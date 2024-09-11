GAME OF THE WEEK: Manteno at Herscher

<strong>Manteno (2-0) at Herscher (1-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Panthers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/DB Connor Harrod, OL/DL Evan Borkenhagen

<strong>Panthers on offense: </strong>After going for 50-plus in Week 1 behind Niko Akiyama's mammoth game, the Panthers again rode Akiyama to his second game of over 100 yards and two scores in a row in last week's win at Plano. Due to the success of the run game, of which Harrod is a part of as well, the junior signal-caller hasn't had to throw much yet this season. After throwing for 1,660 yards last year, Harrod has already shown he's a more-than-capable passer when he needs to be. Whether it's blocking for Akiyama and company or giving time for Harrod in the pocket, Borkenhagen is one of the anchors of a sturdy line.

<strong>Panthers on defense</strong>: Perhaps the biggest benefactor of the offense's rushing success has been a defense that is less tested with the slower tempo that comes with the ground game. After allowing 63 points in matchups with Sandwich and Plano to open last season, the panthers saw that number drop to 38 against the same two teams this year. While the Tigers will keep their options spread open with three and four-receiver sets, they'll also look to establish themselves up front, where Borkenhagen and company will await. On the back end, senior defensive back Tyson Clodi has plenty of experience to lead a secondary that will have a variety of assignments.

<strong>Tigers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>OL/DL Nash Brubaker, WR/LB Reed Laird

<strong>Tigers on offense: </strong>While Tanner Jones ended up accounting for all three Tigers touchdowns in their 20-13 win over Bishop McNamara last week, Alek Draper did plenty of lifting himself with 161 total yards, including a 45-yard screen pass that broke for a touchdown. Laird was the recipient of the other Jones touchdown pass and is one of several Tigers that head coach Mike Mosier raved about all summer. Brubaker and his linemates were the MVPs of last week's rivalry win, and if they earn another victory against their Illinois Central Eight rivals Friday, they'll once again be what got the job done. Fullback Keegan Andre is also certainly included in that group of blockers.

<strong>Tigers on defense: </strong>Their physicality up front held McNamara's ground game at bay last Friday, and after seeing the Panthers make their mark on the ground in their first two games, Herscher knows once again that its play on the defensive trenches will be just as vital as when on offense. Jones had an interception last week, and his knowledge of the game as a quarterback himself pairs with his pure athleticism to make him dangerous lurking deep. The linebackers will be dedicated to stopping the Panthers' red-hot rushing attack, but will also have to keep a mindful eye on Harrod and a passing attack capable of getting hot at any time.

<strong>Pick: </strong>Both teams appear on their way back up the ICE standings, and after a Manteno overtime win two years ago and one-point win last year, this matchup always delivers. <strong>Manteno 28, Herscher 24</strong>

