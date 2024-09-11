2-Minute Drill: Ravishing rivalries and outstanding offenses

I’m convinced no area football coach gives an interview as entertaining as Herscher head coach Mike Mosier.

During the halftime coach interview of our Game Night radio broadcast of last year’s matchup between the Tigers and Bishop McNamara, a thought Mosier shared with me about how the atmosphere surrounding the rivalry game was the textbook definition of the sport became something I highlighted in the subsequent 2-Minute Drill.

And during our halftime interview of this year’s Herscher-McNamara game last Friday, the third-year head coach outdid himself.

When I asked coach about his team’s ability to control things with their physicality at the line of scrimmage, he told me that stemmed from my prediction of a McNamara victory in last Wednesday’s Daily Journal, followed by a chuckle and a hug before he went to rally his troops at the break.

Just like last year, coach Mosier again perfectly illustrated the joys of high school football.

Whether it’s a coach and a media member, a husband and wife from rival schools, two best friends on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage or any other combination of fandoms and loyalties, high school sports are best enjoyed when they’re fun and passionate.

That even extends to the office, where I will proudly pay up on my friendly wager with photo editor Tiffany Blanchette, a proud Tigers graduate. After I, a McNamara grad, enjoyed a pork chop sandwich the next Friday night courtesy of Tiffany after last year’s McNamara victory, I’ll gladly return the favor after the Tigers impressed last weekend by holding off a late McNamara rally for a 20-13 win.

And if there’s any one Tiger to give the biggest shoutout to, it has to be junior offensive and defensive lineman Nash Brubaker. After a wicked car accident when he was hit by a stop sign runner on his way to last Monday’s film session, the standout junior was an absolute unit and primary contributor to that physicality the Tigers displayed up front.

<strong>Week 2 Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 2:

Kankakee 42, Washington 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Thornwood 8

Herscher 20, Bishop McNamara 13

Momence 46, Central 6

Watseka 38, Iroquois West 0

Wilmington 40, Sandwich 15

Peotone 42, Marengo 13

Manteno 27, Plano 6

Coal City 53, Canton 6

Harvard 21, Reed-Custer 14

St. Anne 54, Palestine 16

Milford-Cissna Park 56, Oblong 12

<strong>Boilers, Kays continue turning heads</strong>

Both Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee have found success putting points on the board via offense, defense and special teams, thanks to the boastful amounts of wildly athletic players both teams are fielding this fall.

Keyandre White recorded a pair of interception returns for touchdowns for the Kays against Washington, while the Boilers had a pair of pick sixes as a team in their rout of Thornwood, and both have had at least one kick/punt return touchdown already.

I maintain that it’s highly unfortunate we no longer see these two rivals meet up on the gridiron, especially with both programs at their collective strongest in decades, if not ever. But as both teams prepare for conference play, area fans can at least appreciate the immense talents coming from both programs.

<strong>Local ICE squads looking stellar</strong>

Herscher’s immense rivalry win over McNamara was one of five wins the area’s six Illinois Central Eight Conference teams, as Wilmington, Peotone, Coal City and Manteno all won by at least three touchdowns in their nonconference victories.

It was business as usual for the Wildcats, who went up 40-0 by halftime, and have now gone for at least 40 points in each of their first two games without throwing a single pass. The Blue Devils and Panthers both went on the road to earn impressive, comfortable victories, something the Coalers also did with great resolve after hanging with Morris for most of their Week 1 loss.

And there’s a cool bonus that goes along with Manteno’s trip to Plano. After doing so the past few years when the Reapers’ head coach was at conference rival Streator, Panthers head coach RJ Haines got to coach against Kyle Tutt, who was the quarterback for the 2003 Iroquois West team that Haines coached to the IHSA Class 2A State championship.

<strong>Momence keeps ComaHawk, joined by Watseka in high-voltage victory</strong>

Aspirations for Momence are quite high this season, and the team once again showed why fans are so excited with a 40-point win over rival Central to keep control of the ComaHawk trophy.

While the Comets’ stingy defense kept things close for almost a half, Momence was able to go up 14-0 on a last-second touchdown from Erick Castillo to Brogan Halpin just before halftime, their first of three touchdown connections, with Marchello Draine returning the second-half opening kickoff to go with his three rushing scores.

While Momence was able to earn a running clock victory, Vermilion Valley Conference mate Watseka was two points away from accomplishing the same feat in its rivalry matchup at Iroquois West.

Warriors third-year head coach Max Franson knew he would have the task of rebuilding a Watseka program that forfeited several games due to low numbers the year before he took over, and after some growing pains through the first two seasons of a change in leadership, the Warriors certainly look like they’re well on their way back up after scoring 80 points through the first two weeks.

<strong>M-CP, St. Anne pile on the points</strong>

Just like local teams in town, in the ICE and in the VVC, both area Illinois 8-Man Football Association teams went for over 50 points, giving the area eight teams that went for at least 40 in Week 2.

While Dierks Neukomm did throw a pair of touchdowns for the Bearcats, it was primarily on the ground where both local I8FA squads did their damage. Milford-Cissna Park tallied 320 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and St. Anne totaled 438 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bearcats have shown zero indication they’ll stop being one of the most feared programs in the I8FA this fall, and after going toe-to-toe with defending state semifinalist Martinsville Week 1 and a whopper of a win last weekend, the Cardinals might be closer to getting to a similar status than many thought when they joined the fray last fall.

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 2:

Passing<!--p:BFH Brief Headline-->

Castillo, Mom: 12-for-18, 265 yards, 3 TDs; 23 rushing yards, TD

Henline, CC: 10-for-15, 167 yards, 2 TDs; 63 rushing yards, TD

Miller, IW: 9-for-17, 131 yards

G. Kohl, BB: 8-for-14, 121 yards, 2 TDs; 49 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Antons, BM: 8-for-23, 113 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 58 rushing yards

Rushing<!--p:BFH Brief Headline-->

Draine, Mom: 249 yards, 3 TDs; Kickoff return TD

Link, SA: 195 yards, 4 TDs

Farrell, Wil: 169 yards, 4 TDs

Neukomm, M-CP: 152 yards, 3 TDs; 5-for-13 passing, 92 yards, 2 TDs

Akiama, Man: 149 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving<!--p:BFH Brief Headline-->

Halpin, Mom: 124 yards, 3 TDs

McHugh, CC: 105 yards, TD

Taylor, Mom: 94 yards

L. Edmon, BB: 87 yards, 2 TDs

Clutteur, M-CP: 64 yards, TD