CROSS COUNTRY: Boilers sweep All-City; Mellin, Westover win individual titles

KANKAKEE — The cross country teams from Bishop McNamara, Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais met under the lights at Bishop McNamara on Wednesday night for the latest edition of the All-City meet.

Bradley-Bourbonnais once again came out on top in both the boys and girls races, with Boilermakers runners claiming both first-place finishes, eight of the top 10 girls finishes and nine of the top 11 boys finishes, giving the girls their 17th straight title and the boys their 15th in a row.

The Boilermakers boys scored 18 points, with Kankakee at 55 and Bishop McNamara at 65. For the girls, Bradley-Bourbonnais had 15 points, with Kankakee and McNamara both finishing with 62 points and the Kays earning second via tiebreaker.

<strong>Boilermakers cruise to All-City titles</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais came out of the All-City meet Wednesday with a vast majority of the top individual finishers on both the boys’ and girls’ sides, with Sullivan Westover claiming the boys title and Madeline Mellin winning comfortably for the girls, the second girls All-City cross country title for the senior.

There are some fresh faces among the Boilers boys on this year’s team — with some younger runners stepping into new roles — but a still-sizeable senior class as a foundation. Head coach Kyle Eastman said he has seen the newer athletes do a good job stepping up for the team, and the upperclassmen have set a good example.

“I’ve got a young team coming up, and they’re running really well,” he said. “I’ve got a big group [who] are seniors, too, [who] are on their way out, and they’re great leaders for those kids. We’re just really excited to mold them and see what they can produce in the next couple of years.”

Westover, who ran the race in 14 minutes, 10 seconds to win the boys race by a margin of 13 seconds over teammate Kyler Savini, said he felt good about the team’s performance. He added he has some individual goals he is looking to reach, and the team has some accomplishments in mind as a whole.

“I’m trying to go 15:45 to 15:30 for the 3-mile,” Westover said. “My friend Kyler Savini is trying to go sub-16, too. And as a team, we’re trying to pack run and win these races more and run together.”

Mellin earned her second title with a time of 16:42. She previously won as a sophomore and finished in second last year. She said she felt good about her performance and also made sure to enjoy her last time running in the All-City meet.

“I feel really great,” she said. “I love this meet. It’s so fun, and I love running with the team.”

A two-time state qualifier in cross country, Mellin said she is looking to continue to fine tune her in-race strategy to look to finish her senior year strong.

“I want to progress and push myself, and not stress too much about the little races,” she said. “I tried to have fun this race and really run with the team, because I don’t get to do that often. I want to focus on dealing with my strategy better. I’m finding my strategy throughout my races.”

Eastman said he hopes to see Mellin continue to push through the end of the season to be able to finish strong but also make sure her health is a focus.

“We’re just looking to keep her healthy, keep her engaged and start to get her moving a little faster,” he said. “We’re excited to watch her have a full season without injury.”

<strong>Up-and-coming Kankakee sees team, individual progress</strong>

The Kays had some standout individual performances at the All-City meet, with Caleb Hout placing third on the boys’ side and three runners placing 10th, 11th and 12th for the girls.

Long-time Kankakee head coach Rich Olmstead said he liked what he has seen out of both teams so far this season but also has reason to feel good about the future of Kankakee cross country.

“For the girls, this is the strongest team I’ve had in quite a number of years, as well as the boys,” he said. “I do have six senior boys, so that is going to hurt us next year, but I have some real strong freshman coming up, so I’m pretty optimistic about the whole season.”

Based on some of the early returns, Olmstead said he believes both teams can be in a position to make some noise at the end of the season.

“I think we have a shot at [the Southland Athletic] Conference, to be honest with you,” he said. “I think we have a chance to get it this year. We have about eight or 10 more races, and I think they’re improving every week, so it should be a good season.”

<strong>Martinez settling in as McNamara coach</strong>

For host Bishop McNamara, Jose Martinez is in his first year as head coach. The father of 2024 graduate and two-time All-City champ Evita Martinez, he has moved from up in the stands to down on the field.

A head coach is not the only new thing for the team. A large crop of freshmen is breaking into high school running, and Martinez said he liked what he saw out of his younger runners Wednesday, as well as the support they got from their more experienced teammates.

“Big accomplishments from our freshman,” he said. “We have some really young, new runners that are getting better every meet. But the older guys are showing leadership is the biggest thing that stood out for me today.”

Martinez has of course been around Bishop McNamara for the past several years, but there were a lot of changes to make as he took over the reins.

“It’s been a different experience from being a parent to being the coach,” he said. “We’re trying to do some different things, getting in the weight room and doing plyometrics and some stretching on top of just running. I’m trying to get the kids to buy into a different philosophy.”

As the season goes on, Martinez, a Kankakee Police sergeant, said he wants to see the team make sure they can stay out on the course so they can continuously improve.

“We’re just trying to do what we need to to stay healthy,” he said. “We had a couple runners today [who] weren’t healthy, so just trying to get healthy and get better every day so we’re at our best come late October and, hopefully, early November.”

Sully Westover, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14:10.00

Kyler Savini, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14:23.00

Caleb Haut, Kankakee 14:44.00

Matt Harris, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14:47.00

Isaiah Sharda, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14:51.00

Trey Lawrence, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14:54.00

Justice Provost, Bishop McNamara 14:58.00

Xavier Schultz, Bradley-Bourbonnais 15:05.00

Blake Cirar, Bradley-Bourbonnais 15:06.00

Caden Weimer, Bradley-Bourbonnais 15:07.00

Madeline Mellin, Bradley-Bourbonnais 16:42.00

Morgan Reddy, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17:59.00

Nora Hyma, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18:09.00

Grace Johnson, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18:37.00

Sarah Bouferrache, Bradley-Bourbonnais 19:03.00

Brynn Dowding, Bradley-Bourbonnais 19:13.00

Ana Franceschini, Bishop McNamara 20:05.00

Alyssa Bosman, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20:25.00

Izzy Wilkey, Bishop McNamara 20:32.00

Mikayla Ryan, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20:41.00