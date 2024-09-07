FOOTBALL: Dominant Draine lifts Momence past Central for ComaHawk

MOMENCE — Momence High School couldn’t have envisioned a better athletic week for itself.

After Momence volleyball defeated Central in three sets Tuesday, the two longtime rivals battled on the gridiron for the ComaHawk trophy Friday night. The Redskins overwhelmed the Comets en route to an impressive 46-6 win to keep the ComaHawk in Momence for the second straight year.

“It was amazing, it was nice,” senior Marchello Draine said of their win against Central. “We are 2-0; hopefully, we can make it 3-0 next week and, hopefully, go undefeated this season.”

Throughout the first quarter, both teams were unable to score. The defenses stood up to their tasks and delivered when they were needed. The closest opportunity a team had to score was when Momence was on the Central 21-yard line, but Momence quarterback Erick Castillo threw an interception to his QB counterpart, Central’s Brady Shule, to put a halt on that drive.

It was not until late in the second quarter when points were finally scored. Backed up on their own 6-yard line, Draine pulled off an unbelievable 94-yard touchdown run to put Momence in front 6-0.

“Oh my gosh, it was amazing,” Draine said of his long touchdown run. “I went out to the outside, I see young wide receiver Jayden Dau block [a Comet], an amazing block by him.

“Then, I just [saw] green, so I went out there, and it was amazing.”

Then with one second left in the half, the Redskins found the end zone again when Castillo connected with senior Brogan Halpin to put Momence up 14-0 at halftime.

A potent Momence offense was only able to score two times in the half, the main reason being a Central defense that played exceptionally in the first half.

“I thought our defense played really well; we even got a couple turnovers,” Central head coach Brian Spooner said. “Even though they were up 14-0 at half, I felt like we really played decently.”

The two-touchdown lead for Momence grew to three touchdowns when Draine took the opening kickoff of the second half 84 yards to the end zone to extend the Redskin lead 20-0. This was the start of a quarter that saw the Redskins score 26 unanswered points and led 40-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

“We kicked them in their mouth and saw them go down,” Castillo said of their offense. “We knew it was our time to shine. So, we kept the foot on the gas, and we kept going.”

The final score for the Redskins came in the fourth quarter off an 81-yard throwing touchdown from Castillo to Halpin to bring the score to 46-0. Castillo and Halpin combined for three touchdowns on the night.

Also in the fourth quarter, similar to the entire game, the Momence defense limited Central rushers, only giving up 71 yards on the ground. The only touchdown allowed was late in the fourth on a trick end around play where senior receiver Aidan Podowicz found junior receiver Derek Meier for a 37-yard score.

“Our defensive line right now is doing really well against the run,” Walker said. “They have a good offensive line, and I think we responded really well all week knowing going in that we had to battle up front.”

The Redskins would end up running down the last two minutes of the game to keep the ComaHawk in Momence. Regardless of the final score being lopsided in the Redskins favor, this game prepared Momence for challenges to come in the tough VVC and beyond.

“This game really gets us to feel the big moments in the big games,” Castillo said. “It’ll get us ready for the Bismarcks, the Westvilles, the playoffs. This experience was good for us.”

For Central’s first two weeks of the season, they couldn’t have had a tougher start to their VVC play. Playing Bismarck-Henning in week one and Momence in week two certainly is not easy, but Spooner saw positives out of his team against stiff competition.

“We’ve shown flashes defensively of being really, really good,” Spooner said. “The takeaways against a very strong Momence offense, that’s a big positive.

“The tools are there, the things we need to do are there, we just got to go execute it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Erick Castillo went 12-for-18 in the air for 265 yards and three touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown. Halpin had five receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Draine had 11 carries for 249 yards and two touchdowns, along with a kickoff return touchdown.

Calvin Mitchell and Brody O’Neill each had one interception.

Shule went 8-for-14 passing for 59 yards and two interception and had one defensively. Aidan Podowicz went 2-for-2 in the air for 46 yards and a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 22 yards. Derrick Rodriguez had 36 yards off of 13 runs. Derek Meier had one reception for 37 yards and a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence will look to continue its winning ways when it hosts Westville at 7 p.m. Friday. Central will head to Georgetown-Ridge Farm looking for its first win at 1 p.m. Saturday.