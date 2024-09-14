FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kays, M-CP, ICE teams win big; VVC squads eek out thrillers

(Friday)

(6A-3)Kankakee 56, Thornridge 0

The Kays (2-1, 1-0 Southland Athletic Conference) scored all 56 points in the first half of their running clock victory, with 35 of them coming in the first quarter. The defense accounted for three scores, an Elijah Faulkner blocked punt touchdown return, a 60-yard Zeke Sherrod interception return and a Keyandre White fumble recovery in the endzone. Phillip Turner ran for two touchdowns, and James Stampley and Cedric Terrell III each ran for one.

Kankakee hosts (7A-8)Normal Community at 7 p.m. Friday.

(3A-7)Peotone 42, Reed-Custer 7

The Blue Devils (3-0, 1-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) ran for 341 yards and six touchdowns while their defense forced three turnovers to start the ICE Conference season with a win. Chase Rivera accounted for three of those touchdowns and 145 yards on 17 carries. Tucker Cain scored twice and had a game-high 163 yards on 15 carries. Ruben Velasco ran in a 1-yard touchdown and was 3-for-5 passing for 33 yards, including a 27-yard strike to Rorey Hart.

Jacob Reardon was 8-for-18 passing for 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception and added 42 yards on seven carries. Collin Monroe had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. Joseph Bembenek had a pair of catches for 53 yards. Brady Tyree ran for 24 yards and Jeremy Eggleston added 20 yards on the ground.

Peotone will visit (3A-2)Wilmington Friday at 7 p.m. while Reed-Custer hosts Herscher at the same time.

(3A-2)Wilmington 56, Lisle 7

The Wildcats broke the 40-point mark for the third time in as many games, including eclipsing 40 points by halftime for the second straight week, on their way to a 3-0 record and 1-0 start in the ICE.

Kyle Farrell needed just five yards to total 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ryan Schraeger’s only carry was a 65-yard touchdown run. Hunter Osipavicius had 53 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Ryan Kettman turned three carries into 51 yards and a touchdown, and was also the recipient of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Rink, the Wildcats’ only pass of the season through three games. Kettman also recorded an interception, and Logan Van Duyne had a sack.

Wilmington will visit (3A-7)Peotone in a showdown of Class 3A state-ranked ICE foes.

(4A-RV)Coal City 56, Streator 6

The Coalers eclipsed 50 points for the second time in as many weeks, improving to 2-1 and 1-0 in the ICE. Three of Landin Benson’s nine rushing attempts went for at least 30 yards, and the senior running back finished with 153 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Logan Natyshok ran for 25 yards and a touchdown on three carries and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. Connor Henline completed 5-of-8 passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Gabe McHugh had two catches for 37 yards and a score, while Gavin Berger caught a 47-yard touchdown.

McHugh returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown, and Brody Widlowski had a 53-yard punt return touchdown. John Keigher and Mason Garner each recovered fumbles.

The Coalers host Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

(2A-3)Momence 15, Westville 14

Momence snuck by Westville to improve to 3-0 on the year and in the Vermilion Valley Conference, with an Eddie Ferreira blocked punt that went for a safety and 2-0 Momence lead to open the game proving as the difference in the end.

Marchello Draine took 20 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Erick Castillo ran in a 1-yard touchdown and totaled 16 rushing yards on 11 attempts. He was 5-for-18 passing for 22 yards and an interception.

The Momence defense held Westville to 165 total yards. Brogan Halpin had a pair of interceptions that he returned for a combined 99 yards. Draine also had an interception. Dakota Lewke recovered a fumble and DJ Hogan had a sack.

Watseka 28, Oakwood 22

The Warriors improved to 3-0 (3-0 VVC) for the first time since the COVID-19-shortened spring 2021 season with DaVincci Lane’s fourth-quarter touchdown catch.

No individual stats were immediately available for Watseka.

Watseka hosts Salt Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.

Salt Fork 45, Iroquois West 13

Wyatt Breen caught a pair of touchdowns, but the Raiders couldn’t stop a sizzling Salt Fork team Friday night to fall to 0-3 (0-3 VVC). Breen’s two touchdown catches totaled 38 yards, and he was also 5-for-10 passing for 22 yards and two interceptions.

Aiden Miller had six rushes for 59 yards and had a 38-yard completion. Julian Melgoza had eight carries for 31 yards and hauled in an 11-yard reception. Christian Gaytan had 25 rushing yards and six receiving yards.

Iroquois West hosts Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Milford-Cissna Park 52, Blue Ridge 28

After a forfeit win in Week 1, the Bearcats moved to 3-0 Friday by scoring more than 50 points for the second time in as many games played, as six different players combined to score seven M-CP touchdowns.

Dierks Neukomm was 11-for-18 passing for 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Ethan Tuttle, who had five catches for 177 yards. Caleb Clutteur didn’t find the endzone, but hauled in four catches for 130 yards. Mario Martinez had 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries. Neukomm added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown. Skyler Estay and Braydon Forbes each ran for 37 yards, with Estay finding the endzone. Cohen Cheever had 14 yards and a touchdown, and Preston Janssen scored from a yard out.

The Bearcats visit St. Thomas More at 1 p.m. Saturday.

(Saturday)

Central 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

The Comets snapped their two-game losing streak in a major way with Saturday’s running clock win that improved them to 1-2 (1-2 VVC). No individual stats were immediately available.

Central will visit Oakwood at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Marian Central Catholic 14, Bishop McNamara 6

The Fightin’ Irish opened Chicagoland Christian Conference play on the road Saturday, where they were on the wrong side of a one-score game to fall to 1-2 (0-1). No stats were immediately available.

McNamara visits Christ the King at 7 p.m. Friday.