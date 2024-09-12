ROUNDUP: Link lifts Cardinals with monster game; Four boys soccer teams get shutout wins

Thursday

High school FOOTBALL

St. Anne 59, St. Thomas More 28

Chris Link had the game of a lifetime for the Cardinals on Thursday, when he ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries to give St. Anne a 2-1 record. Grant Pomaranski was 3-for-4 passing for 42 yards and a touchdown and 38 rushing yards on nine attempts. Matthew Langellier had two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. Quinton Thompson had 12 rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Deion Fifer and Damarius Lucas had an interception apiece defensively. Ben Harpster had a pair of sacks, and Elijah Van Scyoc recorded a safety.

BOYS SOCCER

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Herscher 0

Henry Crain had 13 saves for Herscher in nonconference action.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ individual stats were unavailable.

Grant Park 3, Central 0

Despite playing a man down for more than half the game because of a red card, the Dragons blanked the Comets. Brayden Heldt had a hat trick for Grant Park, and Luis Maldonado and Ryder Greenholt added assists. Roosevelt Leon had two saves.

Watseka-Milford 8, Schlarman 0

Narciso Solorzano had a hat trick and an assist to power Watseka-Milford in nonconference action. Owen Avelar added two goals and two assists, Santiago Solorzano scored twice, and Brian Morales had one goal. Jose Tobar and Aaron Greene each chipped in with an assist, and Jason Moore stopped two shots for the shutout.

Coal City 5, Serena 0

Dylan Fatlan and Adrian Dames each had two goals and an assist for the Coalers (7-2-1) in the nonconference shutout. Dane Noffsinger added a goal and an assist, and Luke Munsterman had an assist.

Chicago Christian 4, Peotone 1

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 0

Taylor Panozzo’s six kills and 23 digs paced the Dragons to a 25-20, 25-22 win in River Valley Conference action. Also contributing for Grant Park were Ava Desiderio (20 digs), Claire Sluis (five kills, 14 digs), Natalie Smiley (seven blocks, three kills), Erika Kveck (five blocks), Emily Voigt (seven assists) and Abby Garcia (five assists).

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Wilmington 2, Coal City 1

The Wildcats got past the Coalers 25-22, 18-25, 27-25 in Illinois Central Eight action. For Coal City (5-7, 3-1 ICE), Emma Rodriguez had 11 kills and 11 digs, and Sydney Larson added 37 assists and 14 service points. Also contributing were Ava Kenney (nine kills, six digs, three aces), Addison Hodgen (six kills, four blocks), Abby Viano (six kills), Aylie Castle (five kills) and Lilly Feisley (eight digs, nine service points).

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

G-SW 2, Momence 0

Liv Siano had eight kills, nine digs and six assists to help the Panthers win 25-19, 25-23 in River Valley Conference action. Nina Siano added six kills, four digs, two aces and two assists, and Maddie Simms had 13 assists, three aces and three digs. Also contributing were Grace Vitko (four kills, two blocks) and Kayla Scheuber (15 digs, three aces).

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0

Lauren Tegtmeyer’s 11 kills and two aces helped the Warriors (9-3) win 25-11, 25-13 in Vermilion Valley action. Ella Smith and Megan Martin both had six kills for Watseka, and Christa Holohan added 20 assists. Noelle Schroeder contributed 12 digs and two aces, Smith added 11 digs, and Thayren Rigsby had four kills.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

Beecher 2, Donovan 0

Layne Heffelfinger had six kills, and Lily Anderson added six assists for the Wildcats in the River Valley Conference loss.

No individual stats were available for Beecher.

Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0

Josie Neukomm had 11 kills and five digs as the Timberwolves (8-1, 2-0 Vermilion Valley) won 25-17, 25-5. Ella Schluter had 14 assists and three aces for Cissna Park, Mady Marcott added 10 assists, and Addison Lucht contributed five digs.

Illinois Lutheran 2, St. Anne 0

The Cardinals fell 25-18, 25-20 in River Valley Conference action. No individual stats were available.

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 165, Stagg 168

Medalist Ben Corum shot a 4-over 39 at Kankakee Elks to lead the Boilermakers to victory. Zach Morrey, Jake Kehoe, Max LaMore and Cody Freitas all shot 42s for Bradley.

Coal City 190, Reed-Custer 228

Medalist Griffin Winke holed out on the ninth hole from 110 yards and shot a 42 to lead the Coalers (3-9, 3-2 Illinois Central Eight) past the Comets at Cinder Ridge. Jerry Carlson (48), Frankie Ponio (49) and Culan Lindemuth (51) completed Coal City’s top four. Scorers for Reed-Custer were Caedon Baumgartner (53), Chandler Lowe (56), Kyle Highland (57) and Carter Slager (62).

