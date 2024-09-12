GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Boilers finish strong at Mac for 12th straight All-City title

KANKAKEE — The senior class at Bradley-Bourbonnais that took the court for Wednesday’s All-City game against Bishop McNamara graduated kindergarten the last time the Boilermakers failed to capture the All-City crown.

And thanks to several of those eight Boilers seniors, when they graduate from high school in the spring, they’ll do so with that title still in their possession.

The Boilers (5-4) were on the right side of a back-and-forth 25-23 first set against the Fightin’ Irish (5-3) before pulling away with a 25-14 win in the second set to give the Boilers a 2-0 win at their rivals. And after also sweeping Kankakee on Tuesday, the Boilers made it 12 straight All-City girls volleyball titles.

Senior middle hitter Emilee Fitzgerald has helped the Boilers to a quarter of those All-City titles as a three-year starter. And although they’ve all been fun in their own right, for Fitzgerald and her classmates, there’s something a little bit sweeter about doing it as a senior, especially with the high number of friendships across the floor as well.

“It’s so sweet,” Fitzgerald said. “This year, I think our team just has a special bond on and off the court, and we have so many strong connections with the girls on the other side of the net; everything just came together.

“It was so sweet, so amazing. It was just friendly competition and went very well.”

That friendly competition was also as neck-and-neck as competition could be in the early going, as neither team led by more than a point through the first seven. But as the Boilers found a 3-0 spurt to gain separation and the Irish quickly closed the gap with a pair of points to make it 10-9, issues at the service line that have plagued the Irish early on peeked their head again, as four missed Irish serves helped the Boilers outlast the home team 25-23 in a first set that saw both teams stay within five points of one another.

“We believe we can play with them; we just can’t make mistakes,” Irish head coach Ryan Thomas said. “We missed four serves in that first set alone and lost it by two.

“That was the difference between tonight and coming back against Kankakee [last week].”

The Irish did get some momentum back with an early 2-0 lead in the second, but the Boilers, who got dependable play around the floor all night, quickly scored 10 of the next 11 points and never gave the Irish a chance to force a third set, taking the game in a sweep with a 25-14 win in the second.

Whether it was twin outside hitters Alyssa (six) and Ana Pignatiello (five) racking up the kills, Fitzgerald leading the middle with two blocks or Alyson Russow (eight) and Delaney Kreissler (seven) setting things up with their assists, the Boilers got the production they needed from whoever was on the floor.

“It was truly a team effort,” Boilers head coach Leigh Reiniche said. “When we establish the middle, get the ball pin-to-pin and get everyone involved, when we serve consistently from the end line, when we cover and pop back up with no fear, we’ll be unstoppable.”

Included in those contributors was Fitzgerald’s fellow senior middle hitter, Myah Crawford. Crawford, who added a pair of her own kills, said the group’s collective love and drive is what took over as they took control in the second half.

“I think we all just have such a fight, love and passion for the game and a love for one another,” Crawford said. “We know that it’s more than just our individual teammates, it’s a collective energy, it’s a collective drive and motivation for us to get the win.”

With their All-City games on back-to-back nights, a schedule Reiniche prefers to spend the week injecting life into the school and program, there’s certainly a toll that comes with so much intense action compressed into such a short amount of time.

But, as the program has seen for a dozen years in a row now, the Boilers are able to use that intensity to their benefit rather than to their detriment.

“Mentally, emotionally and physically it’s a lot,” Reiniche said. “But they buy in, and they have the most grit and tenacity.

“This team fights for each other, they play with their head and heart, and they don’t blink twice,” she continued. “They came in, proved themselves and worked hard.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Alyssa Pignatiello had six kills, four digs, two blocks and an ace. Ana Pignatiello totaled five kills, three aces, six digs and two assists. Fitzgerald added a pair of digs to her two blocks. Russow added a dig and three kills to her eight assists, and Kreissler’s seven assists were complimented by three kills and a pair of digs. Addison Peterson had four digs.

Kenna Brosseau and Kate Dole each had four kills for the Irish, with Brosseau adding eight digs and a block and Dole adding two blocks and aces apiece. Leigha Brown had two kills, two digs and a block. Journey Slone added a kill, two blocks and a dig. Carley Johnson had nine digs, two aces and a kill. Gianna Brosseau served up a whopping seven aces that went along with five digs and two assists. Jessica Born’s seven assists were a team high, and she also had four digs.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Manteno at 6 p.m. Monday. Bishop McNamara hosts Timothy Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.