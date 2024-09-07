FOOTBALL: Herscher outlasts McNamara in momentous win

KANKAKEE — Their backs were against the wall. They’d lost most of the momentum they’d gained during the course of the game.

But when it mattered most, Herscher’s football team came through in Friday’s trip to nonconference rival Bishop McNamara, where the Tigers were able to run out the final four-plus minutes of clock and hold on for a 20-13 victory in the latest version of one of the area’s most storied rivalries.

After leading by two touchdowns for about two full quarters, the Tigers saw that lead slip to seven when Gavin Antons found Julius May for a 27-yard touchdown with 4:12 remaining, and then took over at their own 3-yard line on Connor Wilson’s perfectly placed kickoff.

But, after a false start moved them inside their own 2-yard line, the Tigers picked up a pair of first downs that allowed them to kneel out the remaining time in a game that saw both teams move to 1-1.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Tigers head coach Mike Mosier said of the grind-it-out style they employed to seal the deal. “It ended close last year, and this is what I’ve come to expect, and I don’t suspect anything different the next two years [of the rivalry game].”

After the Fightin’ Irish won last year’s matchup on Herscher’s home turf, the emotion the Tigers felt as they celebrated Friday’s win was unmatched.

“It just means everything to us,” junior running back and linebacker Alek Draper said. “Last year, we lost on our home field, this year we got it right back.

“It feels great. … Best feeling in the world.”

After a fierce Irish defensive effort resulted in a quick Herscher three-and-out to open the game, junior quarterback and safety Tanner Jones went back deep to punt, where he fielded a high snap, came down with it, and as the Irish were being flagged for too many men on the field, busted loose for a 22-yard fake punt run on 4th-and-15 that immediately flipped the game.

“I did not know they had too many people on the field,” Jones said, an indication that he didn’t tuck and run due to the flag, but rather planned the fake after being given the green light from Mosier. “It was a high snap; I just saw green grass and took off with it. It worked out for us.”

Six plays after getting new life inside of McNamara territory, Jones kept a read option and found the endzone on a 9-yard run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 4:23 to play in the first.

As a head coach, Mosier knows the swing that came with the fake and ensuing score was worth much more than what the scoreboard indicated.

“When you get a fake punt, it’s just demoralizing,” Mosier said. “ ... What it does is it changes the complexity of the game.

“We’ve got a fourth down, then all the sudden we have new life,” he added. “Then to score after that, it gets the train rolling and that belief comes in.”

The Irish quickly responded on the ensuing drive, when Antons found 6-foot-6 wideout Richie Darr in one-on-one coverage inside the 10-yard line, hit Darr inside the five, and watched his junior classmate take the last few steps in for a 30-yard touchdown that equalized the scoreboard at 7-7 with 9:11 left in the first half.

But The Tigers got that touchdown back and then some by the half. Taking advantage of an aggressive Irish front full of blitzing linebackers, Jones hit Draper in the left flat on a screen pass, with Draper following his blockers 45 yards to the house to put the Tigers back ahead 14-7 just more than halfway through the second.

On the ensuing kickoff, Aidan Knobloch forced a fumble Matthew Theisen recovered at the McNamara 24-yard line. On the sixth play of the drive, Jones found Reed Laird in the endzone for a 13-yard score that gave the visitors a 20-6 lead that stuck until the fourth quarter.

On their first drive of the fourth quarter, McNamara took over at its own 31-yard line and promptly marched to the Herscher 3-yard line, thanks in large part to runs of 17 and 32 yards from Antons. They appeared to be an extra point away from a tie when May took a jet sweep in for a 4-yard touchdown on 2nd-and-goal, but a holding call wiped away the touchdown and sent the Irish back to the Herscher 14-yard line.

From there, the Irish saw three straight incomplete passes lead to a turnover on downs and just 6:22 to play. But after forcing a Herscher punt, the Irish quickly got it back at their own 42 with 4:49 left, with the Antons-to-May touchdown coming just four plays and 37 seconds later.

After Wilson pinned the Tigers with his crafty kickoff, much like his two punts that landed inside the 10-yard line earlier in the night, the Tigers brought in fullback Keegan Andre and the rest of their heavy package.

After a pair of Andre runs for two and four yards, Jones called his own number and picked up five pivotal yards on 3rd-and-1 for a fresh set of downs with just over two minutes left. On the next play, Draper found a crease and busted out a 43-yard scamper that put the game on ice.

Whether it was their communication with picking up blitzers or just their brutal physicality at the line of scrimmage, Jones gave all the credit to his offensive line for getting the job done.

“They go through a lot at practice, and I give them all the credit for it,” Jones said. “They practice all week long, and it obviously shows in the game.”

As the final horn sounded, a jubilant Tigers student section joined the team in a celebratory moment that highlighted what high school football is all about as the exclamation point to a game that highlighted what high school football is all about.

“What an emotional [moment], and to see the kids and fans, it was just awesome,” Mosier said. “That’s why this game means so much to us.

“Me and Kelly hugged at midfield [after the game] and said we’ve got to keep this game going,” he added. “ ... This is what it’s about. Fifteen minutes away, a one-score game two years in a row.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Draper had 23 rushing attempts for 111 yards and added three catches for 50 yards and a score. Jones was 8-for-15 passing for 89 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added 11 carries for 39 yards and a score and had an interception on defense. Laird had two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Antons went 8-for-23 passing for 113 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and also led the Irish rushing attack with 58 yards. Darr had three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. May had two catches for 36 yards and a score and also ran for 17 yards on five carries. Jordan Callaway had seven carries for 34 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams begin conference play next week. Herscher hosts 2-0 Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday to open the Illinois Central Eight Conference season. The Irish begin their Chicagoland Christian Conference slate at Marian Central Catholic Saturday at 1 p.m. in a head coaching battle between former Loras College teammates and roommates Bob Kelly (McNamara) and Liam Kirwan.

As they move from one rival to another, Mosier hopes the Tigers can keep as much momentum as they can into a matchup that’s been as close as can be the last two years. The Tigers were on the wrong side of a 34-33 final last year and 26-20 overtime contest in 2022.

“The biggest thing we told the kids is we had to get this win to change their belief they can win,” Mosier said. “When you play a team like Bishop Mac, it just changes things, because you know they’re gonna play you tough, you know they’re gonna play you hard, and so is Manteno.”