Watseka Quadrangular

At Shewami, Beecher (158) won a quadrangular with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (194), Watseka (203) and Christ Lutheran (323). Beecher’s top four were medalist Peyton Serafin (36), Jackson Reece (37), Ben Anaclerio (39) and Charlie Nowak (46). Scorers for Watseka (11-15) were Mason Galyen (46), David Parmenter (51), Andrew Yates (53) and Andrew Snowden (53).

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka Triangular

Watseka (211) improved to 11-0 by finishing first in a triangular with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (216) and Beecher (223) at Shewami.

Co-medalist Kyah Westerfield shot a 49 to lead Watseka, whose other scorers were Rennah Barrett (50), Sophie Simpson (53) and Ainsley Urban (59). Beecher’s top four were Fiona Hagen-Storbeck (50), Kaylee Zelhart (53), Sam Loftin (57) and Katie Gregory (63).

Coal City 216, Reed-Custer 260

Kylee Kendall shot a 42 to earn medalist honors and lead the Coalers (6-3, 4-0 Illinois Central Eight) against the Comets at Cinder Ridge. Madi Petersen (55), Darcy Ness (57) and Peyton Gibson (62) completed Coal City’s scoring.

No individual scores were available for Reed-Custer.

Dwight Triangular

Grant Park (223) finished second in a triangular with Dwight (201) and Milford, which did not field a full team. Scorers for Grant Park were Cheyenne Hayes (50), Kennedy Marcotte (55), Jessie Smaga (57) and Leah Etter (61).

Milford’s individual scores were unavailable.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 8, Urbana 1

The Warriors swept the doubles en route to improving to 4-1. Scoring doubles wins were Sarah Parsons and Kiaria Wright at No. 1, Skyla Bulwalda and Marisa Clark at No. 2 and Onyx Greene and Lilli Sorenson at No. 3. Watseka had singles victories from Parsons (No. 1), Clark (No. 2), Buwalda (No. 3), Rose Koester (No. 5) and Reagan Anderson (No. 6).

Wednesday

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 3, Coal City 1

Adrian Dames scored the Coalers’ goal with an assist from Dane Noffsinger. Carter Nicholson had nine saves.

No individual stats were available for Beecher.

Watseka-Milford 7, St. Anne 1

David Bell had two goals and two assists to pace Watseka/Milford to the nonconference win. Narciso Solorzano had two goals with an assist, and Owen Avelar and Jose Tobar each contributed a goal and an assist. Brian Morales-Macias scored one goal, and Jason Moore had five saves.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grant Park 2, Trinity 0

Taylor Panozzo had five kills, 21 digs and two aces as the Dragons swept the Eagles 25-19, 25-22. Claire Sluis contributed four kills and 14 digs for Grant Park, Ava Desiderio had 17 digs, Natalie Smiley added seven blocks and three kills, and Emily Voigt chipped in with three aces, seven assists and six digs.

No individual stats were available for Trinity.

Herscher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

The Tigers swept the Panthers 25-16, 26-24. Kayla Scheuber had 12 digs and two aces for Gardner (2-5), and Liz Siano added five digs, four assists and two kills. Maddie Simms contributed five assists, four digs and two kills.

Herscher’s individual stats were unavailable.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee-Herscher 167, Watseka 216

Medalist Jaxon Joiner shot a 1-over 37 at Oak Springs to lead the Kays to the nonconference win. Cooper Meredith (42), Brennan Gessner (43) and Parker Mullady (45) rounded out Kankakee’s scoring. Watseka’s scorers were Mason Galyen (50), Andrew Yates (54), David Parmenter (55) and Jack Hutchinson (57).

Bradley-Bourbonnais Triangular

The Boilermakers shot a 168 to beat Peotone (184) and Crete-Monee (217) at Kankakee Elks. Sam LaMore, Max LaMore, Jake Kehoe and Zach Morrey all shot 42 for Bradley.

Joe Hasse led Peotone and earned medalist honors with a 3-over 40. Also scoring for the Blue Devils were Josh Barta (47), Gavin Costanzo (48) and Andrew Barta (49).

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 8, Centennial 1

The Warriors moved to 3-1, getting singles wins from Sarah Parsons (No. 1), Marisa Clark (No. 2), Skyla Buwalda (No. 3), Rose Koester (No. 5) and Reagan Anderson (No. 6). Watseka swept the doubles with victories from Parsons and Kiaria Wright at No. 1, Buwalda and Clark at No. 2, and Onyx Greene and Lilli Sorenson at No. 3.