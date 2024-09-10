ROUNDUP: Area runners shine in Seneca; Manteno takes second, Watseka third at Manteno Early Bird

Friday

CROSS COUNTRY

Seneca Twilight in the Woods

Manteno freshman Klarke Goranson sizzled in the girls race Friday night to take home the area’s best finish in either race, earning a second-place finish. Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor finished ninth, with Beecher’s Brooklynn Burdick right behind her to give the area three runners in the top 10. Herscher’s Sophie Venckauskas finished 13th as the fourth local runner in the top 20. Only Herscher scored as a team locally, finishing fourth (87).

On the boys side, several area runners finished in a pack from spots 5-10. Watseka’s Drew McTaggard led the local group with a fifth-place finish, followed by a pair of Herscher teammates, Jackson Kruse and Jeremy Szepelak, in sixth and seventh. Manteno’s Benjamin Froeschle (eighth) and Herscher’s Brayden Shepard (10th) gave the area half of the top 10.

The Tigers, who finished second as a team with 45 points, also got top-20 finishes from Matthew Benoit (14th) and Owen Damptz (19th).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Central 2, St. Anne 0

After a 25-18 win in the first set, the Comets outlasted the Cardinals with a thrilling 30-28 win to best their River Valley Conference rivals. Charli Beherns had five aces in 16 serves and tallied 11 points. Addison Faulkner had a solo block, and Hailey Vaughn and Kaitlynn Balthazor each had a block assist.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

BOYS GOLF

Iroquois West Quadrangular

Hoopeston bested the host Raiders by 16 strokes, 172-188, to win Friday’s quad. Brody Mueller’s 44 led Iroquois West, followed by a trio of 48s from Bryce Rogers, Ashton Ehmen and Malachi Ark.

Cissna Park (206) took third. The Timberwolves were led by Dalton McWethy’s 45, with other scores coming from Colson Carley (49), Austin Kaeb (51) and Hudson Young (61).

David Parmenter fired a 49 to lead Watseka, who shot 211 as a team. The Warriors also got scores from Andrew Yates (52), Jack Hutchinson (54) and Andrew Snowden (56).

Kankakee-Herscher Triangular

The host Kays won their triangular with a 168, besting Peotone (182) and St. Anne (205). No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Joe Hasse led Peotone with a 42. Mason Early (44), Josh Barta (45) and Gavin Costanzo (51) rounded out the Blue Devils.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Illinois Lutheran Triangular

The host Chargers won the day with a 189, followed by Grant Park’s 247. Momence did not have a full team of four to tally into the final scoring. Preston Wallace paced the Dragons with a 47, followed by Aaron Herz (62), Gavin Franke (64) and Isaiah Salin (70).

Saturday

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Manteno Early Bird Classic

The host Panthers took second place at their own tournament over the weekend after going 3-0 in pool play before a 2-1 loss (18-25, 25-18, 15-17) to Sherrard in the championship. Maddie Gesky totaled 34 kills, 15 blocks, six aces and nine digs and was named to the all-tournament team. Brynn Nikonchuk was also an all-tournament pick and finished the day with 30 kills, 23 digs, three aces and two blocks.

Watseka went 2-1 in pool play, with the Warriors’ lone loss coming to Manteno, before taking third with a 2-1 (25-23, 20-25, 15-11) win over Newark. Christa Holoan was named to the all-tournament team after finishing the day with 65 assists and 16 digs. Lauren Tegtmeyer was also selected to the all-tournament team after finishing with 32 kills, five blocks and 10 aces.

Grant Park went 0-3 in pool play before falling 2-1 (25-27, 25-21, 13-15) in a heartbreaker to Grace Christian. Taylor Panozzo was named to the all-tournament team after finishing the tournament with 10 kills, 14 aces and 27 digs.

Westville Tiger Slam Tournament

Donovan finished 1-3 in Westville Saturday. Layne Heffelfinger was named to the all-tournament team.

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher Shootout

As the host Tigers celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their 2014 IHSA Class 1A third-place team at their shootout, they earned a pair of shutout wins, defeating St. Edward 4-0 and Somonauk 1-0. Luis Parra totaled a goal and two assists on the day. Trevor Hoffeditz scored twice, both against St. Edward, where Jacob Benoit and Daniel Osborn scored, and Charlie Benoit had two assists. Henry Crain totaled 18 saves.

