FOOTBALL: Week 3 capsules

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/DB Lyzale Edmon, DE/TE Calvin Kohl

Preview: The Boilermakers host a new conference opponent in their first game of the Southwest Valley Conference, and with both teams looking strong through two weeks, it should be an entertaining one. Speaking of entertaining, Edmon’s perhaps been the most entertaining area player through two weeks, with at least one rushing, receiving, defensive and kick return touchdown apiece. Like the Boilers in Week 1, the Warriors had several explosive offense plays against Plainfield East last week, and Kohl and the defensive line will be tasked with generating a high-octane pass rush and stopping the run. Kohl hasn’t been used much offensively yet this season, but it’s only a matter of time before that changes.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Waubonsie Valley 17

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB Ethan Hunt, WR/DB Zeke Sherrod

Preview: The Kays open the 2024 Southland Athletic Conference slate against the same Falcons program they scored a school-record 81 points against last year. If they have another offensive explosion this year, Hunt, who made flashes as a sophomore before ceding powerback duties to Jakell Hill last year, will have a say in it after a pair of bruising performances through two weeks. Sherrod also made flashes during his sophomore year, which came last fall, and has already shown even more potential on both sides of the ball as more of a full-time presence. A huge nonconference matchup with Normal Community looms ahead next week, but the Kays have to handle business this week first.

Pick: Kankakee 56, Thornridge 0

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: WR/DB Richie Darr, OL/DL Keegan Cooper

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish face a bit of a gut check this week, as they have to rebound from a one-score rivalry loss to Herscher with their second lengthy Saturday road trip in three weeks, taking on a Hurricanes team that went for more than 50 points last year. The main pieces of last year’s team graduated from Marian, but the Hurricanes did play a tremendous Richmond-Burton team tough in Week 1 and still have several talents around the field. Darr had a touchdown on offense and an interception last week and once again will look to be quarterback Gavin Antons’ best friend. Antons spent more time evading pass rushers than he would have liked last week, and Cooper and his linemates know they can bring a more consistent approach on the road this week.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 21, Marian Central Catholic 16

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: Reed-Custer — OL/DL Dominic Alaimo, WR/LB Jeremy Eggleston; Peotone — OL/DL Evan Lonard, TE/LB Luke Lalley

Preview: Down a point at halftime in Week 1 and in the fourth quarter of Week 2, the Comets sit at 0-2 when they could have that record flipped in another timeline. Their third quest for win No. 1 won’t be any easier, as the Blue Devils enter Illinois Central Eight play as one of the hottest area teams through the first two weeks, one of five teams with at least 40 points in each of their first two games. Per usual in Peotone, it’s been the ground game that’s led to that success, with Lonard leading that unit as a senior. Alaimo is the latest in a growing line Comets wrestler and line standouts, and the two leaders of their units will look to lead their teams to victory. Eggleston, a senior, will look to get going out wide to give the Reed-Custer offense life, but with defenders like Lalley roaming around, that’s no easy task.

Pick: Peotone 34, Reed-Custer 16

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Hunter Osipavicius, OL/LB Jack Cutter

Preview: The Wildcats once again look like one of the most serious state title threats in whichever Class they’ll end up in between 2A and 3A this year. But before they get to the postseason, they’ll have to get through the ICE, which begins on the road Friday. Osipavicius has moved from the wing to fullback and done the dirty work required there, while also serving as one of several high-flying players in the secondary. One of four new full-time starters on the offensive line, Cutter, a junior, and his classmates have yet to have many in-game issues, paving the way for the Wildcats to go for 40-plus points in each of their first two games, including a 40-spot by halftime at Sandwich last week.

Pick: Wilmington 49, Lisle 7

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB Connor Henline, RB/LB Logan Natyshok

Preview: After filling in Week 1 when starter Zander Meents went down, Coalers sophomore quarterback Connor Henline (Editor’s note: The Daily Journal incorrectly misidentified Henline as a teammate last week), flourished in his first start, breaking a big touchdown run early before throwing two more. With senior running back Landin Benson locked in as an all-state-level talent, Henline and the passing attack could take the Coalers to an offensive dimension they haven’t seen since current University of Illinois pitcher Payton Hutchings was the quarterback. Natyshok broke a big touchdown run at Canton last week, and if he can provide depth to the Coaler backfield as well, they’ll be as tough offensively as they always are defensively.

