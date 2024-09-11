BOYS SOCCER: Dykstra's late feed to Eubanks gives Boilers' thrilling All-City win at Kankakee

KANKAKEE — As the final seconds dwindled down on the scoreboard at Kankakee High School on Tuesday, it looked as though Bradly-Bourbonnais and Kankakee were on their way to an All-City boys soccer draw for the second straight year.

But the Boilermakers’ Bennett Dykstra and Matthew Eubanks had other plans.

Surrounded by a trio of Kankakee defenders 30 or so yards from the goal line with less than 30 seconds remaining, Dykstra dribbled to the left corner before leaving a nifty heel pass to Eubanks, who fired a dart into the back of the net with 17 seconds left to give the Boilers a 2-1 win at their crosstown rivals.

For senior Eubanks, scoring the game-winner in his final All-City matchup was exhilarating, to say the least.

“It feels euphoric,” Eubanks said. “We’re working so hard at the end of the game; everyone’s tired; we’re going back and forth, and we managed to get a break with Bennett running down the line.

“Being able to score that goal in my last game against Kankakee, it just makes me so happy.”

After last week’s 7-0 win at Bishop McNamara, Tuesday’s win against the Kays (2-4) gave the Boilers (4-4-1) their first solo All-City championship since 2019 and is the first under head coach Andy Stembridge. After falling on the wrong side of a 4-3 game in 2022 that was so electric — the game was called early because of lightning and heavy rain — and a 1-1 tie last year, Tuesday’s wild win felt worth the wait for the third-year coach.

“I think we actually got a chance to witness real soccer,” Stembridge said. “Kankakee is obviously very well-coached, and they had a great game plan and have great players.

“It comes down to the last play, and, fortunately, we were on top.”

And junior Dykstra couldn’t have had more of a role in the Boilers finishing on top. After Angel Cruz hit a free kick just outside the box to put the hosts up 1-0 with 17 minutes left in the first half, Dykstra countered with a boot inside the box to tie the game 1-1 five minutes into the second half.

“Be myself,” Dykstra said he thought to himself before the goal. “I’ve had trials, moments where I just can’t score. ... I was so worried about scoring, I let it get to my head, but now, it’s just play the game.

“If it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” he added. “Just trust the process.”

The Kays were the first ones to have appeared to have broken the draw when they scored with six minutes left, but an offsides call wiped the goal off the board. Dykstra said as soon as he saw a Kays player make an open run down the field, all he could do was say a prayer.

“I’m genuinely praying,” Dykstra said of his thoughts during the play. “[The offsides] was a relief.”

After both teams made respective pushes down the field, Dykstra found himself with the ball and a win on his mind as the clock counted down. Facing the goal from just inside the left boundary and 30 yards of vertical space, he dashed down the pitch and flicked a perfect pass with his left heel to Eubanks, who turned, took a quick dribble and fired.

“Just to see what Bennett was able to do to control the ball with three guys around him, and then to make that pass to Matt, who played an excellent game, almost flawless to that point, he earned that,” Stembridge said. “It was so exciting. So many highs, I’m just glad the boys got it. They earned it.”

In defeat, Kays head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi couldn’t help but give a tip of the cap to Dykstra, Eubanks and the Boilers for a play worthy of a win.

“That was a master class right there,” Mkhwanazi said. “The way [Dykstra] played that ball, the way he was composed enough, yeah, he did a great job.”

Mkhwanazi loved the energy his Kays brought, especially early on. But as they lost on a go-ahead goal in the final five minutes for the second time this season, being able to finish a game is primary on the team’s to-do list.

“In terms of flow, both teams had their opportunities,” Mkhwanazi said. “They had their high moments, and we had ours too.

“They capitalized, and the last 5-10 minutes, it just became a scrappy dog show,” he continued. “They basically won that.”

In their third straight game decided either by one goal or a tie, the local rivals have played in front of full, exciting crowds to match the energy on the field, creating a soccer atmosphere rarely seen locally.

“Honestly, it’s just love of the game,” Dykstra said. “You come in here and compete against the best in the area — we know it’s us two every time.

“Us personally, we take it personally,” he added. “Every play is personal; every moment is personal. We work hard, and this is a moment we look forward to.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays head to Schaumburg for the opening round of the Body Armor Series on Saturday. By then, the Boilers will have visited Herscher at 6 p.m. Thursday and hosted their inaugural Futbol and Football night with the school’s football team. The soccer team will host Moline at 5 p.m. Friday before the football team takes on Waubonsie Valley at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s gonna be really exciting,” Stembridge said of Friday’s event. “We’ve got youth soccer players coming out, youth football players coming out, so, hopefully, it’s got a big-time community feel Friday.”

Aside from coming together for a splendid game that went down to the wire, the Boilers and Kays also came together to do good for the community.

The teams came together to host a food drive for the Merchant Street Food Pantry, with fans offering cash donations and canned goods at the gate. Altogether, they raised over $350 and scores of canned goods and other food items to donate.

For Kays head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi, although the scoreboard read a 2-1 Bradley-Bourbonnais victory, everyone was a winner with the community support.

“{span id=”docs-internal-guid-083baab1-7fff-1a92-35b4-c524e85a88d5”}{span}Obviously there is a rivalry, but the bigger picture is serving the kids and community in our area,” Mkhwanazi said. “ … Today we had our canned drive and were able to collect over $300 and other canned goods, and that’s, definitely in this case over here, the biggest winner.”{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}Mkhwanazi’s college teammate at Olivet Nazarene University, Boilers head coach Andy Stembridge, loved being able to see the on-field product the two programs have been able to put on the field result in seeing the community come together for a good cause.{/span}{/span}

“Coach [Mkhwanazi] and I, we know our rivalry has kind of been heating up, so we thought it would be cool to do something to give back to the community,” Stembridge said. “Our soccer on the field has been highlighted to where enough people want to come out and watch, and also donate.”

Boiler senior Matthew Eubanks, who scored the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left, credited those very same fans for giving him the extra jolt he needed down the stretch.

“I think it’s the atmosphere, to be honest,” Eubanks said. “Everyone in the city comes out and makes sure to watch this game. It’s a big game for the whole community.”