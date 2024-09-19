GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Boilers win inaugural All-City tilt with Kankakee

BRADLEY — When Elise Munsterman was preparing herself for high school life ahead of her freshman year at Bradley-Bourbonnais during the summer, she stumbled upon a new sport at the school — girls flag football.

Just a few short months later, Musterman has found herself as one of the program’s centerpieces as the quarterback. She threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to account for all three touchdowns in Wednesday’s inaugural All-City girls flag football game, a 22-6 Boilermakers victory.

To be the MVP of the biggest regular season game of the year for a program that didn’t exist when she graduated eighth grade last spring is a surreal experience, to say the least.

“I would be so flabbergasted,” Munsterman said she would have said before her discovery of the sport. “I didn’t find out about this until the summer, so I would just be so surprised and proud of us and our team and myself.

“ ... Flag football has always been something cool in my mind that I wanted to do,” she added. “I decided to try out, and here I am.”

The final result was anything but a surprise for a Boilers team that’s now 7-1 through their first eight games. That first loss just came Monday to Yorkville, but as they hit the reset button ahead of their rivalry matchup Wednesday, they left those first-loss vibes behind them.

“We locked in,” said senior center Suttyn Hop, who caught one of Munsterman’s touchdown passes and totaled 122 yards. “We were preparing ourselves before the game, a little bit different than usual. We just didn’t stress ourselves.”

That relaxed-but-focused attitude bore fruit on the game’s opening drive, when Munsterman (8-for-19, 154 yards) found Amber Melchor near the right boundary of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown strike five minutes into the 20-minute first half, which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion attempt by Nevaeh Brown to give the hosts an 8-0 lead.

The Kays looked like they would respond immediately, when De’Mariana Tooles took the first play of the ensuing drive 65 yards into the Bradley-Bourbonnais red zone. But after a pair of penalties wiped away would-be touchdowns, the Kays turned it over on downs.

As they sit 1-1 on their young season, that first drive of highs and lows was a fair representation of what Kays head coach Marques Lowe saw Wednesday.

“Second game of the season, I saw a lot of good things, a lot of bad things, but I think we’re gonna be OK,” Lowe said. “Just learning the rules, understanding what we have to do as a team and getting our camaraderie together; I think we’re gonna be fine.”

The Boilers responded, with Munsterman finding the endzone from 16 yards out with four minutes left, and then Hop was the recipient of a deceptive handoff for the 2-point conversion that made it 16-0.

After a Kankakee turnover on downs at their 26-yard line, Munsterman and Hop connected for a 26-yard touchdown that gave the Boilers a 22-0 halftime lead.

As they welcomed their crosstown rivals for the historic matchup, Boilers head coach Tremaine Turner, a first-year Boiler who himself was taking part in his first All-City affair, wanted to see his girls make a statement on their home turf.

“We understand that we’re at home and have a visiting team coming into our home,” Turner said. “If you have a visiting team coming into your home, you’ve got to show them who’s the boss. And it ain’t Tony Danza.”

The Kays found momentum in the second half, when Taleah Turner found Trinity Noble for a 15-yard touchdown with 17 minutes remaining, the final score of the game.

With a shutout effort in the second half, including a Noble interception, Lowe was able to see how quickly his team could rebound and also noted that defensive performance can continue.

“The defense played well,” Lowe said. “They didn’t score in the second half, so we can take that.

“We held them, went down and got a score, so we know we can move the ball. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board.”

The Boilers had three interceptions on the day from Avery Moutry, Sophia DeCarlo and Audrey Conradi. Against a cast of Kankakee receivers littered with IHSA State Track and Field runners, Turner couldn’t have been prouder of the way his secondary held them in check, especially mixed with them rebounding from losing their undefeated season Monday.

“Having all that happen is just so special,” Turner said of both the play and communication of his defense. “I wondered how they’d bounce back because we got cocky.

“That was an ego check when we had that loss, but now we made that up and got back to the basics, back to having fun.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays head to Peoria this weekend for the Richwoods Jamboree. Bradley-Bourbonnais hosts Bloom at 6 p.m. Tuesday.