Manteno defeated Joliet Catholic 3-0 and tied Chicago Christian 1-1. Maddox Toepper scored a goal in each game. Kash Goranson scored against JCA and assisted Toepper in the nightcap. Gio Arrigo also scored in the first game, with Eric Eldridge assisting all three first-game goals.

Grant Park also faced JCA and Chicago Christian, tying the Knights 1-1 and the Hilltoppers 0-0. Blake Brown’s corner kick to Rigo Venegas set the Dragons up for their goal.

Watseka-Milford 4, Hoopeston 2

Narciso Solorzano scored twice in the Warriors’ Vermilion Valley Conference win Saturday, with Santago Solorzano and Owen Avelar each finding the back of the net as well.

BOYS GOLF

St. Rita Southside Shootout

The Boilermakers finished sixth place with a team score of 326 at Saturday’s 18-hole affair at Glenwoodie Golf Club. Sam LaMore’s 77 led the Boilers on the par 72 course. Jake Kehoe shot an 81, followed by Max LaMore (83) and Kaden Davis (85). Ben Corum’s 87 just missed the team’s final scorecard.

Monday

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 8, Central 0

Wences Baumgartner and Logan Wilkins both had hat tricks for the Bobcats. Tyler Kramer and Axil Avila added a goal each, while Gavin Smith had two assists. Baumgartner, Wilkins, Conner Cochrane and Gavin Graham each contributed an assist, while Jimmy Kypuros stopped three shots to earn the shutout.

No individual stats were available for Central.

Grant Park 8, St. Anne 1

The Dragons scored the last seven goals to pull away for a win against the Cardinals. Brayden Heldt had a hat trick plus an assist for Grant Park, white Ethan Rice added two goals and two assists. Emma Bozzolan, Rigo Venega and Ian Hamann each had one goal, while Ryder Greenholt, Collin Mort and Sam Cordes all added one assist. Cameron Becker had two saves.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Herscher 3, Morris 2

Jacob Benoit scored two goals as the Tigers (5-3) won in nonconference action. Luis Parra had a goal and an assist for Herscher, Rowan Keigher contributed an assist and Henry Crain had 11 saves.

Peotone 9, Bishop McNamara 2

Michael Brieske and Diego Perez scored for McNamara in the nonconference loss. Danny Buzas had four saves.

Peotone’s individual stats were unavailable.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Milford 0

Mia Connelley had 13 kills and Allie Werner contributed 15 assists as the Blue Devils (2-3) swept the Bearcats 25-9, 25-20. Ava Kosmos had 11 service points, including two aces, for Peotone and Cora Pagliarulo added three kills.

No individual stats were available for Milford.

Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0

Addison Lucht had seven kills as the Timberwolves (6-1) swept Ridgeview 25-12, 25-10. Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis each had five kills for Cissna Park, while Mady Marcott contributed four aces, 10 assists and six digs. Ella Schluter added eight assists.

Lexington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

The Panthers (2-3) suffered a 25-10, 25-14 nonconference loss Monday. Kendall Huston had three kills and five digs to lead the way. Nina Siano had two kills, an ace and five digs. Kayla Scheuber had 10 digs, a kill and an ace. Maddie Simms had six assists and eight digs.

BOYS GOLF

Yorkville 165, Coal City 187

Griffin Winke and Jerry Carlson each shot a 46 to lead the Coalers (2-8) in nonconference action at Blackberry Oaks in Bristol. Jaxon Duke (47) and Culan Lindemuth (48) completed Coal City’s scoring.

Dwight Quadrangular

Watseka (228) finished fourth at Dwight Country Club behind Seneca (173), Midland (174) and Dwight (183). Scorers for the Warriors were Mason Galyen (48), David Parmenter (58), Andrew Yates (58) and Jack Hutchinson (64).

GIRLS GOLF

Grant Park Triangular

Grant Park defeated Beecher 224-241 at Minne Monesse. Donovan also competed but did not field a full team.

Cheyenne Hayes of the Dragons shot a 50 for medalist honors. Other scorers for Grant Park were Leah Etter (51), Kennedy Marcotte (55) and Jessie Smaga (68).

No individual scores were available for Beecher or Donovan.