Pick: Coal City 38, Streator 7

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: WR/OLB Mitchell Taylor, OL/DL Brendan Willard

Preview: The Vermilion Valley Conference co-champions from a year ago meet this week, and while their records may be the opposite, both teams are once again quite formidable and worthy. The Tigers may be 0-2, but those two losses are by a combined three points to strong teams in Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning. While Brogan Halpin was the recipient of all three of Erick Castiloo’s touchdown passes last week, Taylor was productive in his own right with 94 yards and will be vital in pass coverage this week. All-stater Nick Charbonneau is the headliner of the area’s most experienced offensive line, but he’s far from the only standout. Willard broke out last year and will look to give the offense time to put together another high-octane performance.

Pick: Momence 35, Westville 23

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: RB/DB Dennis Goodman, OL/DL Evan Greene

Preview: A year ago, the Warriors surrendered 67 points to the Comets in a running clock loss. But the Warriors have shown a lot can happen in a year, and after sporting one of the area’s most explosive ground attacks through two games, couldn’t feel much better about where they stand heading into this year’s matchup with the Comets. Goodman carved up several lengthy runs in last week’s 38-0 win against Iroquois West, part of a three-headed running back group with DaVincci Lane and Austin Morris that’s on fire. Greene, a senior and three-year starter, has become one of the exact kinds of leaders head coach Max Fransen loves. After winning three games in the last two years combined, there’s a very real chance the Warriors win their first three games this year.

Pick: Watseka 28, Oakwood 24

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/LB Brady Shule, WR/DB Derek Meier

Preview: Someone’s going to get their first win of 2024 in Georgetown Saturday, and if the Comets can play as defensively sound as they did for the first half of last week’s game at Momence, it will surely be them. They had surrendered just six points before a last-second score for Momence ended the first half and precluded a second-half onslaught, but this week’s test against a Buffaloes program that’s been winless since before the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t figure to be quite what it was against the cream of the VVC crop last week. Shule impressed head coach Brian Spooner over the summer, and as he continues to develop as the starting quarterback, look for his rapport with Meier, an athletic sophomore who caught a touchdown late last week, to continue growing.

Pick: Central 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: QB/LB Aiden Miller, WR/QB/DB Wyatt Breen

Preview: After a tough one-score loss to open the season and a rivalry loss to Watseka last week, the Raiders have another tough test when they hit the road in search of their first win this week. Miller is just a freshman but stepped into duty mid-game last week and showed flashes, finishing with more than 100 yards through the air. A good chunk came on a 56-yard completion to Breen, who head coach Tim Hamilton loved in the offseason at multiple spots on the offense. After sweating out a 16-14 win against Westville in Week 1, the Storm found the endzone six times against Hoopeston last week. Going stride-for-stride might be a tall task for a young Raiders squad, but the hunger they have after the first two weeks may fuel some fire.

Pick: Salt Fork 35, Iroquois West 21

Game time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Players to watch: QB/DB Grant Pomaranski, WR/RB/DB Elijah Gibbs

Preview: The Cardinals are .500 on the season for the first time since they joined the Illinois 8-Man Football Association last season, and as they look to get to a winning record, they face their second team that went to at least the quarterfinals last year. They didn’t have to complete a pass to handle Palestine by a running clock last week, and that might be the case again this week, but if they do put together a winning streak, Pomaranski will have made plays with his arm or his legs. Head coach Alan Rood was giddy on Gibbs in the offseason, and his near-100-yard game last weekend was proof why. He’ll look to continue to consistently contribute to a backfield highlighted by Chris Link, who has four touchdowns apiece through two games.

Pick: St. Anne 40, St. Thomas More 36

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: TE/LB Caleb Clutteur, RB/LB Mario Martinez

Preview: The Bearcats not only scored plenty of touchdowns last week, with quarterback Dierks Neukomm himself accounting for five touchdowns, but also forced four turnovers, including fumbles Martinez and Jream Renteria recovered for touchdowns in a blowout of Oblong. The state’s touchdown reception leader last year, Clutteur needed just two catches to go over 60 yards and score again and forced half of the Bearcats’ turnovers. While most 8-Man football games are reliant on speed, something they have plenty of as well, the Bearcats also boast size and physicality rarely seen around the I8FA world. Look for it to be causing havoc once again at Sam Fanning Stadium Friday.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 58, Blue Ridge 12