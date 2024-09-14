FOOTBALL: Boilers use tough defense, timely offense to hold off Waubonsie Valley

BRADLEY — They were unable to get a punt off inside their own 20-yard line, giving Waubonsie Valley a short field to paydirt. They allowed a blocked field goal to be returned for a touchdown. They threw an interception that again gave the Warriors possession in the red zone, leading to a field goal.

But despite a few mistakes that could have easily proven pivotal, the Bradley-Bourbonnais football team was able to keep Friday’s home game with the Warriors close enough in the fourth quarter, where the Boilermakers’ explosive offense made enough fireworks for a thrilling 20-17 win.

The Boilers, tied for 10th in the IHSA Class 7A AP Poll, improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the SouthWest Valley Conference, as the Warriors slid to 2-1 (0-1) in a game that will be remembered by Boiler fans for quite some time.

In their first-ever game in the new SWVC, Boilers head coach Mike Kohl saw exactly what he expected — a hard-fought football game that his kids would come out on top of by the time the final horn sounded.

“It’s exactly what I thought it was going to be,” Kohl said. “It’s going to always be a playoff atmosphere, it’s gonna come down to the fourth quarter.

“I told the kids before the game it would be a fourth-quarter deal, the last two or three minutes, and I compliment our kids on how they prepared,” he added. “We expect a lot of our kids in practice, and our kids weren’t cramping and our kids finished the game. I think we’re in really good shape, and that paid off in the end.”

After a pair of Warriors punts sandwiched a Boilers punt on the game’s first three possessions, the Boilers broke the seal when quarterback Gavin Kohl found his cousin, tight end Calvin Kohl, for a 36-yard touchdown that made it a 7-0 game with 4:19 left in the first.

The cousins found success all night, as the junior tight end finished the night with 99 yards and a touchdown, more than the Warriors’ entire passing attack combined. Gavin said that getting Calvin open in the middle of the field was a big point of emphasis in this week’s gameplan, but Calvin credited the rest of the offense for putting him in the position to succeed.

“It’s my teammates, man,” Calvin said. “People don’t realize it, but my slot receiver (Malachi Lee) does the job to get me open.

“It’s not me doing the job, it’s my receivers, my offensive line and my quarterback getting me the ball. It’s a team effort.”

Although the Boilers struck first, it was the Warriors who took a 14-7 lead to the locker room. After the Boilers went to punt on their next possession, punter Tyler Lamie was swarmed by a trio of Warriors before he could even get the punt off, setting the visitors up at the Bradley-Bourbonnais 13-yard line. Chrisjan Simmons scored three plays later on a 5-yard run to square things at 7-7 two minutes into the second.

On the next Bradley-Bourbonnais possession, the Boilers were able to march down into the red zone, where they attempted a 31-yard Ellis Johnson field goal. But it was blocked, with Josh Tinney scooping the loose ball and taking it the other way for a 70-yard touchdown with 5:36 left in the first half.

But a Boilers offense with talent sprinkled across the field didn’t let up. Thanks to a great block out wide by receiver Lyzale Edmon, junior running back Isaac Allison was able to get to the edge, and eventually the endzone, for a 25-yard touchdown run just under seven minutes into the third.

“We watched him all summer, we watched him last year as a sophomore and just kept saying ‘he’s gotta touch the ball, he’s gotta touch the ball,’” coach Kohl said. “He’s fast, he’s tough, he’s really coachable and just a great kid.”

The Warriors once again took advantage of a short field in the fourth, capitalizing on a Gavin Kohl interception that set them up at the 16-yard line, as they cashed in for a 30-yard field goal and 17-14 lead 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.

But again, Allison and the Boilers responded. As they began to sprinkle a T-Formation that saw Allison and Kyren Edmon flank fullback Ben Lovell, Allison’s six-yard touchdown with 5:52 to play wound up being the game-winning score.

With a plethora of playmakers on the offensive side, Allison was grateful for the opportunities he was given to make big plays for his team.

“I’ve gotta thank my coaches for giving me the opportunities out there,” Allison said. “We’ve got a great running back room and I just thank my coaches for trusting me.”

While the offense showed its explosive potential in spurts and finished their drives that mattered most, it was the Boiler defense that shined brightest Friday. Aside from their two drives that began in the red zone, the only time the Warriors got inside the Boilers’ 40-yard line came when Simmons took a screen pass 18 yards to the 36, where Lovell recovered a Simmons fumble on the play. On the night, the Boilers outgained the Warriors 364-147.

“Almost 100% responsible, the defense was,” Gavin Kohl said. “We’ve got a really young defense, a really good defense, a really fast defense.”

One of those young, good, fast defenders is junior linebacker Jordan Fitch. Fitch celebrated his 17th birthday Friday with an interception, something he “never thought” he would do on his birthday. He also said that senior linebacker Dakari Faulkner is the one who takes charge of the defense every day, and Friday was no exception.

“We have our own hype man, Dakari, and after every session, no matter what it is, whether we’re sitting there with our helmets off, he always hypes us up,” Fitch said. “He always tells us we can do anything, beat any team. It starts there.”

Coach Kohl gave equal credit to another senior linebacker, Lovell, for setting the tone for the night, a night that, despite trailing on multiple occasions, never seemed to have its result in doubt on the home sidelines.

“They kept believing, they kept staying at it, which I was proud of, and it was fun to watch them compete,” coach Kohl said. “There was no doubt over there on the sidelines with our kids.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Gavin Kohl had a game-high 87 rushing yards on 18 attempts and went 14-for-22 passing for 156 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Calvin Kohl led all pass-catchers with six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Allison had eight carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Lyzale Edmon caught five passes for 50 yards, and his brother, Kyren, had 39 rushing yards on five attempts.

Owen McCarty forced a fumble that Lovell recovered in addition to Fitch’s pick, giving the Boiler defense a pair of turnovers. Max Kallin, Dereon Warren, Ian Irps and Khalan Clemons each had tackles for a loss.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will look to make it 4-0 when they host Rock Island (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.