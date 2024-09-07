FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Boilers rout Thornwood; Three ICE teams move to 2-0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Thornwood 8

The Boilermakers found the endzone four times in the second quarter to pull away from Thornwood and improve to 2-0.

Gavin Kohl was 8-for-14 passing for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also ran for 49 yards and two more touchdowns on eight attempts. Lyzale Edmon caught both touchdown passes and totaled 87 yards on three catches. The Boilers also got a pair of interception returns for touchdowns and two field goals.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-0) hosts Waubonsie Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wilmington 40, Sandwich 15

The Wildcats jumped out to a 40-0 lead in the first half and didn’t look back on their way to 2-0, with the defense not allowing a first down until the second half.

Kyle Farrell needed just 11 carries to go for 169 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan Kettman had a touchdown and 87 yards on 10 carries. Shawn James had three attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Nelson had two sacks to lead a defensive unit that allowed just 113 yards of total offense.

Wilmington (2-0) opens Illinois Central Eight Conference play at Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.

Manteno 27, Plano 6

After six straight 0-2 starts, the Panthers are now 2-0 for the first time since 2015 with a three-score road win against their former Interstate 8 Conference rivals.

Niko Akiyama went over the century mark with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Connor Harrod ran for 33 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and was 3-for-5 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Hupe caught Harrod’s 42-yard touchdown pass and finished with two catches for 49 yards. Jacob Boeschel forced a fumble and recovered it.

Manteno (2-0) will visit Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday in both teams’ ICE opener.

Coal City 53, Canton 6

Coalers sophomore quarterback Connor Henline was electric in his first varsity start, going 10-for-15 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in a Coal City blowout victory.

Landin Benson and Logan Natyshok each had 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Gabe McHugh had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. Dylan Young caught a 25-yard touchdown. Carter Gill and Mason Garner each recovered fumbles.

Coal City (1-1) will visit Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.

Peotone 42, Marengo 13

The Blue Devils used a 21-point second quarter to propel them to an impressive nonconference road victory and 2-0 record.

Chase Rivera ran for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries and caught a 20-yard touchdown. Connor Pasch also found the endzone twice and and tallied 59 yards on 11 attempts. Wyatt Smith ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Ruben Velasco was 2-for-3 for 31 yards and a touchdown and also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Peotone (2-0) begins its ICE season with a 7 p.m. Friday home game against Reed-Custer.

Harvard 21, Reed-Custer 12

No individual stats were immediately available for the Comets, who now sit at 0-2. They visit Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday.

Watseka 38, Iroquois West 0

After the Raiders posted back-to-back shutouts against Watseka in the past two seasons, it was the Warriors who earned the shutout victory Friday night. No individual stats were immediately available for Watseka.

Aiden Miller was 9-for-17 for 131 yards for the Raiders. Christian Gaytan and Julian Melgoza each ran for 61 yards, with Gaytan adding four catches for 24 yards and Melgoza a pair of receptions for 12 yards. Wyatt Breen had a 56-yard reception. Izzy Alvarez had two catches for 33 yards and four rushes for 12 yards.

Watseka (2-0) hosts Oakwood at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Iroquois West visits Salt Fork.

Milford-Cissna Park 56, Oblong 12

After a forfeit victory in Week 1, the Bearcats hit the field for the first time this fall on Friday, picking up a 44-point win. Dierks Neukomm ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns and was also 5-for-13 passing for 92 yards and a pair of scores. Chase Clutteur had 64 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Ethan Tuttle caught a 17-yard touchdown. Brayden Forbes had 39 rushing yards and a score on two attempts.

Jream Renteria and Mario Martinez each recovered fumbles for touchdowns. Clutteur forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one, and Preston Janssen had a forced fumble that he recovered.

Milford-Cissna Park (2-0) hosts Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. Anne 54, Palestine 16 (Saturday)

The Cardinals got their first win of the season behind Chris Link’s 195 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just eight attempts. Elijah Gibbs ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Evan Harpster also found the endzone and totaled 40 yards on nine attempts. Deion Fifer ran for 60 yards on two carries.

Matthew Langellier recovered a fumble and had an interception. Elijah Van Scyoc also recovered a fumble. Ben Harpster and Brandon Schoth had a sack apiece.

St. Anne (1-1) hosts St. Thomas More at 6 p.m. Thursday.