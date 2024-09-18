GAME OF THE WEEK: Normal Community at Kankakee

<strong>Normal Community (3-0) at Kankakee (2-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Ironmen</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Kyle Beaty, DL Antonio Montoya

<strong>Ironmen on offense: </strong>Local fans may recall Beaty, who quarterbacked last year's Ironmen team that defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais in a playoff overtime game for the ages on their way to the Class 7A semifinals a year ago. Not only is he back, but so are several of his favorite weapons from a year ago, namely fellow All-Big Twelve Conference standout Mar'Quan Gary and a bevy of other wide receivers. They also boast experience and size up front, giving a Kays defense entering Friday with seven combined points allowed in their last two games a stiff test. The Ironmen have been firing on all cylinders in 2024, scoring no less than 48 points in any of their three games.

<strong>Ironmen on defense:</strong> As impressive as the Normal Community offense has been, the defense has been equally unstoppable, entering Friday's matchup fresh off a 56-0 win against Urbana and a total of 19 points allowed through three games. Also like their offense, the Ironmen boast bulk and experience in the trenches, where Montoya will spend the night looking to throw off the Kays' passing game and put a limit to their red-hot ground game. Quarterback Phillip turner ran for another two touchdowns last week and is certainly a big part of that rushing attack, meaning the Normal line and linebackers will have to keep an extra eye on him both pulling back handoffs and tucking and toting on pass plays.

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>OL/DL Ermonne Robertson, WR/DB Keyandre White

<strong>Kays on offense: </strong>While defense and special teams have accounted for touchdowns every week, the Kankakee offense certainly is responsible for plenty of the electric bill on the scoreboard this fall. Phillip Turner has shown to be a true dual-threat star as he's taken over the quarterback job, and he's also got no shortage of skill players to hand off or throw to. James Stampley is perhaps at the top of that pecking order, and he'll see ample opportunity to collect yards on the ground and the air. But the Kays are at their best when they're able to get the ball to a variety of players to keep the defense on its heels. To do that, Robertson and the line will need to give Turner time to scan the field and find his weapons.

<strong>Kays on defense: </strong>The Kays built the foundation of their rebirth the past handful of years on the defensive side, and that's yet to change. They've scored multiple defensive/special teams touchdowns in each of the first three weeks, scoring more than the opponent's offense in each of the past two weeks. White's been arguably the biggest playmaker on that side of the ball from the secondary, and with the wealth of passing options the Ironmen have, White will be tasked with not only with his own dependable play, but also leading an entire secondary that will be tested. The line can make that job easier with pressure, something edge Michael Washington is tremendous at.

<strong>Pick: </strong>This week's matchup ranks near the top on the entire state slate. The Kays were on the wrong side of a one-score game at Nazareth in their first primetime meeting, something they don't want to repeat. <strong>Kankakee 28, Normal Community 21</strong>

