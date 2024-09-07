FOOTBALL: Kays dominate Washington in home opener

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee football team played its home opener on Friday night and celebrated the occasion by posting its first win of the season. The Kays bounced back from a tough one-score loss in their opener at Nazareth last week and beat Washington by a score of 42-7, improving to 1-1 on the young season.

The score was tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter, but Kankakee piled on three touchdowns, including a pick six, in the final five-and-a-half minutes of the frame to take a commanding 28-7 lead by halftime. The Kays’ defense held the Panthers in check throughout the second half, and the defense and offense each scored a touchdown in the second half to secure the blowout win.

Kankakee head coach Miles Osei said that he felt it was a solid team effort that led to the win, and that started with the work the players put in heading into the game.

“I think the kids did a great job coming out, and I think from our preparation standpoint, we were more prepared from the get-go,” he said. “Obviously, there’s still a lot of stuff to work on but it was a good statement win for our kids, and we’ll figure out ways to get better.”

Sophomore quarterback Phillip Turner got the scoring started on Friday on the Kays’ first possession, finding his big brother, senior Zyon Turner, for a 31-yard touchdown to punctuate the quick 50-yard drive. Washington’s ensuing possession was ended by an interception from Kankakee junior Zeke Sherrod, but the Kays saw that possession fizzle out.

The Panthers responded with a prolonged touchdown drive that bridged the first and second quarters and ended on a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tyler Humphrey. That would end up being the Panthers’ only drive of the first half that did not end in either a turnover or negative total yards.

Kankakee’s quick scoring burst to end the first half started on a 15-yard touchdown run from Ethan Hunt with 5:16 left before halftime. On the ensuing Washington possession, Kankakee senior Keyandre White picked off Humphrey and ran it back about 30 yards for a touchdown. White also recorded a pick six in the opener against Nazareth Academy.

The Kays got the ball back once more in the second quarter, but with just 1:22 left and no timeouts and their own 36-yard line. That didn’t seem to phase the Kays and Turner, who connected with James Stampley for 55 yards on the first play of the drive. The very next play saw Hunt run the ball in from nine yards out to bring the score to 28-7.

In the second half, after a Kankakee punt on the opening possession, White stepped in front of another Humphrey pass, and once again ran it back for a touchdown with 8:35 left in the third. Washington had the ball five more times after that. They punted three times, had a turnover on downs and then had their final drive run out the game clock.

Kankakee’s offense struggled a bit to find its footing in the second half except for one final touchdown drive orchestrated by Turner and Stampley. Turner started the 54-yard drive with a 31-yard run on the first play. He then connected with Stampley for an 18-yard gain, who on the next play scored on a two-yard run.

The Kankakee offense managed to be plenty productive throughout the game, but mistakes threatened to end several drives before they really got started. Numerous penalties backed the Kays up on multiple different possessions and several snaps sailed over Turner’s head, one of which led to a 25-yard loss and another which ended in a turnover.

Osei said it can be difficult to find success on offense when you start moving backward but was pleased with how often the team was able to respond and bounce back from these miscues.

“Any time you’re behind the sticks it doesn’t help,” he said. “I thought the kids did a pretty good job, when they could, responding. Obviously, [we will] just get the film and watch it and get better at it and progress.”

On the defensive end, the Kays have shown themselves to be a team early on that is not only able to take the ball away, but score with it. In addition to White’s three pick sixes this year, they have also recorded a safety that then led directly to a special teams’ touchdown.

Osei said that the defense, led by defensive coordinator Sam Jordan, has done a great job being aggressive and opportunistic so far this season.

“Our defensive staff, led by coach Jordan, has done a great job,” Osei said. “He gets those kids to play super hard, and if you get a defense to play hard for him and for their coaching staff, and each other, good things can happen.

“Our defense is going to be aggressive. We’re going to be smart and continue to do what we do.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will look to keep their momentum moving forward when they host Thornbridge on Sept. 13 for their Southland Conference opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Kays dominated the Falcons in last season’s matchup, winning 81-0 and setting a new school record for points scored.