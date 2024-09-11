ALL-CITY ROUNDUP: Boilers earn home wins over Kays in girls swim and dive, volleyball

<strong>GIRLS SWIM & DIVE</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 127, Kankakee 53</strong>

The Boilermakers maintained their grip on the All-City crown with a 127-53 victory, but the final score played second fiddle to the crosstown camaraderie in the pool.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee teams, the latter comprised of a co-op that also includes Herscher, Manteno, Milford and Reed-Custer, are littered with swimmers who have grown up in the pool together but as teammates with the YMCA Stingrays and swim club formerly known as the Bradley-Bourbonnais Dolphins, now known as GILLS (Great Illinois Swimmers).

“We had a lot of good swims tonight on both sides,” Kays head coach MacKenzie Ganger said. “It is really great to be at a meet like this because a lot of the girls swim together through YMCA or USA swimming. It shows on the deck, and it is something that can be felt.

“Kankakee and Bradley swimming have had a long history of being a friendly rivalry,” the first-year head coach added. “It’s nice to see that this has been revitalized.”

And it’s not just the swimmers and divers with that familiarity with their teammates and rivals but also the coaching staff. Both Ganger and Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Ashley Porter now coach the same high schools they swam at themselves, with Boilers assistants Jana Sheely and Heather Johnson also back at their alma maters.

“It is a beautiful thing to see these girls from both teams swimming together in the offseason and supporting one another during [the] high school season, no matter what team they are swimming for,” Porter said. “ … Another highlight is that three of the BBCHS coaches and the new head coach from Kankakee all graduated from the schools they are now coaching for. It is great to see swimming alive again in this community.”

As for the swimming Tuesday, it was electric. A total of 21 personal records were set across the board, including Boilers sophomore Madeline Folk setting a school sophomore record in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.78).

Folk also won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.61) and was joined by Bria McCrary, Isabelle Trudeau and Abby Bonilla to win the 4-by-50-yard medley relay (1:59.44), besting the Kays’ relay of Bella Kirkpatrick, Arden Chandler, Jossalin Lavicka and Ashlyn Brosseau (2:07.71). The same Boilers also won the 4-by-50-yard relay (1:46.40).

The Boilers made it 3-for-3 in relays when Mia Ecker, Jania Deal, Chloe Cooper and Maddy Miller (4:18.87) defeated the Kays’ Chandler, Jessica Lopez, Lucy Guimond and Ally Able (4:35.14) in the 4-by-100-yard freestyle relay.

Individually, the Boilers also got wins from Bonilla in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.02) and 100-yard backstroke (1:05.37). Trudeau won the 50-yard freestyle (25.71 s), Ecker won the 100-yard freestyle (1:05.48) and Sophia Domont won the diving competition (128.15).

The Kays got individual victories from Lavicka in the 200-yard individual medley (2:34.28) and from Guimond in the 500-yard freestyle (6:09.18).

<strong>GIRLS VOLLEYBALL</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Kankakee 0</strong>

The Boilermakers (4-4) earned a 25-12, 25-11 win against the Kays (2-6) in All-City action at Bradley-Bourbonnais on Tuesday in their first All-City action of the season.

Alyssa Pignatiello buried a team-high seven kills for the Boilers, as well as two blocks and digs apiece. Her twin sister, Ana, had nine digs, five kills, an ace, an assist and a block. Emilee Fitzgerald also had five kills, adding three blocks, three digs and an ace.

Addison Peterson had 12 digs and three assists. Alyson Russow finished with 10 digs, nine assists and two aces. Delaney Kreissler served up a team-high three aces to go with seven assists, three assists and three kills.

Angela Dethrow served up three aces for the Kays. Annika Van Heemst had a pair of kills and eight digs to lead the team in both categories. Elizabeth Van Heemst had five digs and three assists. Kendyl Christon had a kill and seven digs, while Shania Johnson had a kill and a block. Sophia Hubert had five digs.

The Boilers visit Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner earning the distinction of being the All-City champions. The Boilers have won the last 11 All-City titles.