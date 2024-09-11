ROUNDUP: Conference schedules in full swing

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 0

The Panthers (5-3, 2-1 Illinois Central Eight) won 25-15, 25-8 as sophomore Maddie Gesky had 12 kills and three aces. Ava Peterson contributed 12 digs and three aces, and Brynn Nikonchik had six kills and four digs. Also contributing were freshman Makenna Laskowski with two kills, three aces and seven digs; Bri Wilson with 10 assists, two aces and four digs; and Danika Fletcher with nine assists and two aces.

Watseka 2, Central 0

Megan Martin had 10 kills as the Warriors (8-3) won 25-7, 25-14. Noelle Schroeder added 15 digs, and Christa Holohan contributed 22 assists, and Holohan and Lauren Tegtmeyer both served two aces.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Cissna Park 2, Salt Fork 0

Addison Lucht’s nine kills and 11 digs helped the Timberwolves win 25-17, 25-20. Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis both had five kills for Cissna Park, and Ella Schluter contributed 15 assists.

Coal City 2, Streator 1

Emma Rodriguez had seven kills, eight digs and three aces as the Coalers (8-6, 3-0 Illinois Central Eight) stayed perfect in conference action with a 24-26, 25-16, 25-18 win. Sydney Larson chipped in with 28 assists and three digs, and Allison Hodgen had seven kills and four blocks. Also contributing were Abby Viano (five kills, two blocks), Ava Kenney (four kills, nine digs) and Lilly Feisley (five digs).

Grant Park 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Taylor Panozzo had 13 kills, 15 digs and three aces to pace the Dragons to a 25-15, 25-16 River Valley Conference win. Emily Voigt added 18 assists, Ava Desiderio contributed 18 digs, and Claire Sluis added 14 digs and three kills. Top blockers for Grant Park were Natalie Smiley with six and Bella Bruni with three.

Peotone 2, Lisle 0

Mia Connelley’s 14 kills powered the Blue Devils (3-3, 1-2 Illinois Central Eight) to a 25-16, 25-15 win. Ella Stupegia and Allie Werner both had seven digs, and Werner finished with 16 assists. Peyton Bisping and Ava Kosmos both served 11 points.

Donovan 2, St. Anne 0

The Wildcats swept the Cardinals 25-22, 25-21 in River Valley Conference action as Layne Heffelfinger had six kills and two aces. Madelyn Loy added five aces and two digs for Donovan, and Lily Anderson contributed eight assists.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Beecher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Beecher swept Gardner 25-23, 25-19. Kendall Houston led Gardner (2-4, 1-1 River Valley) with three kills and six digs, and Nina Siano had three kills and four digs. Liv Siano added eight digs, four assists and two kills, and Maddie Simms had nine digs and four assists.

Beecher’s individual stats were unavailable.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Milford 0

The Bearcats fell 25-18, 25-22.

No individual stats were available.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 4, Momence 3

Brayden Heldt’s hat trick powered the Dragons (5-2-2) to the nonconference win. Aiden Overbeek added a goal for Grant Park. Sam Cordes and Luis Maldonado each contributed an assist, and Cameron Becker had three saves.

Watseka-Milford 7, Iroquois West 0

Jose Tobar had a hat trick and Narciso Solorzano added two goals and two assists to pace Watseka/Milford. Also contributing were Owen Avelar (one goal, two assists), Brian Morales-Macias (one goal, one assist) and Xavi Cintora (one assist). Jason Moore stopped two shots to earn the shutout.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.

Coal City 1, Lisle 1 (Lisle wins on PKs)

Adrian Dames scored for the Coalers, who suffered their first loss of the season in a shootout. Carter Nicholson stopped nine shots for Coal City.

Peotone 4, Reed-Custer 1

The Blue Devils downed the Comets in Illinois Central Eight action.

No individual stats were available.

BOYS GOLF

BBCHS 162, Lincoln-Way Central 165

Jake Kehoe shot a 2-over 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Boilermakers to the win at Kankakee Elks. Sam LaMore (40), Zach Morrfey (41) and Ben Corum (42) completed Bradley’s scoring.

Peotone 180, Wilmington 202

Medalist Joe Hasse shot a 35 to lead the Blue Devils to an Illinois Central Eight win at Green Garden. Josh Barta (46), Andrew Barta (49) and Gavin Costanzo (50) completed Peotone’s scoring.

Wilmington’s individual scores were unavailable.

Streator 168, Coal City 203

The Coalers dropped to 2-9 overall and 2-2 in the Illinois Central Eight at Cinder Ridge. Scorers for Coal City were Jerry Carlson (48), Jason Duke (49), Griffin Winke (52) and Trevor Perino (54).

GIRLS GOLF

BBCHS 190, Shepard 244

Liv Contreras and Claire Steinacker each shot a 44 to pace the Boilermakers. Beatrice White (48) and Allie Trudeau (54) rounded out Bradley’s scoring.

Watseka 224, Prairie Central 228

Ainsley Urban shot a 54 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors to victory at Indian Creek in Fairbury. Watseka’s other scorers were Rennah Barrett (55), Kyah Westerfield (57) and Sophie Simpson (58).

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

The Warriors didn’t drop a set en route to moving to 2-1. Earning singles wins were Sarah Parson (No. 1), Marisa Clark (No. 2), Reagan Anderson (No. 3) and Elika Hardisty (No. 4). Doubles winners were Parson and Klaria Wright at No. 1, Skyla Buwalda and Clark at No. 2 and Onyx Greene and Lilli Sorenson at No. 3.