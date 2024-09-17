GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Boilers outlast Panthers in third to stay hot

MANTENO — Anyone who’s watched Bradley-Bourbonnais girls volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche coach a game knows she’s constantly moving, sometimes more active than her players on the court.

Whether it’s revving up the crowd or energizing her team, Reiniche can’t stand to not stand and move around with the action when her girls are on the court. But in the third set of the Boilermakers’ nonconference tilt at Manteno Monday, she took a different approach.

For a mere moment, Reiniche took a seat.

“I just said I wanted to see how much grit they have,” Reiniche said of her decision, one that paid off.

After falling flat to a late Panthers run in the second set, the Boilers (6-4) took total control in the third, leaving Manteno (6-4) with a 2-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-12) win. After an 0-3 start to the season, Monday’s win was the Boilers’ sixth in their past seven games.

“For them to just dig in and fix it on their own, with a couple little cues, that’s amazing,” Reiniche said. “This team is probably one of the best I’ve ever coached, just from the culture and environment.

“They have each other’s backs, they play hard, they look at each other, they call each other up and call each other out, and we just get better each and every day.”

The Boilers caught fire early in the first set, turning what was a 5-4 lead into a 13-6 lead in the blink of an eye as a response to a crafty kill from Manteno’s Brynn Nikonchuk that brought the crowd to its feet. But that early separation, paired with a trio of Ana Pignatiello kills over the Boilers’ last five points, gave them a 25-15 win in the first set.

After having their batteries drained during last week’s All-City action, where the Boilers defeated Kankakee and Bishop McNamara on back-to-back nights to win their 12th straight All-City title, Reiniche knew her team would have to get an early burst of energy on Monday against another longtime rival, something they got with their first-set performance.

“To say that I’m not nervous coming here or playing [Manteno] is definitely not true,” Reiniche said. “Playing on a Monday, after I gave them the weekend off to recover from All-City, we needed to bring as much contagious energy as we could get.

“We needed to stay positive, needed to have a next-ball mentality and play well as a group.”

But against a Panthers squad that entered Monday shorthanded, as freshman sensation outside hitter Makenna Laskowski was out of action, the home team dug deep with its back against the wall in the second.

Trailing 15-9, the Panthers eventually pulled ahead 19-18 on a Nikonchuk kill. After the Boilers went back up 21-20 on an emphatic Emilee Fitzgerald kill and then 22-21 on Alyssa Pignatiello’s kill, the Panthers got back even, pulled ahead 23-22 on a Nikonchuk ace, and finished the set from there, 25-22.

As Nikonchuk and junior middle hitter Maddie Gesky got going on the night, the Panthers were at their best. And in the eyes of Panthers head coach Alexis Hosselton, that wasn’t possible without the efforts from a pair of Panthers in the back row.

“When we were getting swings, it was great, and [Nikonchuk and Gesky] together is just like magic,” Hosselton said. “Danika [Fletcher] throwing those sets up is just amazing, and shoutout to my libero, Ava Petersen, for busting her butt tonight.

“She was busting her tail tonight. She was everywhere.”

But as quickly as the Panthers gained momentum to end the set, the Boilers stole it in the third. They scored the first three points, and after the Panthers evened things back at 3-3, ripped off a 6-0 run and three 4-0 runs to keep their winning ways rolling.

“I just think we’re meshing and feeling good about each other,” Reiniche said. “We’re supporting one another, not trying to outplay or outlast someone else.

“We’re gonna put people in to save legs, gonna put people in that are playing smart, we’re gonna try and make subs if and when we can to stay successful and competitive.”

And on Monday night, whenever a big play was needed, it was usually one of the Pignatiello twins that was coming through in the clutch. Ana finished the night with a game-high 11 kills and five aces, with Alyssa not far behind with nine kills and three aces.

The twins are no stranger to being teammates, but as seniors that are now able to spend considerable time on the court together as core components of such a tight-knit team, they’re having more fun than ever.

“It’s super fun,” Ana said of playing with her twin. “I’m so glad to enjoy the senior season with her. … We’ve never been able to be in the same spot together and play together all the way around, so, it’s really fun to enjoy these special moments with her.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Behind Ana (11) and Alyssa (9) Pignatiello’s team-high kill counts, Fitzgerald finished with eight kills and three blocks. Addison Peterson scooped up 11 digs and notched six assists. Alyson Russow had 13 assists and seven digs. Delaney Kreissler finished with 11 assists and a pair of digs and kills apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After a nonconference trip to Momence Tuesday, Manteno returns home Saturday to host the Manteno Classic. The Boilers host a nonconference tilt with Normal West at 7 p.m. Thursday and then also host their own tournament Saturday with the Boilermaker Challenge.