozzo had 10 kills and a whopping 24 digs. Ava Desiderio had 16 digs and two aces. Claire Sluis had 14 digs and three kills. Natalie Smiley had four blocks and a pair of kills.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln-Way East 154, BBCHS 166

The Boilermakers fell to the Griffins at Kankakee Elks despite balanced scoring from Kaden Davis (40), Jake Kehoe (41), Sam LaMore (42), Ben Corum (43) and Max LaMore (43).

Bismarck-Henning 180, Watseka 206

Mason Galyen (44), David Parmenter (52), Jack Hutchinson (54) and Andrew Snowden (56) were the scorers for Watseka (11-16) at Turtle Run in Danville.

GIRLS GOLF

BBCHS 218, Stagg 233

Liv Contreras (50), Claire Steinacker (51), Allie Trudeau (56) and Beatrice White (61) led the Boilermakers past the Chargers.

Watseka Quadrangular

The Warriors shot a 213 to finish first in a quadrangular at Shewami that also included Iroquois West (234), St. Anne (238) and Milford, which did not field a full team. Scorers for Watseka (15-2) were Rennah Barrett (52), Ainsley Urban (53), Maya Machey (53) and Kyah Westerfield (55). Iroquois West’s top four were Kaia Kimmel (54), Ella Lunt (57), Paige Miller (58) and Jovie Herscher (65). St. Anne’s scorers were Andie Zeedyk (56), Alexis Schultz (58), Riley Behrends (61) and Elaine Themer (63). Milford was paced by Sophie Newman (59).

Grant Park 87, Beecher 103

Playing in a scramble format at Cardinal Creek, the Dragons won behind the teams of Kennedy Marcotte and Jessie Smaga, who shot a 42, and Cheyenne Hayes and Leah Etter, who had a 45.

No individual scores were available for Beecher.

Wednesday

GIRLS GOLF

River Valley Conference Tournament

Grant Park (406) bested Beecher (440) and St. Anne (496) to earn the RVC title. Cheyenne Hayes shot an 87 to lead Grant Park and take second overall. Kennedy Marcotte and Jessie Smaga each shot 106s, a stroke ahead of Leah Etter.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats or the Cardinals.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Triangular

Bradley-Bourbonnais (197) finished just four strokes behind first-place Homewood-Flossmoor, with Manteno (209) also on hand at Aspen Ridge on Wednesday. Claire Steinacker (45), Liv Contreras (47), Allie Trudeau (50) and Beatrice White (55) rounded out the Boilermakers’ lineup. Manteno was led by Jessica Wagge and Sophie Peterson’s 51s, followed by Genevieve Kvasnicka (52) and Camryn Haines (55).

BOYS GOLF

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher (327) kept the RVC championship, led by medalist Jackson Reece (no score available). Illinois Lutheran (364) took second, followed by St. Anne (378), Momence (402), Grant Park (454) and Donovan (491).

Preston Wallace (83) led Grant Park and finished fourth, followed on the Dragons by Gavin Franke (117), Aaron Herz (126) and Isaiah Salin (128).

No other individual stats were available.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 156, Bremen 221

The Boilermakers were firing on all cylinders in their nonconference victory Wednesday. Jake Kehoe was medalist with a 37 and was joined by Sam LaMore (39) in the under-40 club. Ben Corrum and Lucas Garrett each shot 40s.

BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 5, Beecher 3

The Panthers got a hat trick from Eric Eldrige to lead them past the Bobcats in a premier nonconference showdown. Kash Goranson and Maddox Toepper each scored goals. Gio Zuniga had a pair of assists, and Eldridge added a helper.

Logan Wilkins had a goal and an assist for the Bobcats. Wences Baumgartner and Dom Breshnan each scored goals, and Conner Cochrane and Axel Avila each had assists. Jimmy Kypuros had 15 saves in defeat.

Herscher 9, Bishop McNamara 2

The Tigers got a hat trick from Luis Parra, who also had an assist, in Wednesday’s rivalry win. Jacob Benoit had a pair of goals, and Charlie Benoit had a pair of assists. Trevor Hoffeditz, Kanden Venckauskas, Carter King and Mirza Denizman each scored. Owen Bollino had two assists, and Rowan Keigher had one as well. Henry Crain celebrated his 16th birthday with four saves.

Diego Perez and Jesus Arenas each scored goals on Michael Briske assists for McNamara. Danny Buzas hauled in 13 saves.

Reed-Custer 6, Grant Park 1

No individual stats were available for the Comets, who cruised to nonconference victory Wednesday.

Rigo Venegas assisted Aiden Overbeek for the Dragons’ goal. Cameron Becker had six saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Milford 1

After a back-and-forth start that saw the Bobcats earn a 25-22 first-set win that was countered by a 25-23 Bearcats win in the second, it was the Bobcats who took control with a 25-9 win in the third and decisive set.

No individual stats were available for either team.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 5, Kankakee 2

The Warriors won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles matches for a nonconference win Wednesday. Sarah Parsons, Rose Koester and Reagan Anderson won in singles action for Watseka. Parsons and Kiaria Wright won in doubles, as did Marisa Clark and Skyla Buwalda.

The Kays got a singles win from Samantha Medina and a doubles win from Ava Nelson and Mishelle Gaytan.

Providence 5, Coal City 1

The Coalers got a singles victory from Kyla Kohler (8-4) in their nonconference tilt with Providence.